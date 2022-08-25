Read full article on original website
Related
EW.com
Inventing Anna subject sues Netflix for defamation over her depiction as 'greedy and snobbish'
Rachel Williams is not happy with how she was portrayed in Inventing Anna. The former Vanity Fair photo editor known for her connection to con artist Anna Sorokin, a.k.a. Anna Delvey, filed a defamation lawsuit against Netflix on Monday over the nature of her depiction in the docudrama. Inventing Anna...
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
The Conners' Michael Fishman Breaks Silence on Exit, Confirms, 'I Was Told I Would Not Be Returning for Season 5'
Michael Fishman is opening up about his departure from The Conners. As TVLine exclusively reported, the Roseanne star is leaving the spinoff ahead of Season 5. Now, in a statement provided to People.com, Fishman is reflecting on the profound impact the role of DJ has had on his life. “It has been my honor to play DJ Conner,” Fishman said. “It’s every actor’s dream to be a series regular, especially on a groundbreaking show, where we tackle significant topics. The opportunity to do comedy and drama alongside iconic castmates, while reaching fans in meaningful ways has profoundly impacted my life. I am proud...
EW.com
Amber Heard's sister slams MTV for 'desperate' Johnny Depp cameo at the VMAs
Amber Heard's sister is not pleased with MTV's decision to include Johnny Depp in the 2022 Video Music Awards. Whitney Henriquez called the appearance "disgusting" and "desperate" in a biting Instagram Story shared Sunday, reiterating that she still stands with her sister two months after her highly-publicized defamation trial. "I...
RELATED PEOPLE
EW.com
Chris Rock has already turned down hosting the 2023 Oscars following Will Smith slap
Chris Rock will not be returning to the Oscars stage in 2023. While performing in Phoenix on his sold-out stand-up tour, Rock told the audience that the Academy had asked him to sign on as a host for the 2023 ceremony, which he declined, according to the Arizona Republic. The...
EW.com
Meghan Markle doth protest too much when Mariah Carey tells her she 'gives us diva moments'
If anyone knows who or what a diva is, it would be Mariah Carey, the record-breaking singer-songwriter who once famously entered a bathtub in 6-inch stilettos during a televised house tour. While Carey has fully embraced the term "diva" — very much on her own terms — Meghan, the Duchess...
EW.com
Yellowstone season 5 teases 'all will be revealed' in epic 2-hour premiere
The Dutton family is ready to show the world who they are. The first teaser trailer for Yellowstone season 5 has arrived, showcasing the initial glimpses of footage first revealed at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday night. Kevin Costner's John Dutton has a message for his brethren. "We'll...
EW.com
Ozzy Osbourne leaving America for the U.K. over mass shooting fears: 'Everything's f--king ridiculous there'
Ozzy Osbourne is "fed up" with the violence in the U.S. and after over two decades in Los Angeles, he's returning to his native U.K. The musician revealed he's been impacted by the volume of mass shootings in America, noting both the rising number of school shootings and the lingering terror of the 2017 Las Vegas shooting that struck the Route 91 Harvest music festival.
IN THIS ARTICLE
EW.com
Sigourney Weaver hints at 'goofy' role in Avatar sequel: 'The biggest stretch I get to play'
Avatar: The Way of Water is finally splashing into cinemas on Dec. 16, some 13 years after the original blockbuster, and it's bringing with it a familiar face in a not-so-familiar role. Sigourney Weaver, Dr. Grace Augustine in the 2009 film, is back, but this time she's playing Kiri, the...
EW.com
Megan Thee Stallion to appear on She-Hulk: Attorney at Law
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is a show about powerful women, so it makes sense that the architect of "Hot Girl Summer" would be involved. The Cut's new cover story about Megan Thee Stallion reports that the rapper has been cast in the ongoing Disney+ superhero series. She-Hulk stars Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters, a cousin of the original Hulk who carries forward with her career as a lawyer even after gaining the ability to transform into a raging green monster.
EW.com
Brec Bassinger promises DC's Stargirl season 3 murder mystery 'will shock you'
Someone is about to get murdered on DC's Stargirl, and series star Brec Bassinger warns that everyone is a suspect. The CW's superhero drama returns for season 3 with a murder mystery arc — and even though a well-known character is about to get killed, Bassinger tells EW that fans can expect a story that's "much less dark" than Eclipso's reign of terror thanks to the new "Frenemies" tagline.
EW.com
Partner Track star Dominic Sherwood on playing an f-boy and that season 1 finale twist
Warning: This post contains spoilers for Partner Track season 1. Ingrid Yun (Arden Cho) had a lot working against her while fighting for partner at her firm, but she never saw Jeff's betrayal coming. In the Partner Track season 1 finale, Ingrid makes a big successful move to get back into her firm and change it for the better — all with her loving boyfriend, Jeff, by her side. But in the final moment of the season, Marty Adler (Matthew Rauch), the boss forced to capitulate to Ingrid's return to the firm (and a few of her own demands), informs her that she didn't make partner after all her hard work because Jeff told the partners that Ingrid got arrested, which they didn't know.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
EW.com
The best new books of August 2022
The days are already shortening, but that's what reading lamps and last vacations are for. Wrap up the season with these standouts below, from Broadway babies and brutally honest memoirs to read-them-in-one-night debuts. How to Fall Out of Love Madly by Jana Casale. Like a Stateside cousin of Sally Rooney,...
EW.com
Pennyworth season 3 is 'a bit more DC' with 'cartoony' 1970s time jump, says Paloma Faith
Pop star Paloma Faith is crooning new truths about what the future holds for Batman's butler in the upcoming Pennyworth season 3. "We're in the '70s now in Pennyworth, we've been kidnapped," Faith exclusively tells EW of her character, Bet Sykes, who was a villain in the beginning of the show before coming to see the light last season.
EW.com
The Invitation leads quiet box office with $7 million debut
The last weekend of August has come to a close with a quiet weekend at the box office. Nathalie Emmanuel's vampire horror The Invitation debuted at No. 1, but not many theater-goers sunk their teeth into the film also starring Thomas Doherty, Stephanie Corneliussen, and Hugh Skinner: It opened to a muted $7 million, according to Comscore.
EW.com
Regina Hall says Girls Trip 2 is 'not ready' to film yet: 'I just can't wait to see the script'
Girls Trip 2 has hit a travel delay, according to star Regina Hall. "I hate disappointing. We're not in production. We're not ready yet," the actress said Tuesday on Good Morning America, five months after she previously revealed that the film was moving forward during a March appearance on The View.
Can the Venice Film Festival Relaunch the Art House Movie Business?
This year’s Cannes Film Festival marked the return of the theatrical blockbuster. Following their Croisette premieres, Top Gun: Maverick and Elvis helped reignite the post-COVID box office. The former has earned $1.4 billion worldwide, including more than $700 million domestically. Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis is nowhere near that level, but with a $145 million domestic haul and a $270 million worldwide gross to date, it clearly shows the popcorn-munching crowd was hungry to return to cinemas, at least for big-budget studio releases with plenty of wiz-bang and razzle-dazzle.More from The Hollywood ReporterVenice: Martin McDonagh on Reuniting Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson for...
‘All Star Shore’ Spoilers: Who Wins the Paramount+ Reality Competition Series
Find out which reality star was crowned the first ever 'All Star Shore' Champion and took home the $150,000 prize.
EW.com
Billy Butcherson returns from the grave in Hocus Pocus 2 first look photo
Only in the world of Hocus Pocus can the full, foggy silhouette of a zombie — set against the ghoulish backdrop of Salem on Halloween night — conjure warm, cozy feelings of adoration instead of ice-cold chills of terror. "It does something to your soul, it's so surreal,...
EW.com
House of the Dragon
A familiar sound has returned for House of the Dragon: the original Game of Thrones theme music. Composed by Ramin Djawadi, who wrote the score for the original HBO fantasy drama, the classic Thrones main melody with the standout solo cello has been repurposed for the Targaryen prequel series — but with a new opening titles animated sequence.
Comments / 0