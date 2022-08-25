ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Fire departments still dealing with applicant shortages

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Local fire departments are still working to overcome a shortage of firefighters. Fire chiefs in Peoria, East Peoria and Bloomington say their staffing levels are currently good, but it has become much harder to find more young and qualified applicants to recruit. “To be a...
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

PCs for People gives 150 computers to Bloomington families

BLOOMINGTON (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The Grossinger Motor Arena was filled with people gearing up for a new source of connection. PCs for People is a nonprofit that aims to help low-income people get access to computers. They teamed up with the Regional Office of Education #17 to give out desktop computers and Chromebooks.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
hoiabc.com

Donors come through to perhaps save lives in WEEK-Red Cross blood drive

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The American Red Cross of Central Illinois reached its goal from a blood drive Tuesday in East Peoria and Bloomington hosted by WEEK. The Red Cross said donors gave 36 pints of blood at the Stoney Creek Hotel in East Peoria and 24 pints at Bloomington’s Eastland Mall. The organization said it achieved the goal of collecting 60 pints in all on Tuesday.
EAST PEORIA, IL
KWQC

Davenport could be following in Peoria’s footsteps with potential one way conversions

PEORIA, Ill. (KWQC) - Davenport isn’t the only city considering converting their downtown roads from one-ways into two-ways. A year ago almost to the day, Peoria City Council voted to convert their two main downtown roads, Jefferson and Adams, from one-ways into two-ways. Peoria’s downtown is set nearly identical to Davenport’s downtown as it has two main roads that run one-ways with two-way streets connecting them.
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

Bloomington-Normal YMCA, Easter Seals holds ribbon ‘tying’ to commemorate new facility

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Bloomington-Normal YMCA and Easter Seals of Central Illinois want one message to go out to the community: all are welcome. Their new joint facility opened to the public a couple weeks ago. Tuesday they commemorated the partnership and celebrated their grand opening with a ribbon “tying” ceremony, to emphasize the two groups coming together for the new project.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
wcbu.org

Application help offered for Peoria residents struggling with utility bills

Dozens of Peoria residents were at the Lincoln branch of the Peoria Public Library on Monday for a clinic on saving money on utilities. The event, hosted by Illinois State Rep. Jehan Gordon-Booth, D-Peoria, included information on how to apply for heating and water assistance programs like LIHEAP and LIHWAP. There also were individual utility bill reviews with representatives from the Citizens’ Utility Board (CUB), and a question-and-answer session with Ameren and Peoria Citizens Committee for Economic Opportunity representatives.
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Pekin Township Building ready to start serving again

PEKIN, Ill. — Good news for Pekin’s senior citizens. The Pekin Township Building is just about ready to start serving meals again. “They have been desperately trying to get their kitchen remodeled and updated. Now that they have accomplished that, they’re trying to get out their schedule, so seniors can come back to get their meals,” says Pekin Mayor Mark Luft.
PEKIN, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria woman charged with battery of nurses, correctional officer

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria woman Tierra Medlock, age 24, has been charged with battery of two Unity Point nurses in July as well as battery of a correctional officer shortly thereafter. Her first two indictments allege that Medlock made physical contact of an insulting or provoking nature with...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Greenway path to close through November for water line construction

PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (WMBD) — A large section of the Rock Island Greenway path will close next week through November for the installation of a new water line. The section of the path, through Peoria Heights and part of Peoria, will close the week of Labor Day. A detour will be provided until the water main installation is completed, which is likely by the end of November.
PEORIA HEIGHTS, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria teacher’s union to vote on strike authorization Thursday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — This Thursday, the Peoria Federation of Teachers union will be voting on whether to authorize a strike, unless an agreement can be reached with Peoria Public Schools before then. Union President Jeff Adkins-Dutro said the teacher’s union will meet at Woodruff High School at 4:30...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Chillicothe police officer honored with surprise baby shower

CHILLICOTHE, Ill. (WMBD) — A Central Illinois girl surprised a pregnant Chillicothe school resource officer with a baby shower Tuesday. Sophia Richards of Sophia Salutes First Responders hosted the surprise baby shower at South School in Chillicothe for Kellie Hesterberg, a Chillicothe police officer and school resource officer at IVC School District.
CHILLICOTHE, IL
hoiabc.com

Tight security measures to continue at PPS athletic games

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Students who want to attend Peoria Public Schools athletic games will now have to “earn” the privilege. PPS says in a statement that eligibility will incorporate behavior, attendance, and academics/grades. To maximize resources, the September 23 game between Peoria and Manual is rescheduled...
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

Indiana woman victim of fatal head-on collision in Woodford County

WOODFORD COUNTY (25 News Now) - A woman from Indiana has been identified as a victim of a two-vehicle, head-on collision, in Woodford County. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood says Barbara Smith, of New Haven, Indiana, was transported to OSF in critical condition but died at 4:47 p.m. Saturday. Her...
WOODFORD COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

One dead after Woodford County crash

WOODFORD COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — A woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 12:20 p.m. on U.S. Highway 24 near County Road 1700 East in Woodford County, Saturday. According to Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood, 88-year-old Barbara Smith of New Haven, IN. was in the...
WOODFORD COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Update: S. Cameron reopened after vehicle fire

UPDATE (2:11 p.m.) — According to Peoria Emergency Communications Center Supervisor Anthony M. Carlyle, Cameron Road has been reopened to through traffic. PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The 7600 of S. Cameron is closed due to a vehicle fire, according to city officials. Drivers should find another route to...
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Woman jailed for Peoria assault

PEORIA, Ill. – An East Peoria woman is in jail, after she allegedly assaulted a man in a South Peoria neighborhood over the weekend. Peoria Police say Starr Walker, 33, is jailed on charges of Aggravated Assault and Aggravated Battery, and was found to be wanted on a Fulton County Warrant.
PEORIA, IL

