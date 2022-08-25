ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
The Conners' Michael Fishman Breaks Silence on Exit, Confirms, 'I Was Told I Would Not Be Returning for Season 5'

Michael Fishman is opening up about his departure from The Conners. As TVLine exclusively reported, the Roseanne star is leaving the spinoff ahead of Season 5. Now, in a statement provided to People.com, Fishman is reflecting on the profound impact the role of DJ has had on his life. “It has been my honor to play DJ Conner,” Fishman said. “It’s every actor’s dream to be a series regular, especially on a groundbreaking show, where we tackle significant topics. The opportunity to do comedy and drama alongside iconic castmates, while reaching fans in meaningful ways has profoundly impacted my life. I am proud...
Amber Heard's sister slams MTV for 'desperate' Johnny Depp cameo at the VMAs

Amber Heard's sister is not pleased with MTV's decision to include Johnny Depp in the 2022 Video Music Awards. Whitney Henriquez called the appearance "disgusting" and "desperate" in a biting Instagram Story shared Sunday, reiterating that she still stands with her sister two months after her highly-publicized defamation trial. "I...
Ozzy Osbourne leaving America for the U.K. over mass shooting fears: 'Everything's f--king ridiculous there'

Ozzy Osbourne is "fed up" with the violence in the U.S. and after over two decades in Los Angeles, he's returning to his native U.K. The musician revealed he's been impacted by the volume of mass shootings in America, noting both the rising number of school shootings and the lingering terror of the 2017 Las Vegas shooting that struck the Route 91 Harvest music festival.
Megan Thee Stallion to appear on She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is a show about powerful women, so it makes sense that the architect of "Hot Girl Summer" would be involved. The Cut's new cover story about Megan Thee Stallion reports that the rapper has been cast in the ongoing Disney+ superhero series. She-Hulk stars Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters, a cousin of the original Hulk who carries forward with her career as a lawyer even after gaining the ability to transform into a raging green monster.
Brec Bassinger promises DC's Stargirl season 3 murder mystery 'will shock you'

Someone is about to get murdered on DC's Stargirl, and series star Brec Bassinger warns that everyone is a suspect. The CW's superhero drama returns for season 3 with a murder mystery arc — and even though a well-known character is about to get killed, Bassinger tells EW that fans can expect a story that's "much less dark" than Eclipso's reign of terror thanks to the new "Frenemies" tagline.
Partner Track star Dominic Sherwood on playing an f-boy and that season 1 finale twist

Warning: This post contains spoilers for Partner Track season 1. Ingrid Yun (Arden Cho) had a lot working against her while fighting for partner at her firm, but she never saw Jeff's betrayal coming. In the Partner Track season 1 finale, Ingrid makes a big successful move to get back into her firm and change it for the better — all with her loving boyfriend, Jeff, by her side. But in the final moment of the season, Marty Adler (Matthew Rauch), the boss forced to capitulate to Ingrid's return to the firm (and a few of her own demands), informs her that she didn't make partner after all her hard work because Jeff told the partners that Ingrid got arrested, which they didn't know.
The best new books of August 2022

The days are already shortening, but that's what reading lamps and last vacations are for. Wrap up the season with these standouts below, from Broadway babies and brutally honest memoirs to read-them-in-one-night debuts. How to Fall Out of Love Madly by Jana Casale. Like a Stateside cousin of Sally Rooney,...
The Invitation leads quiet box office with $7 million debut

The last weekend of August has come to a close with a quiet weekend at the box office. Nathalie Emmanuel's vampire horror The Invitation debuted at No. 1, but not many theater-goers sunk their teeth into the film also starring Thomas Doherty, Stephanie Corneliussen, and Hugh Skinner: It opened to a muted $7 million, according to Comscore.
Can the Venice Film Festival Relaunch the Art House Movie Business?

This year’s Cannes Film Festival marked the return of the theatrical blockbuster. Following their Croisette premieres, Top Gun: Maverick and Elvis helped reignite the post-COVID box office. The former has earned $1.4 billion worldwide, including more than $700 million domestically. Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis is nowhere near that level, but with a $145 million domestic haul and a $270 million worldwide gross to date, it clearly shows the popcorn-munching crowd was hungry to return to cinemas, at least for big-budget studio releases with plenty of wiz-bang and razzle-dazzle.More from The Hollywood ReporterVenice: Martin McDonagh on Reuniting Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson for...
House of the Dragon

A familiar sound has returned for House of the Dragon: the original Game of Thrones theme music. Composed by Ramin Djawadi, who wrote the score for the original HBO fantasy drama, the classic Thrones main melody with the standout solo cello has been repurposed for the Targaryen prequel series — but with a new opening titles animated sequence.
