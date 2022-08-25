A patient has died and a paramedic is seriously injured after the ambulance they were in suddenly burst into flames outside of a Honolulu hospital. The ambulance was transporting the patient to Adventist Health Castle Medical Center in Kailua around 8 p.m. on Wednesday when the vehicle "caught fire in the driveway," according to a statement from the hospital, shared on Facebook.

HONOLULU, HI ・ 5 DAYS AGO