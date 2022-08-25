ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Foodbank party this weekend

By Linda Larsen
 5 days ago
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - A big party is happening in Pocatello this weekend, and everyone is invited.

The Idaho Foodbank is in desperate need of more donations, so some local bands came up with an idea: The Idaho Foodbank Music Festival.

"So we have a really great benefit concert going on this weekend, David Bowman with the Aaron Ball Band reached out to us and said, 'Hey, you know, we'd really love to put this on for you. We'll get a couple other bands. And let's just have a great time,'" Kia Shaw said. "And so what he did is Aaron Ball Band is going to be playing along with Sons of Bannock and Hot Pursuit on Saturday, and we're just going to have a good time. There is this $5 suggested donation, but there's going to be food trucks and the Elks Lodge are going to come down and do some beer and wine sales. And all of the proceeds from the donations come to the Idaho Foodbank and stay right here in southeast Idaho to help our neighbors in need."

The concert will be at the Old Town Pavilion.

The street will be closed from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

