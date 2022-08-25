A fiery crash Sunday in Santa Clarita killed three people and injured two others, according to a report. Firefighters put out the deadly vehicle fire, the California Highway Patrol reported, and according to ABC7, three people died in the accident. Initial CHP reports indicated that only person had died. It was unclear how many vehicles were involved and if there were any occupants who were not hurt or killed.

SANTA CLARITA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO