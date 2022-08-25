PEKIN, Ill. — Good news for Pekin’s senior citizens. The Pekin Township Building is just about ready to start serving meals again. “They have been desperately trying to get their kitchen remodeled and updated. Now that they have accomplished that, they’re trying to get out their schedule, so seniors can come back to get their meals,” says Pekin Mayor Mark Luft.

PEKIN, IL ・ 20 HOURS AGO