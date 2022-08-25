Read full article on original website
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Heating up with a few spotty storm chances
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a pleasant Monday and Tuesday the heat makes a return! 90s arrive Wednesday afternoon to the Metro and are here to stay until the weekend. If you’re trying to make outdoor plans, void the peak afternoon heat. Humidity levels won’t be high so the heat will still be bearable.
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Hottest day in nearly two weeks before a late storm chance
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After less than a half inch rain yesterday evening, a warm and humid Sunday afternoon is on track for us all. I wish the rain was a little heavier but here’s a look at what many of us saw from the yesterday’s showers and storms.
Neighbors concerned about possible new Costco location in West Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Neighbors in West Omaha are expressing concerns about public safety after learning more about the possible new development across the street from their homes. It’s clear now that it could be Omaha’s second Costco location. According to the City of Omaha planning board agenda,...
Possible new Costco location in West Omaha
Police investigating after body of Council Bluffs man found in Missouri River
Omaha area familes attend NICU reunion
ELKHORN, Neb. (WOWT) - More than 50 families got together in Elkhorn Sunday afternoon for a reunion. They were here to see each other, but also to catch up to those who took care of them for weeks - and in some cases, months. The contrasts of gatherings at the...
Omaha Everyday: AGR Roofing and Construction
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Join Dave Webber today as he talks to AGR Roofing and Construction! If you notice any lifting, curling or buckling shingles, it is time for a roof inspection. Find out more in today’s Omaha Everyday interview!
Astronaut Megan McArthur visits Council Bluffs, returns artifact she brought to space
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - American astronaut Megan McArthur is visiting Council Bluffs this weekend and she’s returning a small artifact that she brought with her to space. Astronauts are allowed to bring a few personal items onboard. Her young son is a big fan of trains, so as...
Downtown Omaha library officially closes; interim location ready to open
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Less than a year after the announcement was made that the downtown Omaha library would be demolished and replaced, the W. Dale Clark branch has officially closed its doors. “All the emotions,” said Rachel Steiner, Omaha Public Library assistant director. “There’s happiness that we’re transitioning and...
Monday Aug. 29 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports no deaths, jump in ICU cases
(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Sarpy/Cass data snapshot. DEATHS: The latest update to the Sarpy/Cass Health Department COVID-19 dashboard shows...
Scott Frost and Mark Whipple, a work in progress creating the Huskers offense
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Head Coach and Offensive Coordinator have both been at it for a longtime, both have been very successful at other places. Now they come together to try to lead a Huskers turn around. The styles are a little different and no doubt they don’t see it exactly the same way. Which is not all that uncommon, there are several different ways to put together an offense.
Omaha Police investigate shooting after home invasion
Omaha residents get ready for walk to spread awareness of Huntington’s disease
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - More than 1,500 Americans currently have Huntington’s disease according to Johns Hopkins Medicine. Here in Omaha, an event started Sunday morning in an effort to help spread awareness and raise money for Huntington’s disease programs. The Omaha Team Hope Walk took place at Zorinsky...
Douglas County wants new mental health facility
More than $8,000 in merchandise stolen from Verizon store in south Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators believe more than $8,000 worth of merchandise was stolen from a Verizon store in south Lincoln. On Sunday, around 9 a.m., officers with the Lincoln Police Department were dispatched to Verizon, off 30th Street and Pine Lake Road, on a report of a burglary. LPD...
VIDEOS: Omaha Police looking for suspects in shooting range burglary
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police are asking the public to help identify two burglary suspects. According to Omaha Police, two people burglarized the Frontier Justice shooting range near West Center Road and 82nd Ave on Aug. 7. Footage from the scene shows two suspects smashing cases and stealing several guns.
Lincoln Police release name of man killed in Cornhusker Highway crash
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police released the name of a 28-year-old man who died in a crash on N. 35th Street and Cornhusker Highway Monday evening. On Monday at 6:35 p.m., a motorcycle, driven by 28-year-old Pierce White of Lincoln, was traveling westbound on Cornhusker Highway approaching North 35th Street with a green traffic signal. A Hyundai Sonata was eastbound on Cornhusker Highway and was in the left turn lane to turn northbound onto N. 35th Street.
BREAKING: Nebraska death row inmate dies in custody
U.S. Marshals looking for man suspected in Kearney murder, Omaha robbery
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The U.S. Marshals Metro Fugitive Task Force in Omaha is turning to the public for help in finding a man suspected of murder in Kearney and robbery in Omaha. Romeo Chambers, 25, allegedly committed the crimes in January 2022. The man, who may also go by...
Cochran Park in Council Bluffs gets improvements
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Cochran Park in Council Bluffs is getting a major facelift. The playground at the three-acre site has been torn down and a new one will be going in very soon. The old playground at Cochran Park has seen better days. “The playground has been there...
