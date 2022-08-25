ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, NY

Erie County Department of Mental Health looking for input on new app design

By Julia Soluri
 5 days ago
A new mobile app is being developed, and the Erie County Department of Mental Health is asking for your help with its design.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz says the app is aimed at navigating parents and caregivers through adolescent mental health.

In a Facebook statement, Poloncarz said, "We want this app to be what families want, so we're looking for your input!"

Anyone interested in participating can register here . The remaining input sessions are:

  • August 29 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. virtually.
  • August 30 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. in person.
  • August 31 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. virtually.
  • September 6 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. virtually.
  • September 7 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. in person.
  • September 8 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. virtually.
  • September 9 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. in person.

In-person sessions are located at 217 East Delavan Ave in Buffalo. Virtual meeting links will be sent through email after registration forms are submitted.

