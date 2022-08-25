ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

CB Steven Nelson brings consistency and stability to Texans defense

By Brian Barefield
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XvO8L_0hVfD2LS00

When the Houston Texans take the field on Thursday for their final preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at NRG Stadium, a lot of eyes will be focused on the defensive side of the ball at rookie Derek Stingley.

The third overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft will get a chance to play more than the 17 total snaps he played in the win over the 24-20 Texans win over the Los Angeles Rams last week.

While many will be focused on whatever matchup Stingley has drawn, on the opposite side of the field will be a veteran who has made a living in the NFL by being one of the most intelligent players in today’s game.

Cornerback Steven Nelson, who signed a two-year, $10 million deal in the offseason, brings the stability needed for the Lovie Smith-coached defense.

Consistency has been the key for the eight-year veteran who has averaged at least 15 starts per season in the last four he has played with the Kansas City Chiefs, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Philadelphia Eagles.

Many were not surprised when the Texans signed Nelson as coach Smith made it clear in the off-season that the cornerback position would be the first upgrade made during his tenure.

“Our play at the cornerback position last year was not good enough,” said coach Smith. “It’s as simple as that. If we brought somebody back, we have faith in them. We think they can fit into the mix in some kind of way. But that’s a position we’ll continue to look to improve. We can’t play the type of football that we want to play until we get better at the cornerback position, I will say that.”

Signing Nelson is also good for the Texans’ offensive side of the ball. His constant battles against his old college teammate Brandin Cooks are a must-see every time they line up across from one another.

“Steve, I played with him in college. He’s played a lot of ball, guy is smart,” said Cooks before training camp began.

His intelligence and work ethic has also rubbed off on Derek Stingley as the rookie finds himself consistently talking to him on the sidelines during practice.

“Just being a guy, he could come to, whether it’s on or off the field,” said Nelson about his relationship with Stingley. “That’s what I had in Eric Berry (Kansas City Chiefs) when I was in my rookie campaign. Just kind of being a big brother figure to him, and the rest is history. He can play ball the way he’s supposed to play ball.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

No one wanted to pay Jimmy Garoppolo $25 million so he's gonna stay a 49er

Jimmy Garoppolo was extremely available for any quarterback-needy teams this offseason. The San Francisco 49ers sent a very loud message his time with the club was limited after trading three first round picks in order to draft Trey Lance in 2021. After naming Lance the team’s starter at the outset of 2022’s training camp, team executives gave Garoppolo and his agent the opportunity to work out a trade to any of the other 31 teams in the league.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ex-Broncos WR Wes Welker unhappy with NFL's 'bush league' treatment of retired players

Former Denver Broncos wide receiver Wes Welker is unhappy with the NFL’s treatment of retired players seeking medical assistance. Welker recently applied for line-of-duty disability from the NFL and the league wrote a letter back to the ex-receiver informing him that “there were no records reflecting that the surgeries were performed as a result of injuries sustained while playing in the NFL.”
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
Houston, TX
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Commanders make roster moves, more moves to come

The initial 53-man roster has been set. The Commanders kept 27 offensive players, 23 defensive players and three specialists. This reveals the coaches and front office are concerned about the defensive personnel. So, they were willing to go ahead and release a couple of extra defensive players and will be searching through those players released and waived by other NFL teams, in hopes of picking up perhaps two players.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lovie Smith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#Nfl#American Football#The Los Angeles Rams#The Kansas City Chiefs#Philadelphia Eagles
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4 Takeaways from the end of Cowboys' preseason action

The Cowboys ended their preseason with a lot to be excited about. Taking a 27-26 victory, the defense was the star of the show against the Seattle Seahawks. While second-round pick Sam Williams has been close to sacks all preseason, he got home against the ninth-overall pick and had a strong night overall, boosting confidence entering the season.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Kansas City Chiefs
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

9 recently cut players the Colts should consider adding

The Indianapolis Colts trimmed the roster down to 53 players but now it’s time to take a look at any potential targets to add that were recently cut on Tuesday. Holding the No. 16 spot in the waiver wire order, the Colts may not have a ton of chances to grab quality players, but they will still have their eyes on a handful of potential additions. We took a look at some positions the Colts should consider adding to following roster cuts.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Where Bengals stand on waiver wire order after cuts deadline passes

Over the last few years, the Cincinnati Bengals have made good use of the waiver wire while picking early in the process at nearly every stop. That changes in a big way this offseason after the Super Bowl trip. After trimming the roster to 53 players at the cuts deadline on Tuesday, the Bengals now approach the biggest waiver wire of the year picking second to last at No. 31.
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tracking Browns 53-man roster cuts

The Cleveland Browns must trim their roster from 80 players to 53 players by 4:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, August 30. They’ve already moved on from 10 players as part of the NFL’s newly-implemented gradual roster cuts this offseason. With some especially tough decisions to come, the front office in Cleveland could take this down to the wire.
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

145K+
Followers
192K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy