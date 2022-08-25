Read full article on original website
SHOOTER OF FRIENDSWOOD SISTERS SHOOTS HIMSELF IN WILLIS AS OFFICERS MOVE IN
Monday night a male shot two sisters in Friendswood killing one and critically injuring the other. Harris County Sheriff’s Office Detectives have spent the night tracking the suspect. He was found asleep in his vehicle in the Kroger parki…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/shooter-of-friendswood-sisters-shoots-himself-in-willis-as-officers-move-in/
CAPTURED: Remember this post about a suspected thief?
Remember this post? Don’t forget – you can make a difference in local crime solving!. Montgomery County Constables found and identified him, thanks to help from the public. *ALL ARRESTS & PHOTOS ARE PUBLIC INFORMATION. ALL SUBJECTS ARE INNOCENT UNTIL PROVEN GUILTY*. Original Article: https://www.kingwood.com/msg/news.php?news_id=4453034.
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Investigates Murder Suspect’s Suicide in Willis
WILLIS, TX — On August 30, 2022 at around 06:50 am MCTXSheriff Deputies and Willis Police Department were dispatched to an assist agency call at the Kroger Marketplace in the 12600 block of IH 45 in Willis, TX. Harris County Sheriff’s Office Violent Criminal Apprehension Team was conducting surveillance on a suspect wanted in the Friendswood double shooting that occurred the evening of August 29, 2022 in Harris County.
Suspect in sister shooting is dead after shooting himself, official says
UPDATE at 12:45 p.m.: The suspected shooter who allegedly shot two sisters in Friendswood is dead after shooting himself after being surrounded by law enforcement officials, authorities said. Officials with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said that the suspect was parked outside of a grocery store at the 12600 block…
1 dead, 1 injured after fight involving large group leads to shooting in New Caney, authorities say
NEW CANEY, Texas – An investigation is underway after a man was found dead and another was injured after a shooting in Montgomery County early Monday. It happened in the 17200 block of Creekwood Drive in New Caney at around 1 a.m. Authorities with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office…
MCTXSheriff investigating shooting at Montgomery Pines Apartment
MCTXSheriff investigating shooting at Montgomery Pines Apartments in Porter. MCTXSheriff is investigating a shooting at Montgomery Pines Apartments in Porter. On 8/20/22, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to an assault-firearm call located at the Montgomery Pines Apartment Complex on US Highway 59 in Porter. Deputies learned that one male had been shot and immediately began life saving measures. The victim was taken to Kingwood Hospital where he later succumbed to his wound and was pronounced dead.
HATS OFF TO LAW ENFORCEMENT IN MONTGOMERY COUNTY
As of 10 am Sunday morning Montgomery County has booked in 15 intoxicated drivers removed from the roads in Montgomery County last night and 7 persons charged with public intoxication. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/hats-off-to-law-enforcement-in-montgomery-county/
Montgomery County Sheriff investigates Apple Store Burglary at The Woodlands Mall
On August 29, 2022, at around 08:00 a.m., the Montgomery County Sheriff Office Deputies were dispatched to a burglary at the Apple Store in The Woodlands Mall. Through the course of the investigation, it was determined that four individuals wearing head and face coverings made forced entry into the Apple Store after hours. The suspects were seen leaving the scene in the gray four-door passenger car pictured below.
Fentanyl overdose deaths increase by 271% in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — Some alarming numbers are coming out of Montgomery County in regard to drug overdose deaths. The coroner said the county has seen a 271% increase in fentanyl overdoses since 2019. “One pill can kill.” That’s the message they want to get out there. Justice of…
PURSUIT ENDS -ONE IN CUSTODY
At about 5 pm Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop a Ford Expedition in the Valley Ranch and I-69 area. THe driver fled west on SH 99. At Highland Park (just west of FM 1314) he pulled over and fled north into the woods. A…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/pursuit-ends-one-in-custody/
URGENT TRAFFIC ALERT-LOOP 336 CONROE AND I-45 TO HOUSTON
A procession is about to take place from the Montgomery County Forensic Center to Barkley Funeral Home in Houston. This will be the body of Harris County Precinct 3 Deputy Constable Omar Ursin who was gunned down Sunday evening. The process…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/urgent-traffic-alert-loop-336-conroe-and-i-45-to-houston/
MCTXSheriff Investigating Homicide in Sleepy Hollow Neighborhood
MCTXSheriff Investigating Homicide in Sleepy Hollow Neighborhood. On August 24, 2022, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an Aggravated Assault in the 19000 block of Pierson Street in Conroe, Texas. Deputies arrived and discovered the driver of a gold Toyota sedan had multiple gunshot wounds.
HOMICIDE IN NEW CANEY
4am-Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Detectives are on the scene of a homicide on Creekwood in the Lost Lakes Subdivision off FM 1485. A call came in about midnight reporting several males had attacked a male and shot him. A second male…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/homicide-in-new-caney-2/
Governor Abbott Announces New Initiatives To Combat Opioid Crisis At Montgomery County 2022 Overdose Awareness Event
THE WOODLANDS, TX — Governor Greg Abbott today delivered remarks on state response efforts to combat drug overdoses and protect the lives of Texans at the 2022 Annual Montgomery County Overdose Awareness Day Event hosted by the Montgomery County Overdose Prevention Endeavor (M-COPE) in The Woodlands. As deadly drugs like fentanyl pour across President Biden’s open borders, the Governor reiterated that the State of Texas is working to fight the epidemic and announced new initiatives to combat the opioid crisis. Governor Abbott also announced his support for passing a law that would ensure dealers who provide drugs laced with deadly opioids are charged for murder when their product poisons innocent Texans.
Montgomery County approves reduced tax abatement for steel company Husteel America
Montgomery County Attorney B.D. Griffin presents a five-year tax abatement for South Korean steel company Husteel America to build improvements at its Splendora facility at an Aug. 23 Commissioners Court. The deal was approved in a 4-1 vote. (Screenshot courtesy Montgomery County) Montgomery County commissioners approved a five-year tax abatement…
Sophomores show promise in varsity debut for Montgomery
Bears quarterback Reggie Williams and running back Damian Taylor each scored touchdowns in Friday’s loss to New Caney. Original Article: https://www.yourconroenews.com/neighborhood/moco/sports/article/Sophomores-show-promise-in-varsity-debut-for-17402430.php.
