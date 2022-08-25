Read full article on original website
stormlakeradio.com
Peterson Native Wins Miss Rodeo Iowa
An area native was crowned Miss Rodeo Iowa this past weekend. Micah Barnes of Peterson gained the honor in the Miss Rodeo Iowa pageant in Fort Madison. Micah graduated from Alta Aurelia High School in 2016, and went on to attend Buena Vista University. Micah's father, Marty Barnes, is the owner of the Barnes PRCA Rodeo.
kiwaradio.com
Terry DeNeui
Terry DeNeui, age 66, of Rushmore, Minnesota passed away on Thursday, August 25, 2022, near Humboldt, SD. Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 1, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., at the Benson Funeral Home in Worthington, MN. Memorial services will be held on Friday, September 2, 2022, at 10:00 a.m., at St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Worthington, MN, with Pastor David McDonald officiating.
kiwaradio.com
Entrepreneurs Invited To Enter Contest, Win Funds For Their Business
Northwest Iowa — The economic development organizations in northwest Iowa are teaming up to offer $10,000 in prize money for an entrepreneurial contest. It’s called the “BIG Challenge” grant competition and it encourages entrepreneurs to Build, Innovate, and Grow their businesses in northwest Iowa. “BIG” in “BIG Challenge” is an acronym for Build, Innovate, and Grow.
Why Was This Man Tarred and Feathered in Luverne, Minnesota?
When most of us think of tarring and feathering, the American Revolution comes to mind. Back then, British Loyalists were tarred and feathered often, to be made examples of. But this archaic practice took place well into the 20th century, sometimes in the most unlikely of places. Luverne, Minnesota is...
Sioux City man wins $10,000 lottery prize
A Sioux City man has won a $10,000 lottery prize.
more1049.com
New Fair Food Announced
Spencer, IA (KICD) — Surveys indicate food is one of the very top reasons people attend the Clay County Fair. CEO Jeremy Parsons says there are twenty-eight new offerings this year, with five vying for the best new selection. A panel of judges will name the best new food...
nwestiowa.com
West Sioux raises substitute teacher pay
HAWARDEN—The West Sioux School District Board of Education unanimously approved higher pay for substitute teachers for the 2022-23 school year. The board, at its Sept. 24 meeting, raised the wage to $140 a day. This amount would be paid for the first 10 consecutive days a substitute teacher would...
kicdam.com
Home Base For Long Time Fair Vendor Goes Up in Flames
Spencer, IA (KICD)– A long time vendor at the Clay County Fair is working to pick up the pieces after its home base in Des Moines went up in flames earlier this week. Campbell’s Concessions has been family owned since the 1950s and has been housed on the Iowa State Fairgrounds for many decades until the building known as “The Warehouse” caught fire completely destroying the building early Wednesday morning.
kiwaradio.com
Susan “Sue” Stirler
Susan “Sue” Stirler age, 77 of Sibley, Iowa died Sunday, August 28, 2022, at Sibley Specialty Care in Sibley. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, September 1, 2022, at the St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Sibley, with Father Siby Punnoose as celebrant. Burial will follow in the St. Andrew’s Catholic Cemetery of Sibley.
kiwaradio.com
kiwaradio.com
Sioux Falls Woman Injured In Little Rock Mishap
Little Rock, Iowa — A Sioux Falls woman was taken to the hospital as the result of a mishap in Little Rock Friday afternoon. According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, about 2:00 Friday afternoon, 80-year-old Erma Hayenga of Little Rock was driving a Yamaha golf cart northbound by the Town and Country Building in Little Rock, when her golf cart struck a portable power supply unit being used to power amusement rides for the Little Rock Corn Show. According to authorities, the impact of the golf cart striking the portable power supply caused the power supply to strike a pedestrian, 80-year-old Valera Kroese of Sioux Falls.
kicdam.com
Weather Blamed For Multiple Accidents in Clay County
Spencer, IA (KICD) — The severe weather in our area on Saturday lead to multiple accidents in Clay County. According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, at around 5:45 that evening 45 year old Alberto Leon of Sibley was Westbound on Highway 18 near Everly when the heavy rain and high winds caused him to lose control sending him into the ditch. Leon was reportedly thrown from his motorcycle and received minor injuries.
kiwaradio.com
Doon Teen, Two Passengers Taken To Hospital After Monday Accident Near Rock Valley
Rock Valley, Iowa — A Doon teen and two passengers in her vehicle were taken to the hospital after an accident near Rock Valley on Monday morning. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, at about 7:40 a.m., 15-year-old Carlee Lange of Doon was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Impala southbound on Garfield Avenue five miles northeast of Rock Valley, when she lost control of the vehicle, which entered the west ditch and rolled.
Iowa Community Seeing ‘Alarming’ Amount of Bats Entering Homes
Unless you're Bruce Wayne, I think it's safe to say most people aren't the biggest fans of bats. In fact, one evening while I was out walking with my girlfriend and her dog, we saw a few bats flying overhead as the sun was about to set. I simply mentioned it and my lady immediately got squeamish. I wouldn't say I'm at that level of disgust with what some have deemed the 'rats of the sky,' but I wouldn't say I'd exactly like to see one (or multiple) of them up close, either.
kiwaradio.com
Top Iowa Democrats Say Spirit Lake Schools’ Gun Plan Is Devastating
Spirit Lake, Iowa — The Iowa Democratic Party’s chairman says Republicans at the statehouse have put Iowa gun laws on a downward spiral — leading to the plan to have 10 Spirit Lake School staff carry guns on school grounds. Spirit Lake officials announced this week that...
nwestiowa.com
Hawarden chamber director resigns
HAWARDEN—The Hawarden Chamber of Commerce will soon begin the search for a new director as previous director Cathie Brown has resigned. The Hawarden Chamber of Commerce board, in an Aug. 16 e-mail to chamber members, said Brown resigned her position as chamber director earlier this month. “Cathie’s energy and...
KELOLAND TV
SFPD: 1 injured in weekend assault
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are investigating an early morning assault in a west-side parking lot that sent a person to the hospital. It happened just before 2 a.m. outside of Billy Frogs Bar & Grill on South Marion Road. The call first came in as a hit-and-run.
kiwaradio.com
Two From Mississippi Face Several Charges After Incident In Paullina Area
Paullina, Iowa — Two men from Mississippi face several charges after an incident in the Paullina area on Saturday, August 27, 2022. The O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office tells us one of their deputies was on routine patrol in Paullina when they observed a red Ford F-250 pickup accelerate in an aggressive manner on Highway 10 in front of the Casey’s convenience store. They tell us the driver turned south on Redwing Avenue and again accelerated in an aggressive manner and continued southbound at a high rate of speed.
KEYC
Second man sentenced for fatal beating in Palo Alto County, IA
EMMETSBURG, Iowa (KTIV) - A northwest Iowa man connected to a 2020 murder in Palo Alto County has been sentenced to a decade in prison. Court documents state that 23-year-old Brice Colling, of Emmetsburg, has been sentenced to ten years in prison for the death of 27-year-old Rolling Bontrager of Washington, Iowa. Colling was originally charged with first-degree murder but it was reduced to voluntary manslaughter after he accepted a plea deal.
