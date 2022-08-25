Read full article on original website
Bloomington man uses property for homeless encampment, neighbors express concern
BLOOMINGTON (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A Bloomington man is working to help an encampment of homeless people as they have been pushed out of the place they were staying for almost a year. That man is using his land to offer them a safe space, but neighbors are extremely concerned.
Bloomington-Normal YMCA, Easter Seals holds ribbon ‘tying’ to commemorate new facility
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Bloomington-Normal YMCA and Easter Seals of Central Illinois want one message to go out to the community: all are welcome. Their new joint facility opened to the public a couple weeks ago. Tuesday they commemorated the partnership and celebrated their grand opening with a ribbon “tying” ceremony, to emphasize the two groups coming together for the new project.
2022 Irish Fest wraps up in Peoria
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A popular summer tradition returned to the Peoria Riverfront this weekend - highlighted by a sea of green. The Peoria Irish Fest wrapped up its final day along Water Street near the Gateway Building. There, visitors had access to a variety of tasty Irish foods, including corn beef hash.
PCs for People gives 150 computers to Bloomington families
BLOOMINGTON (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The Grossinger Motor Arena was filled with people gearing up for a new source of connection. PCs for People is a nonprofit that aims to help low-income people get access to computers. They teamed up with the Regional Office of Education #17 to give out desktop computers and Chromebooks.
Electoral board hears arguments on district petitions in Normal
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The Town of Normal’s electoral board heard arguments Monday whether or not a referendum proposing council districts should be placed on the November ballot. While separating the town into six districts is at the core of the issue, what’s being debated at City...
Fire departments still dealing with applicant shortages
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Local fire departments are still working to overcome a shortage of firefighters. Fire chiefs in Peoria, East Peoria and Bloomington say their staffing levels are currently good, but it has become much harder to find more young and qualified applicants to recruit. “To be a...
Courtroom battle looms as electoral board rejects districting referendum in Normal
NORMAL (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The Town of Normal’s electoral board decided Tuesday night that a proposal creating six council districts should not be placed on the November ballot, however supporters of the change plan to appeal the ruling in court. The board agreed with referendum objector Patrick...
Strike vote is ‘last resort’ amid PPS contract negotiations
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Peoria Federation of Teachers will hold a vote to authorize a strike, but they’re doing everything they can to avoid one. Peoria Public Schools teachers are without a contract still, weeks into the school year. The biggest point of contention is salaries. A...
High School Sports 8-30
(Heart of Illinois ABC) - In a marquee volleyball matchup, Metamora outlasted Normal West in three sets for a big early season victory. Elsewhere, Normal Community topped Moline in two sets and Peoria Richwoods beat Dunlap also in two sets. In soccer, the Mid-Illini conference season kicked off on Tuesday....
Donors come through to perhaps save lives in WEEK-Red Cross blood drive
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The American Red Cross of Central Illinois reached its goal from a blood drive Tuesday in East Peoria and Bloomington hosted by WEEK. The Red Cross said donors gave 36 pints of blood at the Stoney Creek Hotel in East Peoria and 24 pints at Bloomington’s Eastland Mall. The organization said it achieved the goal of collecting 60 pints in all on Tuesday.
Rock Climbing could be fun alternative for kids this Fall
PEORIA (25 News Now) - If you are looking for a fun Fall activity for your children rock climbing might be the answer. After making it’s official debut in the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, the sport has grown significantly in popularity. First Ascent Climbing and Fitness is now enrolling...
Tight security measures to continue at PPS athletic games
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Students who want to attend Peoria Public Schools athletic games will now have to “earn” the privilege. PPS says in a statement that eligibility will incorporate behavior, attendance, and academics/grades. To maximize resources, the September 23 game between Peoria and Manual is rescheduled...
Convicted cop killer with Central Illinois ties given 55 years in prison
ROCKFORD (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A federal judge on Monday sentenced a Central Illinois man to 55 years in prison for killing a deputy U.S. Marshal who was trying to arrest the fugitive on McLean County residential burglary charges in 2019. A jury in April found Floyd Brown, 43,...
Gem and Mineral Show brings sparkle to eyes, minds
EAST PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Not all that glitters may not be gold. But there were plenty of sparkling items on display Sunday in East Peoria. The Gem and Mineral Show took place at the EastSide Centre, with plenty available for visitors to admire. The event is hosted by the Geology Section of the Peoria Academy of Science, celebrating its 58th year hosting the event. Besides providing dazzling objects to gawk at and learn about, the expo is also a chance for visitors to talk to dealers and experts on the various rocks, fossils, and more on display. Games for the kids and learning activities for all ages were also on hand.
City reaction to fight at PHS-Metamora Game
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria City Council members are among those reacting to the fight Friday night that led to a false call of shots being fired at a Peoria High football game. The game between the Lions and Metamora was stopped late in the second quarter following a fight, then district School Resource Officers hitting their batons on the new metal bleachers, causing people to panic and leave.
Video surfaces of brawl at East Peoria high school football game
EAST PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Another video getting passed around online is scaring parents, showing local high school students in a violent fight. It’s the second recorded incident from Friday night, putting more young people in handcuffs. The fight happened outside East Peoria high school’s home opener. The two suspects are East Peoria residents, both EPHS students, and both juveniles. East Peoria Police say no injuries were reported, and the students are receiving appropriate disciplinary action.
6 central Illinois residents indicted for wire fraud
PEORIA, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Five Springfield residents and one from Lincoln were indicted last week on wire fraud charges related to the Paycheck Protection Program. The fraud was in connection with the Small Business Association loans and/or unemployment benefits. Philip Lovelace, Sr., 51, of Springfield, Illinois, was charged with...
Family of Jelani Day launches foundation to help those with missing children
NORMAL (Heart of Illinois ABC) - One year after Jelani Day first went missing, his family is launching a foundation to honor his memory. Friends and family of the graduate student, who was found dead last year after an extensive search, dressed in all-white for Saturday night’s launch at Illinois State University for the event, titled ‘An All-White Affair.’ Members of his fraternity - Omega Psi Phi - and his dance team opened up the night with a performance in his honor. An ensemble also sang two of Day’s favorite gospel songs, along with his cousin performing an original rap written the same day Jelani went missing.
Indiana woman victim of fatal head-on collision in Woodford County
WOODFORD COUNTY (25 News Now) - A woman from Indiana has been identified as a victim of a two-vehicle, head-on collision, in Woodford County. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood says Barbara Smith, of New Haven, Indiana, was transported to OSF in critical condition but died at 4:47 p.m. Saturday. Her...
Woman jailed for Peoria assault
PEORIA, Ill. – An East Peoria woman is in jail, after she allegedly assaulted a man in a South Peoria neighborhood over the weekend. Peoria Police say Starr Walker, 33, is jailed on charges of Aggravated Assault and Aggravated Battery, and was found to be wanted on a Fulton County Warrant.
