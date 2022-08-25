One common reason people seek therapy is that their anxiety, depression, attachment disruptions, or trauma reactions interfere with their ability to develop and maintain meaningful relationships. If you already have a lot of meaningful relationships, these psychological ills are often easier to bear, and you’re less likely to seek therapy. But it’s also because we don’t usually think upsetting emotional states are serious enough to warrant professional help unless they interfere with work, sleep, play, or, especially, our relationships.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO