New York City, NY

Art installation launched to demand community-friendly development of Kingsbridge Armory

By News 12 Staff
 5 days ago

The Northwest Bronx Community and Clergy Coalition launched an art installation focused on the equitable redevelopment of the Kingsbridge Armory.

The Kingsbridge Armory and the land it occupies is owned by the city and has sat vacant for a number of years. It was most recently used as an emergency food distribution center during the pandemic.

The coalition is launching their next phase of the Kingsbridge Armory Campaign, with “Our Armory” displayed on the fence from the coalition as they call for development that will help the community.

Local 79 has joined forces with the coalition to call for local hiring and good wages during construction and long-term maintenance of the armory.

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

