mynewsla.com
Motorist Charged With Firing BBs At Moving Vehicle On Interstate 15
A 26-year-old motorist accused of firing multiple BBs at a car and flashing a fake handgun during a road rage confrontation on Interstate 15 was charged Monday with firearm assault and other offenses. Salvador Flamenco Saavedra of Rancho Cucamonga was arrested Thursday following a California Highway Patrol investigation into the...
mynewsla.com
Man Killed When Pickups Collide on Highway 74 in Homeland
A 67-year-old man was killed in a collision on Highway 74 in Homeland when he pulled in front of a pickup that had the right of way, the California Highway Patrol said Monday. The fatal crash occurred about 2:20 p.m. Sunday on the 74 at Sultanas Road, according to Officer Mike Lassig.
mynewsla.com
One Person Dead Following Dispute in Thousand Palms
A person was fatally shot Tuesday following a dispute between two people in Thousand Palms. Deputies from the sheriff’s Palm Desert Station responded to the area of Westchester and San Miguelito drives around 2:20 p.m. Tuesday regarding a reported assault, according to sheriff’s Sgt. Edward Soto. Investigators determined...
mynewsla.com
Man Charged with Carrying Rifle During Confrontation with Corona Officers
A 23-year-old man accused of carrying a high-capacity rifle outside a Corona apartment complex, prompting police officers to confront him and open fire when he didn’t surrender, was charged Tuesday with firearm assault and other offenses. Isaiah Janmar Goldmas of Ontario was arrested Friday following a nearly monthlong investigation...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID woman killed in single vehicle crash
WEST COVINA, Calif. – A woman killed during a single-vehicle crash on the San Bernardino (10) Freeway in West Covina was publicly identified Monday. She was 28-year-old Ruby Gonzalez, according to the coroner’s office. Her city of residence was not available. Another occupant of the vehicle was injured...
vvng.com
24-year-old from Crestline killed in motorcycle crash on Highway 138 in Hesperia
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 24-year-old motorcyclist from Crestline out riding with another biker was killed in a traffic collision Sunday morning in Hesperia. It happened on August 28, 2022, at about 9:12 am, on State Highway 138, west of Rainbow Bridge Road. The crash involved a white 2014 BMW S1000RR motorcycle and a white 2022 Toyota Camry.
mynewsla.com
Crash on 57 Freeway in Placentia Kills One
One person died in a crash on the southbound Orange (57) Freeway in Placentia Sunday. The crash took place around 12:50 p.m. at Crowther Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. The victim’s name was withheld pending notification of next of kin. No information was immediately available about the person’s...
mynewsla.com
Homeless Woman And Dog Fatally Struck By SUV In Anaheim
A homeless woman and her dog died after being struck by an SUV in Anaheim, police said Monday. Officers were sent to Euclid Street near Cris Avenue about 9:25 p.m. Sunday, said Anaheim police Sgt. Shane Carringer. “Arriving officers located a 43-year-old female suffering from major injuries, and a deceased...
mynewsla.com
Blaze Consumes Motorhomes in Lakeland Village
A fire that erupted Tuesday on the southwest edge of Lakeland Village, near the Cleveland National Forest, destroyed two motorhomes, but no one was injured. The blaze was reported at 1:37 p.m. in the 19600 block of Onorato Drive, near Arbolado Lane, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The...
mynewsla.com
Man Shot to Death in Pomona Alley
Authorities Monday identified a homeless man who was shot to death in a Pomona alley. The shooting was reported at 7:36 p.m. Sunday in the 2400 block of Angela Street, according to Pomona police Sgt. Iain Miller. Hector Zarate Jr., 35, who was homeless, died at the scene, the Los...
mynewsla.com
One Killed, One Injured During Single-Vehicle Crash on Freeway in West Covina
One person was killed and another injured during a single-vehicle crash Sunday morning on the San Bernardino (10) Freeway in West Covina, authorities said. The crash occurred about 1 a.m. on the westbound freeway at the Vincent Avenue off-ramp, the California Highway Patrol reported. Both occupants were ejected with one...
mynewsla.com
La Quinta Man Suspected in Coachella Burglaries Released From Jail
A 31-year-old man suspected in a series of commercial burglaries in Coachella was free on bail Monday. Ricardo Gonzalez Barba was arrested Thursday afternoon on suspicion of burglary, grand theft and being a felon in possession of a bulletproof vest and ammunition, according to Sgt. Mariano Matos III from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
Huntington Beach police officer fatally strikes pedestrian with patrol vehicle
A 45-year-old man is dead after he was struck by a Huntington Beach Police Department vehicle Saturday morning. The unidentified man was near the intersection of North Pacific Avenue and Broadway at about 5:35 a.m. when he was hit by a HBPD Ford Explorer that was responding to a radio call, the California Highway Patrol […]
foxla.com
Arrest made in alleged road rage shooting on 15 Freeway in Jurupa Valley
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - A 26-year-old Rancho Cucamonga man was arrested in connection to a suspected road rage shooting investigation on the 15 Freeway in Jurupa Valley, the California Highway Patrol announced. On Wednesday around 10:35 p.m., CHP officials said the driver of a white Nissan Frontier fired an unknown...
Wrong-way driver arrested in deadly SR-52 collision
CHP officials say a truck driven by a young woman was going east on the westbound SR-52 lanes when it collided head-on with a red Honda sedan.
mynewsla.com
Probationer Suspected of Assaulting Banning Patrol Officer During Arrest
A 42-year-old probationer suspected of hitting a Banning police officer trying to detain him for allegedly harassing a woman and her child was being held Monday on $55,000 bail. Gilbert Nicholas Hernandez Jr. of Joshua Tree was arrested and booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside Saturday on...
Driver killed in crash outside Disneyland
A woman died in a crash involving another vehicle and a tree directly across from Disneyland Resort early Saturday morning. Anaheim police say the driver of a white GMC Yukon rear-ended a Dodge sedan in the 700 block of W. Katella Avenue just before 3 a.m. The SUV then veered off the road and struck […]
Officials identify man found wrapped up along rural road
The body was found wrapped in an undisclosed material and left on the side of a street in rural North County this week.
Drunk driver gets 30 to life for deadly Anaheim crash
A 29-year-old man was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison Friday for a drunken driving crash that killed two men in Anaheim two years ago.
paininthepass.info
Fontana Man ID’d In Fatal Crash On I-10 San Bernardino
SAN BERNARDINO, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> San Bernardino County Coroner has identified a 39-year-old Fontana man driver who they say was killed in a crash on Interstate 10. The crash was reported just before 4am Thursday August 18, 2022. The location was on eastbound Interstate 10 at the Waterman Avenue onramp.
