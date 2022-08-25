Read full article on original website
hoiabc.com
Fire departments still dealing with applicant shortages
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Local fire departments are still working to overcome a shortage of firefighters. Fire chiefs in Peoria, East Peoria and Bloomington say their staffing levels are currently good, but it has become much harder to find more young and qualified applicants to recruit. “To be a...
hoiabc.com
PCs for People gives 150 computers to Bloomington families
BLOOMINGTON (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The Grossinger Motor Arena was filled with people gearing up for a new source of connection. PCs for People is a nonprofit that aims to help low-income people get access to computers. They teamed up with the Regional Office of Education #17 to give out desktop computers and Chromebooks.
hoiabc.com
Donors come through to perhaps save lives in WEEK-Red Cross blood drive
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The American Red Cross of Central Illinois reached its goal from a blood drive Tuesday in East Peoria and Bloomington hosted by WEEK. The Red Cross said donors gave 36 pints of blood at the Stoney Creek Hotel in East Peoria and 24 pints at Bloomington’s Eastland Mall. The organization said it achieved the goal of collecting 60 pints in all on Tuesday.
Central Illinois Proud
How Ameren scam artists are cashing out on Central Illinois residents
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — There has been a recent spike in Ameren scams, just in the past week hundreds of calls have already been reported in the Greater Peoria area. Here are the top three red flags to look out for when you receive an unexpected call. Scam artists...
KWQC
Davenport could be following in Peoria’s footsteps with potential one way conversions
PEORIA, Ill. (KWQC) - Davenport isn’t the only city considering converting their downtown roads from one-ways into two-ways. A year ago almost to the day, Peoria City Council voted to convert their two main downtown roads, Jefferson and Adams, from one-ways into two-ways. Peoria’s downtown is set nearly identical to Davenport’s downtown as it has two main roads that run one-ways with two-way streets connecting them.
hoiabc.com
Bloomington-Normal YMCA, Easter Seals holds ribbon ‘tying’ to commemorate new facility
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Bloomington-Normal YMCA and Easter Seals of Central Illinois want one message to go out to the community: all are welcome. Their new joint facility opened to the public a couple weeks ago. Tuesday they commemorated the partnership and celebrated their grand opening with a ribbon “tying” ceremony, to emphasize the two groups coming together for the new project.
wcbu.org
Application help offered for Peoria residents struggling with utility bills
Dozens of Peoria residents were at the Lincoln branch of the Peoria Public Library on Monday for a clinic on saving money on utilities. The event, hosted by Illinois State Rep. Jehan Gordon-Booth, D-Peoria, included information on how to apply for heating and water assistance programs like LIHEAP and LIHWAP. There also were individual utility bill reviews with representatives from the Citizens’ Utility Board (CUB), and a question-and-answer session with Ameren and Peoria Citizens Committee for Economic Opportunity representatives.
1470 WMBD
Pekin Township Building ready to start serving again
PEKIN, Ill. — Good news for Pekin’s senior citizens. The Pekin Township Building is just about ready to start serving meals again. “They have been desperately trying to get their kitchen remodeled and updated. Now that they have accomplished that, they’re trying to get out their schedule, so seniors can come back to get their meals,” says Pekin Mayor Mark Luft.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria woman charged with battery of nurses, correctional officer
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria woman Tierra Medlock, age 24, has been charged with battery of two Unity Point nurses in July as well as battery of a correctional officer shortly thereafter. Her first two indictments allege that Medlock made physical contact of an insulting or provoking nature with...
Central Illinois Proud
Greenway path to close through November for water line construction
PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (WMBD) — A large section of the Rock Island Greenway path will close next week through November for the installation of a new water line. The section of the path, through Peoria Heights and part of Peoria, will close the week of Labor Day. A detour will be provided until the water main installation is completed, which is likely by the end of November.
hoiabc.com
Bloomington man uses property for homeless encampment, neighbors express concern
BLOOMINGTON (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A Bloomington man is working to help an encampment of homeless people as they have been pushed out of the place they were staying for almost a year. That man is using his land to offer them a safe space, but neighbors are extremely concerned.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria teacher’s union to vote on strike authorization Thursday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — This Thursday, the Peoria Federation of Teachers union will be voting on whether to authorize a strike, unless an agreement can be reached with Peoria Public Schools before then. Union President Jeff Adkins-Dutro said the teacher’s union will meet at Woodruff High School at 4:30...
Peoria Public Schools makes changes to football games following Friday fight
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Public Schools has announced changes to two football games, following a fight that broke out in the stands at Peoria High vs. Metamora on August 26. The following games have been rescheduled: Peoria High School vs. Manual High School is rescheduled to Saturday, September 24 at 1 P.M. The game […]
Central Illinois Proud
Chillicothe police officer honored with surprise baby shower
CHILLICOTHE, Ill. (WMBD) — A Central Illinois girl surprised a pregnant Chillicothe school resource officer with a baby shower Tuesday. Sophia Richards of Sophia Salutes First Responders hosted the surprise baby shower at South School in Chillicothe for Kellie Hesterberg, a Chillicothe police officer and school resource officer at IVC School District.
wcbu.org
Peoria police chief promises 12 arrests in connection with Peoria Stadium fight
Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria says his department will arrest 12 people, one adult and 11 juveniles, that they believe are involved with the fight that interrupted Friday's Peoria High School season opener versus Metamora. None of their identities are available at this time. "We will continue to work with...
hoiabc.com
Tight security measures to continue at PPS athletic games
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Students who want to attend Peoria Public Schools athletic games will now have to “earn” the privilege. PPS says in a statement that eligibility will incorporate behavior, attendance, and academics/grades. To maximize resources, the September 23 game between Peoria and Manual is rescheduled...
hoiabc.com
Indiana woman victim of fatal head-on collision in Woodford County
WOODFORD COUNTY (25 News Now) - A woman from Indiana has been identified as a victim of a two-vehicle, head-on collision, in Woodford County. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood says Barbara Smith, of New Haven, Indiana, was transported to OSF in critical condition but died at 4:47 p.m. Saturday. Her...
Central Illinois Proud
One dead after Woodford County crash
WOODFORD COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — A woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 12:20 p.m. on U.S. Highway 24 near County Road 1700 East in Woodford County, Saturday. According to Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood, 88-year-old Barbara Smith of New Haven, IN. was in the...
Central Illinois Proud
Update: S. Cameron reopened after vehicle fire
UPDATE (2:11 p.m.) — According to Peoria Emergency Communications Center Supervisor Anthony M. Carlyle, Cameron Road has been reopened to through traffic. PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The 7600 of S. Cameron is closed due to a vehicle fire, according to city officials. Drivers should find another route to...
1470 WMBD
Woman jailed for Peoria assault
PEORIA, Ill. – An East Peoria woman is in jail, after she allegedly assaulted a man in a South Peoria neighborhood over the weekend. Peoria Police say Starr Walker, 33, is jailed on charges of Aggravated Assault and Aggravated Battery, and was found to be wanted on a Fulton County Warrant.
