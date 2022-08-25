ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Britain, CT

Eyewitness News

Virtual Academy launches for public schools in Waterbury

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Eyewitness News is your back-to-school authority. Monday was the first day of school for Waterbury Public School students. As students kick off the new school year, there are some unique opportunities for students to take their education to the next level. Mahasin Gudaf is ready to...
WATERBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

Waterbury students head back to school for first day of classes

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – Eyewitness News is your back-to-school authority. More than 18,000 students headed back to the classroom in Waterbury on Tuesday. Students at Driggs Elementary are happy to be back. Like many school districts, this is the first year of starting off without pandemic-era restrictions since 2019.
WATERBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Students head back to school in Enfield

Police addressed violent crime in New Haven. MORNING BUSINESS REPORT: Rising food costs impacting schools, rise in auto part thefts. Rising food costs are causing schools across the U.S. to cut back on lunch options and State Farm is seeing a rise in auto part thefts. 3 Things You Need...
ENFIELD, CT
Eyewitness News

Bristol kindergartener rides in fire truck on first day of school

BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - It's the first day back to school for many kids and while it can be exciting and overwhelming all at once, a group of first responders are making sure this day is memorable. Greene-Hills Elementary welcomed its students back to their classrooms on Monday. One...
BRISTOL, CT
New Britain, CT
New Britain, CT
Eyewitness News

Hartford robotics team kicks off school year

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - High school students in Hartford are going back to school and say they are excited to join the robotics team this year. Channel 3 caught up with a couple of students and their new mentor, to hear what they are hoping to accomplish this year. Quainye...
HARTFORD, CT
New Britain Herald

Hundreds gather in Chesley Park to get back to school supplies

NEW BRITAIN – The Back to School Youth Carnival in Chesley Park Saturday brought out hundreds of area residents to take part in games, listen to music, play basketball and receive free school supplies, all in preparation of the fall learning season. As part of a collaboration with the...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
mainepublic.org

Back to School Bash attracts hundreds of New Britain families

Ziaire Bradley is a New Britain student who is excited to become a third grader when school starts Wednesday. "I want to go back to school because I want to meet new friends and new teachers," he said. He was with his parents, Amber Brown and Gregory Brown, at...
Eyewitness News

New program gives New Haven students manufacturing experience

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Eyewitness News is your back-to-school authority. As kids in the Elm City returned to class Monday, a new program will give students a chance to earn college credits while learning an in-demand skill all at the same time. The new Manufacturing Pathways Program being...
NEW HAVEN, CT
#Back To School#School Uniforms#High School#Bash#K12#Ct
NBC Connecticut

Cannabis Cultivator Plans to Open in Norwich

The City of Norwich could soon have its first cannabis cultivator. A multi-state cannabis operator, based in Rhode Island, has plans to buy property in Norwich and, once fully licensed, open a cultivation facility within the next year. Sweetspot Brands LLC is partnering with a social equity applicant from Stamford,...
NORWICH, CT
Eyewitness News

Man drowns in Waterbury's East Mountain Reservoir

(WFSB) – A man drowned in the East Mountain Reservoir Monday afternoon, police said. A witness and a fisherman saw a man go underwater around 4:00 pm on Monday. Shortly after three boats were launched and divers went looking for the man. Waterbury police said a rescue team pulled...
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

Waterbury schools take new approach to retain more teachers

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury schools are taking a new approach to retain and attract more teachers. The district is partnering with a Pennsylvania company called "Bloomboard" to create what's called "Waterbury U." Waterbury U will offer educators free on-the-job learning opportunities. Participants can earn graduate credits which could in turn lead to salary advancement. […]
Bristol Press

After over 40 years, CT Bike & Skate to close doors

BRISTOL – After over 40 years serving thousands as a local icon in skating and extreme sports for families and athletes alike, CT Bike & Skate is set to close its doors Sept. 27. Headquartered at 80 South Street, the business is owned and run by Jim and Marie...
BRISTOL, CT
WTNH.com

Doctor discusses new guidelines for the use of statins

(WTNH) – The U.S. Preventative Task Force just came out with the latest guidelines for the use of statins to prevent first heart attack and stroke. What impact will that have on heart disease, which is the number one killer of men and women?. Dr. Jeffrey Berman, Chair of...
WTNH

New Haven hosts first Black Wall Street Festival

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The first Black Wall Street in New Haven was hosted on Saturday. Over 25 black-owned businesses were featured, selling various products such as arts, books, clothing, consulting, cosmetics and skin care, food, drink, jewelry, wellness products, and more. The event is organized by New Haven's arts, culture, and tourism department in […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
milfordmirror.com

Why police say new CT law is not stopping catalytic converter thieves

Carrying power saws for quick surgery on cars, buses and trucks, catalytic converter thieves have been running rampant in Connecticut this year. Police say thefts of the exhaust system components continue in the face of a new law, effective July 1, that prohibits scrap dealers in Connecticut from receiving detached converters and requires detailed paperwork on all sales. Police in several departments also say the recent federal investigation of an East Hartford-based "cat" theft ring shows that crooks can easily skirt the new law.
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

New Haven man dies in midday shooting that concerns police

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A 26-year-old New Haven man was shot to death Monday afternoon and law enforcement sources said they are concerned about potential retaliation. The city's eighth homicide of the year, according to sources, was likely a result of an argument over a gold chain. At approximately...
NEW HAVEN, CT

