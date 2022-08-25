ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Torrance, CA

Comments / 1

 

OC Informant Scandal Leads to Another Case Getting Dumped

Charges against a convicted murderer regarding solicitation to attack an Orange County sheriff’s sergeant were dismissed Tuesday when the defendant’s attorneys argued prosecutorial misconduct. Paul Gentile Smith, 62, won a new trial last August in the Oct. 24, 1988, killing of 29-year-old Robert Haugen in Sunset Beach. Before...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Man Charged with Carrying Rifle During Confrontation with Corona Officers

A 23-year-old man accused of carrying a high-capacity rifle outside a Corona apartment complex, prompting police officers to confront him and open fire when he didn’t surrender, was charged Tuesday with firearm assault and other offenses. Isaiah Janmar Goldmas of Ontario was arrested Friday following a nearly monthlong investigation...
CORONA, CA
Torrance, CA
Torrance, CA
California Crime & Safety
Lieutenant Allegedly Fired For Being Gay, Having HIV, Settles Suit

A former Gardena police lieutenant who alleged in a lawsuit that he was wrongfully fired in 2019 because he is gay and has HIV has reached a settlement in his lawsuit against the city. Attorneys for Steven Prendergast filed court papers on Aug. 15 with Los Angeles Superior Court Judge...
GARDENA, CA
California Supreme Court Upholds Death Penalty in Irvine Murder

State Supreme Court justices Monday upheld the death sentence for a 47-year-old man convicted of the torture-murder of an 18-year-old woman in Irvine in 1995. The state’s highest court, however, reversed a gang enhancement for Ronald Tri Tran due to recent changes in the law. Co-defendant Noel Jesse Plata,...
IRVINE, CA
Man Gets 65 to Life in Deadly Attempted Robbery in Buena Park

A man involved in an attempted robbery of a Buena Park gas station customer that turned deadly was sentenced to 65 years to life in prison, according to court records obtained Monday. Dejon Vincent Griffin, 38, was sentenced Thursday. He was given credit for 2,177 days in jail awaiting trial.
BUENA PARK, CA
Rob Bonta
Guaranteed Income Program Begins for 1,000 LA County Residents

Los Angeles County’s guaranteed basic income program is underway, with 1,000 residents now receiving $1,000 a month for the next three years, officials said Tuesday. The recipients were chosen randomly from more than 180,000 people who applied for the program. “Given the huge number of L.A. County residents who...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Man Fatally Shot in Industry; Investigation Underway

A man was fatally shot Tuesday in Industry. The shooting was reported about 9:10 a.m. near Valley Boulevard and Sentous Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Information was not immediately available on the identity of the man, who died at the scene. No arrests were reported,...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
LA Council to Consider Heather Hutt for 10th District Seat Amid Disagreement

The Los Angeles City Council is set to consider appointing staff member Heather Hutt as the fill-in 10th District council member at Tuesday’s meeting, and while both city leadership and residents agree that the district needs representation, there is disagreement over whether Hutt’s appointment would be the best approach.
LOS ANGELES, CA
#Police Reform#Ag#The Los Angeles Times
Homeless Man Wounded in Downtown Shooting

A 56-year-old man experiencing homelessness was shot while he stood on a downtown Los Angeles sidewalk, authorities said Monday. The shooting happened at 11:02 p.m. Sunday at San Pedro and Eighth streets, according to a dispatcher at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center. The suspect reportedly walked up...
LOS ANGELES, CA
LASD Deputy Missing After Crash Arrested for Alleged DUI

A Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy who went missing after a traffic crash in Stevenson Ranch only to be found at his home nearby has been arrested on suspicion of drunk driving and relieved of duty, department officials said. The deputy’s patrol SUV was found crashed in some bushes...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Man Shot to Death in Pomona Alley

Authorities Monday identified a homeless man who was shot to death in a Pomona alley. The shooting was reported at 7:36 p.m. Sunday in the 2400 block of Angela Street, according to Pomona police Sgt. Iain Miller. Hector Zarate Jr., 35, who was homeless, died at the scene, the Los...
POMONA, CA
Victims identified in deadly Santa Clarita crash

Two of the three victims killed in a fiery crash in Santa Clarita were identified by officials Monday. The collision involving a white BMW and an older model blue Chevrolet Suburban occurred shortly after 4 p.m. Sunday at San Francisquito Canyon and Riverview roads, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Two of the […]
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Murder Suicide In Pasadena Claims Man, Woman

A marital split apparently led to a murder-suicide involving a man and a woman. The grisly discovery happened around 10:40 p.m. Saturday, according to Pasadena police Lt. Keith Gomez. Officers responded to the 800 block of Merrett Drive regarding two deceased family members, Gomez said. The dead were identified as...
PASADENA, CA
Califonia Cops Made Fun Of Fatal Shooting Of Black Man, New Racist Text Messages Show

The Torrance Police Department has again come under scrutiny over racist and homophobic text messages officers in the department shared. The recently obtained documents reveal the officers discussed lynching people and fatally shooting Black minors. The excessively redacted documents, which were obtained by the Los Angeles Times, contained 390 “anti-Semitic,...
TORRANCE, CA

Comments / 0

