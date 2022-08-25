Read full article on original website
WANE-TV
Race around the field during TinCaps game in Fort4Fitness event
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – At Wednesday’s TinCaps game, it’s a race against the scoreboard. Fort4Fitness is challenging fans to run 79 laps around the concourse- an entire marathon relay- before the game ends. Anyone can be part of the annual “Race the Game”; you can start...
WANE-TV
Kilwins marks 1 year in Fort Wayne with 4-day celebration
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- A sweet shop in the Fort is celebrating their one-year anniversary of opening with four days of in-store deals, entertainment and activities. Visit Kilwins between Sept. 11-14 for special deals, like drawings for free sweets once a month for a year. There will also be performances on the patio Sunday, Tuesday and Wednesday evenings featuring local artists.
WANE-TV
Power outage closes Bunche Elementary
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A power outage has caused Fort Wayne Community Schools to close Bunche Elementary school. A tweet from the district indicated that students already on buses will get off at Towles and parents should pick them up there. An Indiana Michigan Power map showed just over 850...
WANE-TV
Grant helps preserve 2 historic FW African American sites
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Two Fort Wayne sites significant to Indiana’s African American history received funding Monday for preservation assistance. The African American Historical Society and Museum, located at 436 E Douglas Ave., received $7,500 to install a more energy efficient heating system; and the Turner Chapel AME Church, located at 836 E. Jefferson Blvd., received $20,000 to replace the roof on the 1927 Gothic Revival-style church.
WANE-TV
Mix of contested and uncontested races for school board in Allen County
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — After Friday’s filing deadline for school board races, the Allen County Election Board released on Monday the list of all the candidates who will appear on the ballot this fall. *incumbent. East Allen County Schools has only one incumbent running for re-election with...
WANE-TV
Auburn Garrett Drive-In screen partially destroyed during storm
GARRETT, Ind. (WANE) — Sections of the Auburn Garrett Drive-In screen were heavily damaged by the storms that swept through northeast Indiana Monday afternoon. A portion of the main screen was torn away, and the base comprised of metal fencing just below the screen suffered heavy damage as well.
WANE-TV
Dunkin Donuts going in near Georgetown
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Dunkin Donuts will open another Fort Wayne location, this one near Georgetown Square. Permits filed with the Allen County Building Department show an investment group plans to remodel an existing building at 6533 E. State Blvd. in front of Wrigley Field Bar and Grill and open a Dunkin Donuts.
WANE-TV
Bakery chain celebrates its birthday with free cake for first 250 guests
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Nothing Bundt Cakes is marking its 25th birthday, and you’re invited to celebrate. The first guests to arrive Thursday can satisfy their sweet tooth for free at the Fort Wayne location, the bakery chain announced. The Confetti Bundtlet- a mini cake- will be given to the first 250 customers.
WANE-TV
FWPD: Teen brought gun to North Side football game
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police arrested a 14-year-old boy who tried to bring a gun into the football game at North Side High School this past weekend. North Side and Bishop Dwenger were at halftime Friday night when the boy tried to enter the stadium with another juvenile and an adult who were with him, police said.
WANE-TV
Donate books to Trine for annual giveaway
ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) – This is a sign to dust off your bookshelf. Trine University is collecting books to prepare for the annual Book Night, an event where literature is available for free. Gently-used books can be donated at locations around Angola for the upcoming giveaway. Textbooks cannot be...
WANE-TV
Crews begin demolition of Hall’s Original Drive In
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The old Hall’s Original Drive In in Quimby Village is coming down. Crews began demolition of the iconic eatery at 1502 Bluffton Road on Tuesday morning. A large excavator was working to level the building at the site before 9 a.m. Hall’s Original...
WANE-TV
Electric Works featured in Forbes article, praised for economic moves
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Forbes Magazine published an article Tuesday featuring Do It Best and the company’s involvement with Electric Works as a move to benefit local economy. Forbes highlighted the collaborative efforts of Do It Best and Fort Wayne to improve the city’s housing, citing the...
WANE-TV
DeKalb County corn maze to feature dinosaurs
WATERLOO, Ind. (WANE) — Welcome to Jurassic Maze. The popular Amazing Fall Fun corn maze in DeKalb County will have a Jurassic Park theme this year, with four large dinosaurs around a version of the Jurassic Park logo. You’ll surely have to be a clever girl to make it...
WANE-TV
Storms cut power to thousands
NORTHEAST INDIANA (WANE) — A line of severe storms with heavy winds has caused power outages around the area. Indiana Michigan Power (IMP) said more than 18,000 people in northeast Indiana, northern Indiana and southwest Michigan were affected at the peak of the outages. As of 9:30 p.m., IMP...
WANE-TV
All beagles brought to Fort Wayne from mass breeding facility adopted
When 25 beagles were rescued from a kennel in Virginia and sent to Humane Fort Wayne last week, people couldn’t get enough of them. With the sight of those tails wagging, Fort Wayne opened up their arms and their homes and 18 of the 25 were adopted right away, Humane Fort Wayne’s Melissa Gibson said Tuesday.
WANE-TV
Pastor recites civil rights speech at MLK Bridge
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It was 59 years ago that Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. gave his famous “I Have a Dream” speech to a crowd of thousands at the Lincoln Memorial. Sunday, a Fort Wayne pastor recited that speech at the MLK Memorial Bridge on Clinton Street.
WANE-TV
Decatur Walmart remodeled as part of $75M investment
DECATUR, Ind. (WANE) – Walmart in Decatur is one of 15 Indiana locations the retail chain has invested upwards of $75 million in this year, the retail chain announced Monday. The updates are said to help shoppers save time and money, with many of the stores adding options like...
WANE-TV
Welcome center in Steuben County closing for ‘major overhaul’
STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A welcome center in Steuben County is temporarily closing for “major overhaul”, Indiana’s Department of Transportation announced Tuesday. Pigeon Creek Welcome Center, which opened in 2020 with $4.4 million in funding, is set to close on or after September 6 for “continued facility improvements,” INDOT said.
WANE-TV
Road in northwest Allen County to be closed for pipe replacement
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A road in northwest Allen County will be closed temporarily for crossover pipe replacement, the Allen County Highway Department announced Monday. McComb Road will be closed between Hand and Fogel roads during the replacement, which will last from 8 a.m. Tuesday to 5 p.m. Thursday.
WANE-TV
Man killed in River Haven crash ID’d
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The man killed in a Monday night crash in River Haven has been identified, the Allen County Coroner announced Tuesday. The coroner said it was 49-year-old Johnny Eugene Nickell who, just after 9:30 p.m., hit a guard rail off the road, and then a tree. It happened on South River Road near Waverly Drive.
