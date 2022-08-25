White House Perfectly Shades Student Loan Forgiveness Hypocrites

Reuters

Critics of President Joe Biden’s Student Loan Debt Relief Plan , from Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) to Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), came in for some serious shade in a White House Twitter thread Thursday. It began with Greene, who bemoaned in a Newsmax interview: “For our government just to say, ‘OK, well, your debt is completely forgiven’... it’s completely unfair. Hardworking people... they shouldn’t have to pay off the great big student loan debt for some college student.” The White House simply wrote in reply: “Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene had $183,504 in PPP loans forgiven.” Rep. Vern Buchanan (R-FL), who raged to Fox News that “Biden’s reckless, unilateral student loan giveaway is unfair to the 87 percent of Americans without student loan debt and those who played by the rules,” had the biggest amount forgiven at over $2.3 million. Rep. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK), who claimed, “We do not need farmers and ranchers, small business owners, and teachers in Oklahoma paying the debts of Ivy League lawyers and doctors across the U.S.,” followed with over over $1.4 million in PPP loans forgiven. Gaetz, meanwhile, had $482,321 in PPP loans forgiven.

