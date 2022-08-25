Read full article on original website
psychologytoday.com
Hallucinations About Harm in Borderline Personality Disorder
New research sampled people with BPD who reported having auditory hallucinations. 76 percent of the people with BPD heard voices telling them to hurt themselves; 33 percent heard voices ordering them to hurt others. Caregivers and clinicians need to be aware that hearing voices is common in BPD, and there...
survivornet.com
Gordon Ramsay Employee, 32, Was Denied Mammogram Because She Was ‘Too Young To Have Cancer:’ Then She Received A Shattering Diagnosis
Dorita Donne, 32, was told the lump in her breast was just a benign cyst. One year later, she was diagnosed with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, or stage 4 cancer. The breast cancer thriver lives at home with her partner of six years, Ester Sanna Ferraiolo, whom she met when she managed one of famed, TV Chef Gordon Ramsay’s restaurants.
psychologytoday.com
Borderline Personality Disorder and Projected Abandonment
Individuals with symptoms of BPD often experience significant fear of abandonment in intimate relationships. Efforts to cope with fear of abandonment through manipulation or lashing out damages relationships. Some or all of the fear of abandonment experienced by individuals with symptoms of BPD is projected by them. The acknowledgement of...
psychologytoday.com
3 Types of Narcissists: The Funny, the Nice, and the Angry
Narcissists lack empathy, insight, accountability, and the capacity to consider a partner's perspective if it differs. The funny narcissist treats every problem in a relationship like it is a joke, including his or her loved one's feelings. The nice narcissist is kinder to strangers then his own loved ones. The...
psychologytoday.com
How Adult Bullying Spreads to Children
Adult bullying of children can have a lasting negative effect on their mental and physical health. Researchers find elevated levels of cortisol, depression, and memory issues in bullied children. Teachers who bully children, in particular, can negatively change school culture, leading to the development of more bullying. Adults need to...
psychologytoday.com
Are You in Your Therapist’s Dunbar Number?
One common reason people seek therapy is that their anxiety, depression, attachment disruptions, or trauma reactions interfere with their ability to develop and maintain meaningful relationships. If you already have a lot of meaningful relationships, these psychological ills are often easier to bear, and you’re less likely to seek therapy. But it’s also because we don’t usually think upsetting emotional states are serious enough to warrant professional help unless they interfere with work, sleep, play, or, especially, our relationships.
psychologytoday.com
Our Kids Are Using a Lot More Drugs
A new report from NIDA shows that 11 percent of young adults are using cannabis more than 20 times a month. Research on the effects of pot on young people is piecemeal, but the overall trend is toward more mental health problems as use increases. Young adults need to be...
psychologytoday.com
Be Aware of the Support You Receive
We're all carrying challenges, worries, inner criticism, mistreatment from others, everyday stresses, and frustrations. How you feel and function is based on your load, personal vulnerabilities, and temperament. Imagine going through much of your day with a persistent feeling of being supported. We're all carrying a load, including tasks, challenges,...
psychologytoday.com
Why It's Harder to Pay Attention When Adolescence Begins
With the onset of adolescence, more mental slippage (inattention) often occurs. Changes in the adolescent, and in her or his growing world of experience, create more complexity of life to encompass. The young person is not suffering so much from attention deficit than from attention overload. Parents can coach key...
psychologytoday.com
Using My DBT Skills As a Foundation
I credit my former psychiatrist, Dr. Lev, and the work we did together utilizing the specialized therapy she practiced, TFP or transference-focused psychotherapy with saving my life and giving me a life worth living. But, she once said something to me, that I’ll never forget. What Is TFP?. First,...
psychologytoday.com
Antidepressants and Probiotics: A Potent Pairing
Psychobiotics are bacteria that can improve your mood. Clinical trials are just starting for psychobiotics as treatment options. As adjuncts to antidepressants, psychobiotics are showing value. Psychiatry is becoming more aware of the power of probiotics to improve mood. Nevertheless, most psychiatrists are wary of replacing antidepressants with probiotics until...
psychologytoday.com
Do Highly Sensitive People Benefit More from Float Therapy?
The highly sensitive person map be conscientious, thoughtful, and imaginative, but may be prone to stress, anxiety, and depression. Given their tendency to be overstimulated, highly sensitive people may benefit greatly from the sensory reduction of float therapy. Highly sensitive people experienced greater altered states of consciousness after a flotation...
psychologytoday.com
The Long Tail of Adverse Childhood Experiences
ACEs are a category of traumatic events that can predict later experience of physical illness, psychological distress, or victimization. We have evidence to support that when people experience trauma as children, we hold on to that trauma in our bodies. We need better systems and better skills—not just better diagnosis,...
psychologytoday.com
8 Tips to Develop Your Focus Meditation
The "focus" style of meditation requires sustained attention on a single target. Experimenting with meditation approaches is important to finding what will work for you. Body posture, movement, and layering techniques can all make a focus practice much more engaging. Meditation tools such as guided meditations, music, and neurofeedback can...
psychologytoday.com
Acceptance in Healing Brain Injury Grief
Easter 2003, three years after my brain injury. I was baking my annual hot cross buns for my parents. Or trying to, as I related in my memoir Concussion Is Brain Injury: Treating the Neurons and Me:. “I popped [the buns] in the oven and prayed that I would not,...
psychologytoday.com
Why College Students Should Feast on Sleep
College students get less sleep than the general population. Factors that interfere with sleep in students include academic pressure, noisy living conditions, and mental health problems. Sleep quantity and quality correlates with better grades. "The woods are lovely, dark, and deep. But I have promises to keep and miles to...
psychologytoday.com
6 Ways to Set Boundaries Without Guilt
Many of us avoid setting boundaries because we feel guilty when we set a limit or ask for something. Feeling guilty is understandable. However, not setting boundaries can lead to bigger problems. Boundaries are important for several reasons. They create healthy relationships and clear expectations. Boundaries protect us from being...
psychologytoday.com
A Simple Tool for Welcoming Our Feelings
We're often overwhelmed when we don't take the time—or don't know how—to be with our feelings. A process known as R.A.I.N offers a tool for being with our feelings so that we don't feel overwhelmed or debilitated by them. As we recognize and allow our feelings and experience...
psychologytoday.com
Want to Feel Closer to Your Partner?
People desire to feel understood, and one of the ways they do it is through self-disclosure. How one's partner responds to a personal disclosure often has more impact on relationship intimacy than the content of what was shared. Self-disclosure that is met with little understanding leads to decreasing satisfaction and...
psychologytoday.com
The Role of Distress in Cancer
After losing significant loved ones to cancer and observing the impact of grief on people's health (including my own), I decided to go back to graduate school again (third time; you can never learn too much) and delve deeper into health psychology and topics like psychoneuroimmunology (PNI). I am currently working on a Ph.D. dissertation that addresses different healing experiences and various spontaneous remissions. This post stems from some of the information gleaned during my research.
