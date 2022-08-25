Read full article on original website
Eyewitness News
Virtual Academy launches for public schools in Waterbury
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Eyewitness News is your back-to-school authority. Monday was the first day of school for Waterbury Public School students. As students kick off the new school year, there are some unique opportunities for students to take their education to the next level. Mahasin Gudaf is ready to...
Eyewitness News
Waterbury students head back to school for first day of classes
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – Eyewitness News is your back-to-school authority. More than 18,000 students headed back to the classroom in Waterbury on Tuesday. Students at Driggs Elementary are happy to be back. Like many school districts, this is the first year of starting off without pandemic-era restrictions since 2019.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Students head back to school in Enfield
Police addressed violent crime in New Haven. MORNING BUSINESS REPORT: Rising food costs impacting schools, rise in auto part thefts. Rising food costs are causing schools across the U.S. to cut back on lunch options and State Farm is seeing a rise in auto part thefts. 3 Things You Need...
Eyewitness News
Bristol kindergartener rides in fire truck on first day of school
BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - It’s the first day back to school for many kids and while it can be exciting and overwhelming all at once, a group of first responders are making sure this day is memorable. Greene-Hills Elementary welcomed its students back to their classrooms on Monday. One...
Eyewitness News
Hartford robotics team kicks off school year
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - High school students in Hartford are going back to school and say they are excited to join the robotics team this year. Channel 3 caught up with a couple of students and their new mentor, to hear what they are hoping to accomplish this year. Quainye...
New Britain Herald
Hundreds gather in Chesley Park to get back to school supplies
NEW BRITAIN – The Back to School Youth Carnival in Chesley Park Saturday brought out hundreds of area residents to take part in games, listen to music, play basketball and receive free school supplies, all in preparation of the fall learning season. As part of a collaboration with the...
mainepublic.org
Back to School Bash attracts hundreds of New Britain families
Ziaire Bradley is a New Britain student who is excited to become a third grader when school starts Wednesday. “I want to go back to school because I want to meet new friends and new teachers,” he said. He was with his parents, Amber Brown and Gregory Brown, at...
Eyewitness News
New program gives New Haven students manufacturing experience
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Eyewitness News is your back-to-school authority. As kids in the Elm City returned to class Monday, a new program will give students a chance to earn college credits while learning an in-demand skill all at the same time. The new Manufacturing Pathways Program being...
The Only Painting to Ever Make Me Cry is Back on Display in Connecticut
Have you ever wept in a Museum? Strange question, but I ask because it's happened to me. It wasn't because the kid in front of me bought the last dinosaur magnet at the Peabody. I cried because an artist had captured emotions and feelings that I had felt, and transformed...
NBC Connecticut
Cannabis Cultivator Plans to Open in Norwich
The City of Norwich could soon have its first cannabis cultivator. A multi-state cannabis operator, based in Rhode Island, has plans to buy property in Norwich and, once fully licensed, open a cultivation facility within the next year. Sweetspot Brands LLC is partnering with a social equity applicant from Stamford,...
I’m Calling the Grammar Police on the Thomaston Ave McDonald’s in Waterbury
Do you spell out numbers? Do you type 'one' or '1'? There's a difference when it comes to saying you're first, and saying that you're #1, right? Well, according to the Waterbury Grammar Police, the Thomaston Avenue McDonald's is catching online shade because they're boasting that they're the #1 McDonald's in Waterbury, and people aren't having it.
Eyewitness News
Man drowns in Waterbury’s East Mountain Reservoir
(WFSB) – A man drowned in the East Mountain Reservoir Monday afternoon, police said. A witness and a fisherman saw a man go underwater around 4:00 pm on Monday. Shortly after three boats were launched and divers went looking for the man. Waterbury police said a rescue team pulled...
Waterbury schools take new approach to retain more teachers
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury schools are taking a new approach to retain and attract more teachers. The district is partnering with a Pennsylvania company called “Bloomboard” to create what’s called “Waterbury U.” Waterbury U will offer educators free on-the-job learning opportunities. Participants can earn graduate credits which could in turn lead to salary advancement. […]
Bristol Press
After over 40 years, CT Bike & Skate to close doors
BRISTOL – After over 40 years serving thousands as a local icon in skating and extreme sports for families and athletes alike, CT Bike & Skate is set to close its doors Sept. 27. Headquartered at 80 South Street, the business is owned and run by Jim and Marie...
CTtransit apologizes for recent service disruptions
According to the statement, the bus service has experienced a “much higher-than-normal level of absenteeism” among its drivers. The post CTtransit apologizes for recent service disruptions appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Old Saybrook school board votes to delay start of high school schedule
OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — Some high school students along the shoreline will get to sleep in a little more before their first class this year. The school board voted in June to delay the start of Old Saybrook High School’s day from 7:30 a.m. to 8 a.m. The board said research showed the delay […]
WTNH.com
Doctor discusses new guidelines for the use of statins
(WTNH) – The U.S. Preventative Task Force just came out with the latest guidelines for the use of statins to prevent first heart attack and stroke. What impact will that have on heart disease, which is the number one killer of men and women?. Dr. Jeffrey Berman, Chair of...
New Haven hosts first Black Wall Street Festival
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The first Black Wall Street in New Haven was hosted on Saturday. Over 25 black-owned businesses were featured, selling various products such as arts, books, clothing, consulting, cosmetics and skin care, food, drink, jewelry, wellness products, and more. The event is organized by New Haven’s arts, culture, and tourism department in […]
milfordmirror.com
Why police say new CT law is not stopping catalytic converter thieves
Carrying power saws for quick surgery on cars, buses and trucks, catalytic converter thieves have been running rampant in Connecticut this year. Police say thefts of the exhaust system components continue in the face of a new law, effective July 1, that prohibits scrap dealers in Connecticut from receiving detached converters and requires detailed paperwork on all sales. Police in several departments also say the recent federal investigation of an East Hartford-based “cat” theft ring shows that crooks can easily skirt the new law.
New Haven man dies in midday shooting that concerns police
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A 26-year-old New Haven man was shot to death Monday afternoon and law enforcement sources said they are concerned about potential retaliation. The city's eighth homicide of the year, according to sources, was likely a result of an argument over a gold chain. At approximately...
