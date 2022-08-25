ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

Wait times at emergency departments grow as hospital staffing shortages continue

By Samantha Kummerer via
ABC11 Eyewitness News
ABC11 Eyewitness News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34xPoE_0hVf9ggu00

When Kelley Ung brought her daughter into the emergency department, she knew there would be a wait but was stunned by just how long they were left without care.

"I wouldn't want anyone to go through what we went through ever because it was traumatic," she said.

Ung said back in July, her 22-year-old daughter started experiencing severe pain and bleeding after getting her tonsils removed.

"She would start doubling over in pain and just, I mean, it was excruciating," Ung remembered.

This all happened around 9:30 p.m., so the family's only option at the moment was Duke Regional Hospital.

Ung said she doesn't remember the waiting room being too full but still, the hours began to tick by.

"I was probably at the station probably every 10, 5-10 minutes. Just trying to get a feel as to how much longer," she said.

As the hours went by she recalled feeling helpless.

"It was gut-wrenching because I kind of felt like there's nothing you can do. Where do I turn now if I can't get what I need at my hospital?" she questioned. "I can't get what I need. What are my options? I have no options."

She said around 10 hours later, at 7 a.m., they finally saw a doctor.

I felt very just vulnerable to having my child and you know, have all this pain and I can't do anything about it. And here I am a nurse you know, and I just felt so like I was letting her down, you know?" Ung said. "So I was very overwhelmed. I was very frustrated."

'A struggle' for sufficient staffing

She's not the only one who has reported waiting extended hours for care.

One viewer told the ABC11 I-Team that they waited up to 16 hours. Another viewer said they had to wait seven hours and were never seen before they had to leave for work.

"Throughout the pandemic, it's been a little bit of a struggle, say the least, trying to staff all of our emergency departments across the state at optimal levels," said David McDonald, an emergency nurse in North Carolina and the president-elect of the North Carolina Emergency Nurse Association.

He said during the height of the pandemic, the large volumes of patients affected wait times, but now those delays are caused by staffing.

"We're having a harder time staffing emergency departments, harder time staffing inpatient beds, which is causing that backlog," he explained.

Triangle care wait times on the rise

The latest federal data from Medicare.gov reveals the average patient in North Carolina spends around 3.6 hours in an emergency department, this is about 18 minutes more than the latest reported national average.

The ABC11 I-Team found that both Duke Regional and University Hospital and UNC's Rex location reported wait times higher than the state average, based on the latest federal data. WakeMed's Cary location reported a slightly faster average wait time.

This is causing frustration for workers as well.

"It's frustrating for us being in the hospital environment because we want to get people in, and we want to be able, this is what we're doing. However, the patients that are presenting are sicker than they've ever been," said Meka Douthit EL, the president of the North Carolina Nursing Association.

The ABC11 I-Team asked the local hospital systems for their staff vacancy rates. Only WakeMed shared that data, saying that 20% of its emergency department positions are open, a rate higher than normal.

Duke declined to share statistics but said partially in a statement, "Our goal is to provide the best care for our patients, and we have dedicated systems in place to address wait times in our emergency departments. Staffing shortages are a reality throughout health care nationally and the effects have wide-ranging impacts. At Duke University Health System, we are welcoming and onboarding nurses and other skilled staff, and are a leader in these efforts."

Similarly, UNC admitted its hospitals are dealing with the nationwide shortage of nurses and other healthcare workers, a challenge that is elevated because of the expanding local population. A spokesperson for UNC Health said the average wait time at UNC Health Rex Hospital in Raleigh is usually 30 minutes.

McDonald said the staffing levels within the emergency departments aren't the only shortages that are affecting patients' wait times. If there are shortages in other departments or other in-patient units that affect how quickly patients can move out of the emergency room.

"That puts a significant burden on our staff because it's just, there's not a lot of output or throughput through the emergency department and we rely on patients being able to expeditiously move to their final levels of care to be able to bring in the next level," McDonald said.

He said that across the state, it is not uncommon for patients to wait two to three days for an in-patient bed.

An ongoing nursing shortage

Nationwide, the American Hospital Association reported staff turnover in some hospitals has increased from 18% to 30% because of COVID-19 pressures. The association also pointed to an analysis that found staff shortages have cost hospitals an additional $24 billion throughout the pandemic.

A 2021 labor market analysis by Mercer projected that by 2026, North Carolina will be short 59,000 lower-wage healthcare workers and 13,000 registered nurses.

To combat the rising wait times, McDonald said some departments are trying to start some processes earlier such as lab work and X-rays in the waiting room, so by the time patients get into a room a lot of the information is already collected.

However, in the long-run more is needed to address the ongoing nurse shortage.

McDonald said the North Carolina Emergency Nursing Association is working to add further protections to healthcare workers from workplace violence that has been increasing. Another big need is funding a sustainable pipeline for nurses. McDonald said this would be improved by better funding for nursing schools.

Patients need patience

But in the short-term, patience is needed.

"I think it's important for our patients to know that the nurses are doing everything that they can to take care of them, and so that it's important that patients have perspective and as much as possible they give the nurses, especially in emergency departments some grace," McDonald said.

Patients can also help by better evaluating their level of care and only choosing the emergency department if absolutely needed.

"Is there an urgent care (center) that they can go to? Is this something that they can call and get because some physicians are extending their times in the office, right? So if they can get a visit or a virtual visit or telephone call," Douthit EL said.

Patients can also check wait times at local hospitals ahead of time but need to keep in mind the severity of their injury will affect their place in line and these times can change quickly.

Comments / 2

Related
digg.com

The Average Lifespan Of Residents In Each US State, Visualized

Life expectancy has been cut short by at least a year in all but five American states in the past few years. A study from the National Center for Health Statistics shows the changes in Americans' life expectancy between 2019 and 2020, broken down by each state. Here's what the data shows.
HEALTH
Popculture

Turkey Recalled, Bacteria Contamination Possible

Crescent turkey breast and pastrami packages were recalled in Canada last week because of possible listeria contamination. The recalled products were sold in Ontario, and the company is working with the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) to make sure the product is no longer sold in stores. Listeria is a serious infection caused by eating food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
The Atlantic

America’s Fall Booster Plan Has a Fatal Paradox

America’s first-ever reformulated COVID-19 vaccines are coming, very ahead of schedule, and in some ways, the timing couldn’t be better. Pfizer’s version of the shot, which combines the original recipe with ingredients targeting the Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5, may be available to people 12 and older as early as the week after Labor Day; Moderna’s adult-only brew seems to be on a similar track. The schedule slates the shots to debut at a time when BA.5 is still the country’s dominant coronavirus morph—and it means that, after more than a year of scrambling to catch up to SARS-CoV-2’s evolutionary capers, we might finally be getting inoculations that are well matched to the season’s circulating strains. Which is “absolutely great,” says Deepta Bhattacharya, an immunologist at the University of Arizona.
HEALTH
The Independent

Female inmate given $480,000 after she lost her baby as police stopped for Starbucks en route to hospital

A former inmate will be given $480,000 after she lost her baby when jail staff stopped at a Starbucks en route to the hospital after her water broke. Court records reveal that Sandra Quinones was six months pregnant when she was serving a 70-day sentence at the Central Jail in Orange County, California. When her water broke in March 2016, she pressed the call button in her cell repeatedly. Two hours passed without a response. When county staff eventually came to her aid, they stopped at a Starbucks on the way to the hospital, Quinones’s lawyer claimed in a...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Nursing#Emergency Departments#Nursing Schools#Medical Services#General Health#Duke Regional Hospital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
Axios

Life expectancy for North Carolinians drops

Life expectancy in North Carolina fell by 1.5 years from 2019 to 2020, according to new CDC data. By the numbers: North Carolinians lived to an average age of 76.1 — lower than the national average of 77. Women in the state (79) tended to live longer than men...
HEALTH
WRAL

PEG O'CONNELL: N.C. Missing out on good insurance news. Change it now

EDITOR'S NOTE: Peg O’Connell is the chair of Care4Carolina, the 155 member statewide coalition committed to closing the health insurance coverage gap. North Carolina is missing out on one of America’s most exciting doses of good news. Around much of the country, the number of uninsured people is dropping, even hitting all-time lows – but not in the Tar Heel state.
HEALTH
POPSUGAR

Gender Dysphoria Is Now Protected Under the Americans With Disabilities Act — and It's a Pretty Big Deal

In recent years, conservative politicians have made extreme efforts to restrict access to gender-affirming care. In one example, they directed state health agencies to treat gender-affirming care for trans minors as "child abuse." In another case, they required middle school and high school athletes to show proof of their assigned sex at birth. Most recently, they prohibited discussion of gender identity and sexual orientation in the classroom. But last week, a landmark federal law may have helped set a precedent that could protect transgender people who experience gender dysphoria.
SOCIETY
The Atlantic

‘It Just Seems Like My Patients Are Sicker’

The most haunting memory of the pandemic for Laura, a doctor who practices internal medicine in New York, is a patient who never got COVID at all. A middle-aged man diagnosed with Stage 3 colon cancer in 2019, he underwent surgery and a round of successful chemotherapy and was due for regular checkups to make sure the tumor wasn’t growing. Then the pandemic hit, and he decided that going to the hospital wasn’t worth the risk of getting COVID. So he put it off … and put it off. “The next time I saw him, in early 2022, he required hospice care,” Laura told me. He died shortly after. With proper care, Laura said, “he could have stayed alive indefinitely.” (The Atlantic agreed to withhold Laura’s last name, because she isn’t authorized to speak publicly about her patients.)
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Planking Traveler

Raleigh Airport now participates in the Sunflower Program for those with hidden disabilities

Travel is chaotic enough without throwing a disability in the mix, but not all impairments are visible. I recently found out about the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower Program which allows those with a wide range of invisible illnesses to wear sunflower branded products like lanyards, wristbands, pins and hats in a discreet way so that others can more easily identify those who may need extra time, understanding, compassion or assistance throughout their journeys. This video gives a good summary of the program. I love that the sunflower embodies positivity and hope for those whose daily lives are difficult in ways that those around them may not often recognize.
RALEIGH, NC
ABC11 Eyewitness News

ABC11 Eyewitness News

Raleigh, NC
69K+
Followers
9K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC11 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from North Carolina.

 https://abc11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy