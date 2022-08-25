Read full article on original website
Lompoc Police officers notice a decrease in crime in community
LOMPOC, Calif. – Lompoc police officers are noticing a decrease in crime in the community. The post Lompoc Police officers notice a decrease in crime in community appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Suspect Arrested for Stealing Ambulance
Santa Barbara Police responded to a report of a stolen ambulance in the 1100 block of Garden Street on Saturday evening. John Palminteri reports the empty AMR ambulance was stolen from E. Cabrillo Blvd. in Santa Barbara while emergency personnel were responding to a medical call at a hotel. Shortly...
Santa Barbara Independent
Charges Dismissed Against UCSB Student Accused of Planting Hidden Cameras
The Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office has dropped all charges against UC Santa Barbara student Justin Asinobi, who was arrested in February for allegedly planting hidden recording devices in other people’s homes. Isla Vista Foot Patrol (IVFP) arrested Asinobi in his home on February 16, after an...
Santa Barbara names new police chief after nearly two-year search
The city of Santa Barbara has appointed a new police chief to see over 200 sworn officers in the Santa Barbara Police Department. The post Santa Barbara names new police chief after nearly two-year search appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Officers ask Oxnard community to help identify fatal hit-and-run driver
The Oxnard Police Department said it opened an investigation into a fatal hit-and-run incident in the Ventura Road and Ninth Street area that left one unidentified man dead. The post Officers ask Oxnard community to help identify fatal hit-and-run driver appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Young boy dies after being hit by car in Goleta
A child was transported to the hospital in critical condition after being struck by a car in Goleta on Tuesday afternoon. The post Young boy dies after being hit by car in Goleta appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Atleast 1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a motor vehicle crash occurred on Saturday night on Interstate 5 in Lebec. The officials stated that the crash happened in the northbound lanes of [..]
Santa Barbara Independent
Lawsuit Filed Over Goleta Beach Restaurant
The ongoing quest to bring a restaurant back to Goleta Beach is now the subject of a lawsuit that claims the current developers broke their contract with a former partner, stole her ideas, and committed fraud along the way. Alicia Whitney, who founded the Sea Legs restaurant group in Huntington...
kvta.com
No DUI Arrests At Ventura Cherckpoint...But They Did Catch A Possible Burglary Suspect
There were no DUI arrests made at Friday night's checkpoint in Ventura, but they did catch a suspect in a possible burglary or attempted burglary at a nearby business. The checkpoint was held on Main Street east of Callens Road from 9 PM to 1:15 AM. A total of 1152...
Report of kidnapping, robbery in Carpinteria
Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s detectives are investigating a reported robbery and kidnapping in Carpinteria.
Santa Barbara County issues health alert ahead of excessive heat warning
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department issued a health alert in response to the National Weather Service's excessive heat warning for the county beginning Wednesday. The post Santa Barbara County issues health alert ahead of excessive heat warning appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
calcoastnews.com
SLO County’s homicide rate plummets, Santa Barbara County’s rate soars
San Luis Obispo County had 71% fewer murders in 2021 than in 2020. With only two murders in 2021, down from seven in 2020, SLO County has one of the lowest homicide rates in California. Things did not fare as well in Santa Barbara County, which had 125% more homicides...
crimevoice.com
Cop Arrested then Released for DUI Hit and Run
August 20, 2022 – Santa Barbara County, Ca. Today’s oft-repeated mantra on the national political stage that “no one is above the law” may not strictly apply in the case of 60-year-old Buellton resident Bradley Prows. According to California Highway Patrol spokesman Officer Michael Griffith, Prows—who...
Daily Nexus
IVFP’s “No Open Container” campaign returns to Isla Vista
With fall quarter around the corner, Isla Vista Foot Patrol is preparing for a “No Open Container” campaign to educate incoming students on the Santa Barbara County ordinance that bans open containers from public areas of the community. “Each year we have a new group of residents living...
Dignity Health expands human trafficking Medical Safe Haven program to Santa Maria
Dignity Health announced the expansion of its Medical Safe Haven (MSH) program to the Family Medicine Center at Marian Regional Medical Center on Tuesday. The post Dignity Health expands human trafficking Medical Safe Haven program to Santa Maria appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Roughly 2,000 customers left without power for hours in Santa Ynez Valley
Around 140 PG&E customers in the Santa Ynez Valley have been left without power for at least nearly four hours on Tuesday afternoon. The post Roughly 2,000 customers left without power for hours in Santa Ynez Valley appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
crimevoice.com
Major Drug Bust 17,000 Fentanyl Pills and More Seized in Arrest
August 13, 2022 – Santa Barbara County, Ca. – With nationwide fatal drug overdoses rising at more than 20% per annum and amounting to several hundred victims each and every day, law enforcement faces ongoing challenges simply to keep pace the distribution and sales of fentanyl, methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine, and other illicit pharmaceuticals throughout the county.
Noozhawk
Big Rig Crashes Off Highway 154 Near Santa Barbara; Driver Suffers Minor Injuries
A big rig careened off Highway 154 near Santa Barbara on Saturday afternoon, leading to minor injuries for the driver and snarled traffic. Shortly before 4 p.m., personnel from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, Los Padres National Forest and California Highway Patrol were dispatched to a crash scene on the 6200 block of Highway 154, county fire Capt. Scott Safechuck said.
Customers raise money after generator stolen from Santa Maria food truck
The owner of Beth's Tamales and Tacos says the generator for her food truck was stolen last Thursday night, temporarily halting their operations.
