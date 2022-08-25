ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Santa Barbara Edhat

Suspect Arrested for Stealing Ambulance

Santa Barbara Police responded to a report of a stolen ambulance in the 1100 block of Garden Street on Saturday evening. John Palminteri reports the empty AMR ambulance was stolen from E. Cabrillo Blvd. in Santa Barbara while emergency personnel were responding to a medical call at a hotel. Shortly...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
#Law Enforcement#K9 Bites#Isla Vista Foot Patrol#Sbsd Public Information#Sbsd K9
Santa Barbara Independent

Lawsuit Filed Over Goleta Beach Restaurant

The ongoing quest to bring a restaurant back to Goleta Beach is now the subject of a lawsuit that claims the current developers broke their contract with a former partner, stole her ideas, and committed fraud along the way. Alicia Whitney, who founded the Sea Legs restaurant group in Huntington...
GOLETA, CA
crimevoice.com

Cop Arrested then Released for DUI Hit and Run

August 20, 2022 – Santa Barbara County, Ca. Today’s oft-repeated mantra on the national political stage that “no one is above the law” may not strictly apply in the case of 60-year-old Buellton resident Bradley Prows. According to California Highway Patrol spokesman Officer Michael Griffith, Prows—who...
BUELLTON, CA
crimevoice.com

Major Drug Bust 17,000 Fentanyl Pills and More Seized in Arrest

August 13, 2022 – Santa Barbara County, Ca. – With nationwide fatal drug overdoses rising at more than 20% per annum and amounting to several hundred victims each and every day, law enforcement faces ongoing challenges simply to keep pace the distribution and sales of fentanyl, methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine, and other illicit pharmaceuticals throughout the county.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Noozhawk

Big Rig Crashes Off Highway 154 Near Santa Barbara; Driver Suffers Minor Injuries

A big rig careened off Highway 154 near Santa Barbara on Saturday afternoon, leading to minor injuries for the driver and snarled traffic. Shortly before 4 p.m., personnel from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, Los Padres National Forest and California Highway Patrol were dispatched to a crash scene on the 6200 block of Highway 154, county fire Capt. Scott Safechuck said.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

