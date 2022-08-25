Read full article on original website
Related
Nichelle Nichols' remains to blast off to meet her fellow fallen 'Star Trek' stars in space
Star Trek veteran Nichelle Nichols, who passed away in July, is getting ready to follow some of her former colleagues into the stars. Her son Kyle Johnson has signed up with Celestis, the company that has launched some of the cremated remains of Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry, those of his widow, Majel Barrett-Roddenberry, and those of James "Scotty" Doohan into space via rocket.
‘Star Trek’ Cast Members Ashes Will Be Flown Into Space As Part Of Memorial Mission
The ashes of actors Nichelle Nichols (Lt. Uhura) James Doohan (Scotty), Majel Barrett Roddenberry (Nurse Chapel), and the TV series creator Gene Roddenberry and visual-effects wiz Douglas Trumbull are headed into outer space. The ashes and DNA from the iconic actors will be part of a special “Enterprise mission,” according to space and astronomy news site Universe Today. The samples will fly “beyond the moon” on the flight, which will take place at a future date to be determined. United Launch Alliance’s Vulcan Centaur mission is planning to deliver a robotic lunar lander in order to scout for NASA’s future Artemis 1 flights....
ETOnline.com
Stars We've Lost in 2022
The celebrated singer, actress and philanthropist died on Aug. 8, after a battle with breast cancer. She was 73. Her husband, John Easterling, broke the news of her passing Monday morning in a heartfelt tribute shared to Instagram, writing alongside a photo of the actress, "Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends... Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer. Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made in her memory to the @onjfoundation. Olivia is survived by her husband John Easterling; daughter Chloe Lattanzi; sister Sarah Newton-John; brother Toby Newton-John; nieces and nephews Tottie, Fiona and Brett Goldsmith; Emerson, Charlie, Zac, Jeremy, Randall, and Pierz Newton-John; Jude Newton-Stock, Layla Lee; Kira and Tasha Edelstein; and Brin and Valerie Hall." The four-time GRAMMY winner is best remembered for her iconic performances in Grease (1971) and Xanadu (1980) and her best-selling song "Physical," as well as founding the Olivia Newton-John Foundation and the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness and Research Centre in Melbourne, Australia.
EW.com
The 10 standout episodes of Star Trek: The Original Series
A five-year mission that's now headed into its seventh decade, the Star Trek franchise is still boldly going where no one has gone before. More installments of the franchise are on air then ever, with something to offer almost every Trekkie in its rapidly expanding universe. However, Star Trek: The Original Series is the big bang that started it all. Gene Roddenberry's optimistic vision of the future — produced by Lucille Ball, no less — debuted in September of 1966 and ran for three seasons on NBC before finding new life in syndication.
RELATED PEOPLE
'Knots Landing' star Donna Mills, 81, defies aging in all white outfit on the red carpet
’Knott’s Landing’ icon, Donna Mills, 81, looks stunning on the red carpet for the premiere of Jordan Peele’s new film, ‘Nope.’ Her date was her equally gorgeous daughter Chloe.
Chuck Norris’ Kids: Meet The Action Stars 5 Kids From Oldest To Youngest
Chuck Norris has been an action legend for decades. After building his career as a martial artist, Chuck, 82, stepped into the movie world in the 70s, starring alongside other film icons like Bruce Lee in the classic The Way of the Dragon. Throughout the 80s, he continued to appear in many more popular flicks, before landing a role in one of his most popular parts in the TV show Walker, Texas Ranger from 1993 to 2001.
John Wayne Couldn’t Stand His ‘Violent’ Costar in ‘True Grit’
John Wayne was a towering figure in the world of film. Not just in terms of his stature as a film legend, but also physically. At 6’3″ he held an imposing figure. Few people would be foolish enough to cross him. The Duke once famously described how his own toughness helped change the traditional film hero.
‘I Dream of Jeannie’ star Barbara Eden says Elvis Presley wanted advice about having ‘a marriage in Hollywood’
Before she charmed her way into audiences’ hearts as a genie in "I Dreamed of Jeannie," Barbara Eden was working alongside The King. On Saturday, the actress participated in a panel at Christmas Con in Pasadena, California where she was asked about her 1960 film "Flaming Star," which featured Elvis Presley.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Is Sandra Bullock in a relationship? A look at the actresses' popular partners and blockbuster movies
Sandra Bullock is currently in a relationship with photographer Bryan Randall, who she has been dating since 2015. Bullock has been in quite a few relationships over the years before meeting Randall. She was married to Jesse James from 2005 until 2010. Before James, Bullock dated Don Padilla, Matthew McConaughey and Ryan Gosling. She also was linked to Troy Aikman in 1995 and then again in 2014. She was also linked to Captain America himself, Chris Evans in 2014.
NFL・
TMZ.com
Guess Who This Sweetheart Turned Into!
Before this cutie pie turned into a home cleaning expert and an accomplished actress, she was just a little girl with big dreams and high hopes of being a famous performer while growing up in Missouri and Southern California. This kiddo made her acting debut in the 1995 film "Boys...
‘Magnum P.I.’ Star Roger E. Mosley’s Cause of Death Revealed
A cause of death for Magnum P.I. classic TV star Roger E. Mosley was revealed… The post ‘Magnum P.I.’ Star Roger E. Mosley’s Cause of Death Revealed appeared first on Outsider.
Villano Antillano Is Making History: ‘We Have to Be Proud and Stand Tall’
Click here to read the full article. On a quiet day in Santurce, Puerto Rico, Villano Antillano sips her margarita and smiles. “It tastes so good!” she teases as a sky full of cotton-candy clouds glows pink and purple over the San Juan Smokehouse. Antillano, 27, is one of the most compelling MCs in Spanish-language rap today, making memorable appearances on Argentinean producer Bizarrap’s celebrated freestyle video series, an onstage tribute to Ivy Queen, and a surprise cameo during Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti tour at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico that made noise across the island. She’s a prolific lyricist...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Collider
The Fascinating Story Behind One Of Horror’s Most Disturbing Films, 'Cannibal Holocaust'
When Ruggero Deodato decided to become a filmmaker, the last thing he would have expected was to be charged with murder. Indeed, the last thing the film industry expected was Cannibal Holocaust. At first, just one of many Italian exploitation, or giallo, movies that were cheap, violent, and sexual, it very quickly drew attention in the vein of Andy Warhol: don’t worry about what they print, just measure it in inches. Deodato shortly found himself hauled up in front of an Italian court, accompanied by actors he was accused of murdering, to recreate effects that had convinced people of his guilt. This was just one of many chapters in the strange legacy of his seminal horror Cannibal Holocaust, which would, in one way or another, brand him a legendary degenerate. But in the way only the underground horror scene can, these same controversies would propel him to cult infamy and attract the kind of serious attention that Deodato was seeking all along.
‘Happy Days’ Ron Howard Reveals Costar Anson Williams Helped Get His ‘Ambitious’ Directing Career Going
Recently, Ron Howard, the award-winning director behind hits like A Beautiful Mind, Willow, and Backdraft responded to a question regarding his career and the direction it has gone since the early days. And, in doing so, the director and actor also threw some big props to his former Happy Days costar, Anson Williams.
71-Year-Old Lynda Carter Is Ageless Decked Out In Floral Fashion
Lynda Carter punched, swung, and flew her way into our hearts with her performance as the timeless Wonder Woman and she’s proven herself just as ageless decades later. She shares fashionable pictures to her social media and has been seen walking about Venice wearing a vibrant, floral outfit. Carter...
Linda Hamilton Admits She’s Loved Arnold Schwarzenegger For 35 Years
It’s not unusual to hear of actors falling in love after meeting on a movie set or on stage, and the reason is not far-fetched: wonderful scene chemistry often triggers an affection between stars — an affection that can be ephemeral. However, Linda Hamilton’s feelings for Arnold Schwarzenegger is in a different category, their friendship spanning nearly 40 years since they first met on the set of 1984’s The Terminator.
This ‘Gunsmoke’ Star Appeared in Over 100 TV Shows
While watching shows like Gunsmoke over the years, many actors have walked through the show at different times. There are some actors who built up quite prolific resumes in the medium of TV. Sure, a show like Gunsmoke has its set cast with James Arness, Amanda Blake, Milburn Stone, and in later seasons, Ken Curtis. Well, we have one actor who popped up in Dodge City and a lot of other places as well. In fact, Jack Kruschen appeared in more than 100 TV shows throughout his career.
‘NCIS’: How Many Kids Does Mark Harmon’s Leroy Gibbs Have?
During his time with the NCIS team, Mark Harmon’s Leroy Gibbs served as a fatherly presence for his agents, which likely came from his being a dad to one child, a little girl named Kelly. But sadly, his time with her was short. And losing her set the tone for his character’s stoic yet loving personality throughout the series.
Here's What The "House Of The Dragon" Cast Members Look Like Compared With Their Characters
It's amazing what a platinum wig can do.
‘NCIS’ Star to Appear in ‘Road House’ Reboot
The remake of the Patrick Swayze film Road House is officially a go thanks to Amazon’s Prime Video. Producers cast Jake Gyllenhaal in the Dirty Dancing icon’s famous role which has fans of the original film fired up. However, in addition to dynamic cast members not including Gyllenhaal (like No Time to Die‘s Billy Magnussen and A League of Their Own’s Gbemisola Ikumelo), the film remake will also feature a recent NCIS guest star.
People
312K+
Followers
50K+
Post
168M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1