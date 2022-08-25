ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Inside NASCAR's Austin Dillon and Wife Whitney's Stunning North Carolina Home and New Reality Show (Exclusive)

By Mona Khalifeh‍
ETOnline.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 24

polish prince
4d ago

What is the big deal on Austin Dillion? There are more drivers that we can talk to and show their family. Dillion is a punk , who’s he paying.

Reply(5)
11
LibsRmental
4d ago

Austin Dillon and Whitney are proof when grandpa pays the bills it’s possible to live without a functioning brain.

Reply(3)
13
sam
4d ago

A field filler and lives like that , I see why he doesn’t care if he’s in the back riding around

Reply
9
Related
The Spun

Look: NASCAR Fans Furious With Bubba Wallace Ruling

Sunday's Cup Series race has been an eventful one, with several big-time crashes. Unfortunately, Bubba Wallace appears to have been on the receiving end of a bad ruling. Wallace has reportedly been put on the DVP - damaged vehicle policy - by NASCAR. "Wallace is listed by NASCAR as being...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
thecomeback.com

Two NASCAR teams confirm contract talks with Kyle Busch

The demand for Kyle Busch remains high and while he is yet to make a decision, multiple teams are shooting their shot. This includes two Chevrolet teams who confirmed that they had talks with Busch. According to Bob Pockrass at Fox Sports, team owners Richard Childress and Matt Kaulig, of...
MOTORSPORTS
Racing News

Daytona race winner penalized; Removed from NASCAR Playoffs

NASCAR issues stiff L2 penalty after Daytona International Speedway. Over the weekend, NASCAR visited Daytona International Speedway. The 2.5-mile oval hosted the NASCRA Xfinity Series and NASCAR Cup Series. View the NASCAR penalty report after Daytona below. Jeremy Clements drove to victory lane during Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series event. The...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Austin Dillon
Person
Ty Dillon
Person
Richard Childress
Autoweek.com

Video: Denny Hamlin Blames NASCAR for 'Big One' at Daytona That Could Decide Playoff Field

Rain and NASCAR both took their share of the blame for a huge crash on Lap 139 of the 160-lap Coke Zero 400 NASCAR Cup race at Daytona International Speedway on Sunday. The crash, which occurred just as rain was hitting the track, collected several cars, including those of Kevin Harvick, Tyler Reddick, Chase Elliott, Aric Almirola, Denny Hamlin, Daniel Hemric, Chris Buescher, Kyle Busch, Harrison Burton, Bubba Wallace, Justin Haley, Ty Dillon, Erik Jones, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Cody Ware, Noah Gragson and Daniel Suarez.
MOTORSPORTS
Outsider.com

LOOK: Kyle Busch’s Wife, Samantha, Speaks Out Following Thursday’s Mall of America Shooting

As a scary scene developed in Minnesota’s Mall of America, NASCAR’s Kyle Busch guided his family to safety. Thankfully, the entire incident in the shopping center ended without injuries. Busch escorted his wife Samantha and their son Brexton out of the danger zone. However, Samantha is sharing the terrifying details of the frighteningly traumatic ordeal.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Spun

Watch: Massive Crash In NASCAR Race On Sunday Afternoon

The 2022 Coke Zero Sugar 400 is underway at the iconic Daytona International Speedway, but a massive crash in the rain is threatening to put a damper in everyone's mood. With just 23 laps remaining in the race, Denny Hamlin held the lead when several of the race cars appeared to swerve on the slick, rainy track at Daytona. A massive crash ensued, causing a pileup that got over half of the cars involved.
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nascar Cup Series#Reality Tv
NBC Sports

Chase Elliott’s Southern 500 car has special design, meaning

When 16-year-old Dani (Gamel) Cuevas pondered how to capture her stay at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta in a design of Chase Elliott’s Cup car, she quickly found inspiration. “When I was in the hospital, I spent a lot of time with therapy dogs,” Dani told NBC Sports.
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Sunday's Massive Crash

A huge crash just went down at NASCAR's Coke Zero Sugar 400 in Daytona. Going into the first and second turns nearly half the field got caught up in a collision that allowed Austin Dillon's No. 3 car to steal the lead. The NASCAR world reacted to Sunday's wreck on...
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
thecomeback.com

Bubba Wallace curses out NASCAR over lack of safety

The turning point of this past Sunday’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 came on Lap 138 when a sudden rainstorm in Turn 1 caused almost the entire field to crash. NASCAR received a lot of criticism from fans and drivers about not stopping the race earlier but Bubba Wallace was more vocal about the seemingly innocuous hit he took during that wreck.
MOTORSPORTS
CarBuzz.com

Hundreds Of Unfinished Ford Trucks Are Being Stashed At Kentucky Speedway

The supply chains continue to be crippled by the ongoing chip shortage. We reported on nearly 100,000 unfinished GM products sitting in a field, and rival Ford has been hit hard on the Bronco delays along with various trucks and SUVs. Last year a stockpile of Ford trucks filled lots at the Kentucky Speedway, but now the backlog is forming again. The latest Ford bottleneck of trucks like the Ford F-350 Super Duty is rapidly growing in the hundreds.
FORD, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy