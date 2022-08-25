ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kailua, HI

Comments / 31

MOMMAJ
4d ago

my goodness 😳 ...so sad my heart bleeds for the family and friends of the veteran God rest his soul in perfect peace and may he be honored fir his sacrifices here on earth as his soul is in peace with God ...amd may God heal the first responders and always keep them safe 🙏 in Jesus ' precious and holy name 🙏 amen

Michelle Graffam Heavner
4d ago

What a horrible sad story. Just terrible. That poor lady burned alive. The paramedic has a long road of recovery ahead. Just terrible all the way around. My condolences 💜

Cynthia LaChester
5d ago

very sad, sounds like an O2 leak, I was an EMT and those lines have to be checked regularly

Related
KHON2

Federal electrical engineer joins ambulance fire investigation

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It has been nearly a week since an ambulance burst into flames just steps away from the Adventist Health Castle hospital, a 91-year-old patient who was being transported in the ambulance died, while a 36-year-old EMS paramedic was critically injured. City, state and federal agencies are investigating the deadly incident, including the […]
HONOLULU, HI
People

Patient Dies, Paramedic Seriously Hurt After Ambulance Mysteriously Catches Fire in Hospital Driveway

A patient has died and a paramedic is seriously injured after the ambulance they were in suddenly burst into flames outside of a Honolulu hospital. The ambulance was transporting the patient to Adventist Health Castle Medical Center in Kailua around 8 p.m. on Wednesday when the vehicle "caught fire in the driveway," according to a statement from the hospital, shared on Facebook.
HONOLULU, HI
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Honolulu EMS addresses ambulance fire that killed patient, paramedic

Honolulu EMS addresses ambulance fire that killed patient, paramedic. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. The Mayor and EMS director meet at Honolulu Hale to discuss...
HONOLULU, HI
