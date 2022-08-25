ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
mocomotive.com

SHOOTER OF FRIENDSWOOD SISTERS SHOOTS HIMSELF IN WILLIS AS OFFICERS MOVE IN

Monday night a male shot two sisters in Friendswood killing one and critically injuring the other. Harris County Sheriff’s Office Detectives have spent the night tracking the suspect. He was found asleep in his vehicle in the Kroger parki…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/shooter-of-friendswood-sisters-shoots-himself-in-willis-as-officers-move-in/
FRIENDSWOOD, TX
mocomotive.com

MAN WHO SHOT FEMALE AND SISTER IN FRIENDSWOOD SHOOTS HIMSELF AS DEPUTIES APPROACH HIM AT WILLIS KROGER

Monday night a male shot two sisters in Friendswood killing one and critically injuring the other. Harris County Sheriff’s Office Detectives have spent the night tracking the suspect. He was found asleep in his vehicle in the Kroger parki…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/man-who-shot-female-and-sister-in-friendswood-shoots-himself-as-deputies-approach-him-at-willis-kroger/
FRIENDSWOOD, TX
mocomotive.com

CAPTURED: Remember this post about a suspected thief?

Remember this post? Don’t forget – you can make a difference in local crime solving!. Montgomery County Constables found and identified him, thanks to help from the public. *ALL ARRESTS & PHOTOS ARE PUBLIC INFORMATION. ALL SUBJECTS ARE INNOCENT UNTIL PROVEN GUILTY*. Original Article: https://www.kingwood.com/msg/news.php?news_id=4453034.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Montgomery County, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
County
Montgomery County, TX
mocomotive.com

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Investigates Murder Suspect’s Suicide in Willis

WILLIS, TX — On August 30, 2022 at around 06:50 am MCTXSheriff Deputies and Willis Police Department were dispatched to an assist agency call at the Kroger Marketplace in the 12600 block of IH 45 in Willis, TX. Harris County Sheriff’s Office Violent Criminal Apprehension Team was conducting surveillance on a suspect wanted in the Friendswood double shooting that occurred the evening of August 29, 2022 in Harris County.
WILLIS, TX
mocomotive.com

Suspect in sister shooting is dead after shooting himself, official says

UPDATE at 12:45 p.m.: The suspected shooter who allegedly shot two sisters in Friendswood is dead after shooting himself after being surrounded by law enforcement officials, authorities said. Officials with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said that the suspect was parked outside of a grocery store at the 12600 block…
FRIENDSWOOD, TX
mocomotive.com

MCTXSheriff investigating shooting at Montgomery Pines Apartment

MCTXSheriff investigating shooting at Montgomery Pines Apartments in Porter. MCTXSheriff is investigating a shooting at Montgomery Pines Apartments in Porter. On 8/20/22, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to an assault-firearm call located at the Montgomery Pines Apartment Complex on US Highway 59 in Porter. Deputies learned that one male had been shot and immediately began life saving measures. The victim was taken to Kingwood Hospital where he later succumbed to his wound and was pronounced dead.
PORTER, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solicitation#Abortion Rights#Crime#Texas Right#The Texas Right To Life
mocomotive.com

HATS OFF TO LAW ENFORCEMENT IN MONTGOMERY COUNTY

As of 10 am Sunday morning Montgomery County has booked in 15 intoxicated drivers removed from the roads in Montgomery County last night and 7 persons charged with public intoxication. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/hats-off-to-law-enforcement-in-montgomery-county/
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

Montgomery County Sheriff investigates Apple Store Burglary at The Woodlands Mall

On August 29, 2022, at around 08:00 a.m., the Montgomery County Sheriff Office Deputies were dispatched to a burglary at the Apple Store in The Woodlands Mall. Through the course of the investigation, it was determined that four individuals wearing head and face coverings made forced entry into the Apple Store after hours. The suspects were seen leaving the scene in the gray four-door passenger car pictured below.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

PURSUIT ENDS -ONE IN CUSTODY

At about 5 pm Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop a Ford Expedition in the Valley Ranch and I-69 area. THe driver fled west on SH 99. At Highland Park (just west of FM 1314) he pulled over and fled north into the woods. A…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/pursuit-ends-one-in-custody/
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
mocomotive.com

URGENT TRAFFIC ALERT-LOOP 336 CONROE AND I-45 TO HOUSTON

A procession is about to take place from the Montgomery County Forensic Center to Barkley Funeral Home in Houston. This will be the body of Harris County Precinct 3 Deputy Constable Omar Ursin who was gunned down Sunday evening. The process…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/urgent-traffic-alert-loop-336-conroe-and-i-45-to-houston/
HOUSTON, TX
mocomotive.com

MCTXSheriff Investigating Homicide in Sleepy Hollow Neighborhood

MCTXSheriff Investigating Homicide in Sleepy Hollow Neighborhood. On August 24, 2022, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an Aggravated Assault in the 19000 block of Pierson Street in Conroe, Texas. Deputies arrived and discovered the driver of a gold Toyota sedan had multiple gunshot wounds.
CONROE, TX
mocomotive.com

HOMICIDE IN NEW CANEY

4am-Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Detectives are on the scene of a homicide on Creekwood in the Lost Lakes Subdivision off FM 1485. A call came in about midnight reporting several males had attacked a male and shot him. A second male…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/homicide-in-new-caney-2/
NEW CANEY, TX
mocomotive.com

Governor Abbott Announces New Initiatives To Combat Opioid Crisis At Montgomery County 2022 Overdose Awareness Event

THE WOODLANDS, TX — Governor Greg Abbott today delivered remarks on state response efforts to combat drug overdoses and protect the lives of Texans at the 2022 Annual Montgomery County Overdose Awareness Day Event hosted by the Montgomery County Overdose Prevention Endeavor (M-COPE) in The Woodlands. As deadly drugs like fentanyl pour across President Biden’s open borders, the Governor reiterated that the State of Texas is working to fight the epidemic and announced new initiatives to combat the opioid crisis. Governor Abbott also announced his support for passing a law that would ensure dealers who provide drugs laced with deadly opioids are charged for murder when their product poisons innocent Texans.
mocomotive.com

Sophomores show promise in varsity debut for Montgomery

Bears quarterback Reggie Williams and running back Damian Taylor each scored touchdowns in Friday’s loss to New Caney. Original Article: https://www.yourconroenews.com/neighborhood/moco/sports/article/Sophomores-show-promise-in-varsity-debut-for-17402430.php.
MONTGOMERY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy