San Antonio, TX

JAG II
5d ago

while Illegals are being fed..clothed..and housed in an air conditioned building on san pedro ave. this mayor is does not care about san antonio citizens in need. Worst mayor Ever!!! FRN!!!

demRATS policies kill'n America
5d ago

the federal government is to entertain spending BILLIONS of illegals why because of politics and have forgotten the American homeless people! it is so much easier to get to a drug stop instead of obtaining psych medication. Over 70 % of the homeless have mental disorders and don't have accessible medication locations. What they need to do is spend the billions on the homeless and have easy accessible med locations as well as wellness centers. our country doesn't care about them and it starts from the top!

fyuute
5d ago

If I were in their shoes I would consider getting on one of these migrant buses to NYC and nab a fancy hotel room.

KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Local embroidery shop owner has concerns over Migrant Resource Center. Here's how the city is responding.

SAN ANTONIO — Tucked behind fencing off of San Pedro, the City's Migrant Resource Center is housing hundreds of legal migrants arriving daily into San Antonio. The center allows the City and non-profit partners to serve arriving migrants at a single point of entry and assist with onward travel. Since July 7, more than 25,000 migrants have been assisted according to the City's Department of Human Services.
KSAT 12

Downtown homeless camp cleared; TxDOT fencing off area

SAN ANTONIO – It’s not the first time a homeless camp under I-37 has been cleared out, but the Texas Department of Transportation is hoping it may be the last. TxDOT and City of San Antonio employees, along with SAPD, were at the site near Brooklyn Avenue Thursday morning, where dozens of people have been camping out - close to services they use. As the people staying there packed up what they could, city crews cleared out anything left behind.
Farmers Market at Woodlawn Pointe

01 Farmers Market offers farm fresh produce, local baked goods, and more. If you need to restock your fridge or want to take a stroll, stop by!. Stay up to date on all fun things going on in San Antonio with our weekly updates to Things to do in San Antonio this Week, Things to do in San Antonio this Weekend, & Things to do in San Antonio with Kids this Weekend.
The Associated Press

Illness interrupts O'Rourke campaign for Texas governor

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Texas Democratic gubernatorial nominee Beto O’Rourke said Sunday that he had cleared his campaign schedule after receiving treatment at a San Antonio hospital for an unspecified bacterial infection. In a statement tweeted Sunday by his campaign, O’Rourke said he sought treatment at Methodist Hospital in San Antonio after feeling ill Friday. Intravenous antibiotic infusions improved his symptoms, O’Rourke said. “While my symptoms have improved, I will be resting at home in El Paso in accordance with the doctors’ recommendations,” he said. “I am sorry to have had to postpone events because of this, but (I) promise to be back on the road as soon as I am able.”
MySanAntonio

Women in Auto: April Ancira

Someone growing up in an automotive family might seem to be destined for a career in the industry, and that’s how it turned out for April Ancira – even though she initially had plans to go a different route. One of the five daughters of San Antonio auto...
News Channel 25

Police apprehend Texas man with 12 active warrants

SAN ANTONIO — A man with several active warrants was captured in San Antonio on Aug.22 for at least 12 separate incidents. Giovani Norman is accused of five separate robberies in the city's southern parts, stealing from multiple Culebra Meat Markets and taco truck vendors. Police booked him on the five warrants and discovered he had seven other active warrants for prior crimes, authorities said.
