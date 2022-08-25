ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belgrade, MT

UPDATE - Body found at River Rock Pond in Belgrade

By MTN News
KBZK News
KBZK News
 5 days ago
UPDATE - 8/26/2022:

According to Gallatin County Sheriff Dan Springer, an autopsy of the body will be performed tomorrow. Foul play is not suspected in this investigation.

We will update you if we receive more information.

Previous - 8/25/2022:

BELGRADE — The body of a man reported missing on Wednesday was discovered Thursday afternoon, near the shore of a residential pond.

On August 25, 2022, at approximately 8:30 a.m., Gallatin County Sheriff's Office was informed that a 47-year-old man had reportedly gone missing Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, and was last seen near the River Rock area.

The Sheriff's Office flew a drone over the River Rock Pond at approximately 3:40 p.m. this afternoon, locating a deceased body near the shoreline.

The cause and manner of death are unknown at this time. An investigation by the sheriff's office is ongoing.

No other information is provided by the Sheriff's Office at this time. We will update you if we receive more information.

