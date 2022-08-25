A former Ohio school superintendent has been hit with kidnapping charges after he lured two young kids into his car with the promise of cash, authorities say. William J. Morrison III, 59, was charged with two felony counts after his arrest last week, Huntington police said. Morrison allegedly approached a 9-year-old girl and a 12-year-old boy in his car on Aug. 17, offering them $20 each to babysit his own 4-year-old child. The kids got into the car and, after driving for a while, Morrison told the boy to get out to examine one of the vehicle’s tires, police said. When the boy left the vehicle, Morrison allegedly sped off with the girl still inside. He then upped his offer of money for the girl to $100—but she was able to get out of the car a few blocks away and escape unharmed, according to a criminal complaint filed in Cabell County Magistrate Court. Morrison had previously served as the superintendent of the Hamilton Local School District near Columbus, Ohio. In 2017, he pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor drug charge when cops found crack cocaine in his car. He was later fired from his superintendent role.Read it at Associated Press

