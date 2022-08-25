Read full article on original website
LA County Sees Rise in COVID Hospitalizations
The number of coronavirus patients in Los Angeles County hospitals increased by 62 to 889, with 102 in intensive care, up one from the previous day, according to the latest state data. The county’s hospitalization figures have varied dramatically in recent days, dropping from 924 on Wednesday to 802 the...
Guaranteed Income Program Begins for 1,000 LA County Residents
Los Angeles County’s guaranteed basic income program is underway, with 1,000 residents now receiving $1,000 a month for the next three years, officials said Tuesday. The recipients were chosen randomly from more than 180,000 people who applied for the program. “Given the huge number of L.A. County residents who...
Supervisors Call for Safety Reviews After Fatal Windsor Hills Crash
Nearly one month after a fiery crash killed five people and an unborn baby at a Windsor Hills intersection, the county Board of Supervisors Tuesday called for a series of studies and immediate steps aimed at slowing traffic at the crossroad and other high-danger roadways. “Disturbingly, traffic fatalities have increased...
LA Council to Consider Heather Hutt for 10th District Seat Amid Disagreement
The Los Angeles City Council is set to consider appointing staff member Heather Hutt as the fill-in 10th District council member at Tuesday’s meeting, and while both city leadership and residents agree that the district needs representation, there is disagreement over whether Hutt’s appointment would be the best approach.
Mercury Rises as Late-Summer Heat Wave Begins
A protracted heat wave began pushing up temperatures Tuesday, marking the onset of an anticipated weeklong period of oppressive conditions that has prompted calls for residents to take precautions against heat stroke and to conserve power whenever possible. Temperatures rose a few degrees Monday, but were spiking even more Tuesday....
Brutal Late-Summer Heat Wave Coming to Southern California
A brutal heat wave was bearing down on Southern California Monday, with temperatures expected to push into triple-digit temperatures as early as Tuesday and continuing through the Labor Day weekend. Temperatures will rise a few degrees Monday, then spike even more on Tuesday and stay that way through next weekend,...
LA Council Members Delay Heather Hutt’s Nomination for 10th District
The Los Angeles City Council’s 10th District will remain without a voting representative for a little longer, with the proposed appointment of Heather Hutt as an interim council member failing to receive the 10 votes required for a public hearing Tuesday, forcing the matter to committee discussion. Council President...
Person Killed in Crash in Rolling Hills Area
A person was killed Tuesday when a vehicle crashed into a power pole in the Rolling Hills area of Los Angeles County near Rancho Palos Verdes. Paramedics sent to the 27000 block of Sunnyridge Road at about 11:45 a.m. pronounced the person dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
Harris Discusses Midterm Elections’ Importance at Newport Coast DNC Fundraiser
Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to depart from Los Angeles International Airport Sunday aboard Air Force 2, bound for Orlando, Florida, ending a five-day trip to Southern California that included speaking at a Democratic National Committee fundraiser. Harris used the 18-minute speech at a Newport Coast estate Saturday to...
Fire Burning in 100 Acres of Brush near San Gabriel Dam
Firefighters were working Monday to extinguish a roughly 100-acre brush fire burning near San Gabriel Dam. The Gulch Fire was reported late Monday morning near Mile Marker 21 along San Gabriel Canyon Road, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department and Angeles National Forest officials. Crews on scene reported...
First Day of School at LMU Starts Monday
First day of school jitters and joy are on the schedule Monday at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles,. More than 1,700 first-year students and 7,100 returning undergraduate students are on campuses in Westchester and Playa Vista to start the new school year. The students make up a diverse group, from 45 states and 46 countries.
Los Angeles City Council Finalizes Vicente Fernandez Street Renaming
The Los Angeles City Council finalized Tuesday the renaming of a Boyle Heights street east of Mariachi Plaza after Mexican singer Vicente “Chente” FernÃ¡ndez, who died at the age of 81 last year. A date for a renaming ceremony is expected to be announced in the...
OC Informant Scandal Leads to Another Case Getting Dumped
Charges against a convicted murderer regarding solicitation to attack an Orange County sheriff’s sergeant were dismissed Tuesday when the defendant’s attorneys argued prosecutorial misconduct. Paul Gentile Smith, 62, won a new trial last August in the Oct. 24, 1988, killing of 29-year-old Robert Haugen in Sunset Beach. Before...
Inmate Dies at Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility
An inmate has died at the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility in Banning, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department announced Sunday. On Aug. 16, deputies located a man inside a housing unit in need of medical attention, and medical staff at the correctional facility determined the inmate needed to be taken to a hospital.
Fire at Koreatown Apartment Building Extinguished In 44 Minutes
A fire at a two-story apartment building in Koreatown Monday evening was extinguished in 44 minutes by 40 firefighters. The fire at 227 N. Berendo St., near Beverly Boulevard and Vermont Avenue, was reported at 9:22 p.m., said Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department. Arriving firefighters encountered “a deep-seated fire” within the walls of the center hallway of the first floor of the 12-unit, 10,260-square foot building built in 1928, Humphrey said.
Freeway Closed in DTLA After Person Jumps From Overpass
A person jumped from a freeway overpass and died in downtown Los Angeles Monday, prompting a full closure of the southbound Hollywood (101) Freeway. The person jumped from the overpass at North Broadway, near Grand Park, just before 3:50 p.m., California Highway Patrol Officer Patrick Kimball told City News Service.
Blaze Consumes Motorhomes in Lakeland Village
A fire that erupted Tuesday on the southwest edge of Lakeland Village, near the Cleveland National Forest, destroyed two motorhomes, but no one was injured. The blaze was reported at 1:37 p.m. in the 19600 block of Onorato Drive, near Arbolado Lane, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The...
Motorcycle Rider Dies In Solo Pasadena Crash
Authorities Monday identified a motorcyclist who died in a crash in Pasadena. The crash occurred at 8:01 p.m. Sunday on the transition road from the westbound Foothill (210) Freeway to the southbound Long Beach (710) Freeway, said California Highway Patrol Officer Stephen Brandt. Byron Simmons, 42, of El Segundo died...
Man Charged with Carrying Rifle During Confrontation with Corona Officers
A 23-year-old man accused of carrying a high-capacity rifle outside a Corona apartment complex, prompting police officers to confront him and open fire when he didn’t surrender, was charged Tuesday with firearm assault and other offenses. Isaiah Janmar Goldmas of Ontario was arrested Friday following a nearly monthlong investigation...
Two Killed in Traffic Crash in Woodland Hills Area
Authorities Tuesday identified one of two motorists who were killed in a head-on crash in the Woodland Hills area. The collision occurred about 11:30 p.m. Monday on Victory Boulevard near Mason Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Armen Benglyan, 24, of Northridge, died at the scene, the Los...
