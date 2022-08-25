Read full article on original website
Don Kliewer joins the City Council
Prior to Don Kliewer’s first City Council meeting as an official council member, the city staff held a reception to welcome Kliewer into the new position. Community members, council members and city staff gathered to welcome Kliewer. “I think it is the beginning of some new mindsets for the...
News of the past: Goodhue County winners head to State Fair
Generations of local youngsters have enjoyed the refreshing water of the Cannon River by swinging from a rope suspended from the old railroad trestle. For safety’s sake, the rope was cut down recently and this week, workers began dismantling the old trestle. A second trestle across Highway 20 was torn down last year as part of the new bridge construction project.
Teen balances training, raising money
Likely by the time anyone is beginning their shift at work in the morning, Red Wing’s Jack Cashman has been training for his next biathlon event. On one particular Saturday, he had already ridden his bike 24 miles before 9 a.m. He’s training hard and taking it seriously.
Letter: Outrageous expenditure
I just read that the City Council approved the purchase of 6/10ths of a mile of a trail, for $4 million dollars. That is outrageous. I have yet to hear what benefit there is going to be for the citizens of Red Wing. I can tell you right now that I will not see any benefit.
Grow the Stroll- New button required for Holiday Stroll events
The Holiday Stroll has been an annual event in Red Wing for 21 years, and the organizers are hoping to continue making the event better each year. In order to continue to make the event better each year, Downtown Main Street has to invest more in the event and seek new forms of funding to bring new activities to the stroll.
Letter: Strong schools, strong community
We live in Welch, inside the Red Wing School District boundaries, but due to work and family preferences, chose to open enroll our kids into Hastings schools. Last fall, a slate of three extreme candidates won the election and were seated on the Hastings School Board. While their campaign slogan of “Kids Over Politics” sounded great, the reality of the election has been disastrous.
Letter: Life is better
I am so pleased that Dean Hove is still willing to serve us on our City Council. Everything that makes Red Wing special comes from caring elected representatives at City Hall. Our vibrant local economy during a time when recession is a real possibility elsewhere is a testament to the skill of our leaders.
Weekly planner: Find fungi, watch dogs, more this week
Join a Red Wing park naturalist on a hike to see what mushrooms can be discovered. Along the way participants will learn fun fungi facts that will broaden understanding of mushrooms and hopefully inspire individuals to learn more. This program is a beginner level program and will teach about the...
Community Mike: Mike Murphy has been providing sound for 52 years
The band started playing the 1968 Dave Mason song “Feeling Alright.”. Mike Murphy turned a couple of knobs on the sound board and then started dancing. He danced off the stage and onto the grass lawn. He danced from one side of the park to the other. This was...
Oh, deer!: Hungry deer causing huge problems for farmers
Deer chomping on corn and beans in Les Anderson’s Welch fields are racking up an incredible tab. $25,000 to $30,000 a year. That’s the loss in yields that Anderson has seen from deer eating crops in the field. “They are out of control,” he said. “It’s a big...
Nine vie for three seats on board
Nine candidates have filed to run for three Red Wing School Board seats. Filing for spots on the ballot closed on Tuesday. Two of the three incumbents, Jim Bryant and Holly Tauer, have filed for re-election bids. The third incumbent, Arlen Diercks, announced at a recent board meeting that he...
Revving up the horsepower: Growing group of women challenge men on track
The two drivers pushed the accelerator pedals to the floor. The engines roared as they hurtled toward each other. Their cars slammed together, the violence of the collision evident in the wham and crumpling sheet metal, the two drivers pitching forward, their seat belts straining. Then they backed up and...
‘Ready to step in’: Wingers enter season with versatile roster
Looking at last year’s roster, several players came in with their roles already written in pen. This season, the Red Wing volleyball team has to replace some key roles. For now, the players occupying those positions are in pencil. Last year’s setter, top outside hitter, libero and middle blocker...
Wingers girls soccer loses to Century
Century had four different goal scorers in a 4-1 win over the Red Wing girls soccer team Tuesday night. The Panthers had a goal each from Nora Lynch, Nisha Wetter, Jordan Nowicki and Khloe Teal. Nowicki scored the first goal of the game in the first half and led at the half 1-0.
MN area volleyball: Aug. 30
Goodhue swept Blooming Prairie 3-0 Tuesday at home to open the season with victory. The Wildcats earned a 26-24 win in the first set then won 25-16, 25-19. Tori Miller ended with 14 kills and 13 digs to lead the Wildcats. Elisabeth Gadient and Avy Agenten combined for 30 assists to pace the offense. Olivia Ryan added seven kills, while Julia Carlson served up five aces.
