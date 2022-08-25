Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
11 Must Visit Coffee Spots in Westchester, NYGirl Eats WestchesterWestchester County, NY
Remembering beloved actor Gene Wilder on the sixth anniversary of his passingJames PatrickStamford, CT
St. Jude Parish’s Annual Italian Festival Is A Four-Day Event For Family And FriendsFlorence CarmelaMonroe, CT
Sara Bareilles to Perform Live at The Capitol Theatre on October 6Suzanne RothbergPort Chester, NY
Fairfield County's Own John Mayer Raises Money For Montana Flood ReliefFlorence CarmelaFairfield County, CT
Related
Former Elmont HS students plan protests after principal placed on administrative leave
Former Elmont Memorial High School students say they are planning two protests Wednesday and Thursday to support Kevin Dougherty, the principal of the high school.
Court documents detail students’ extensive complaints against Plymouth teacher accused of abuse
James Eschert, a former Plymouth Center School teacher, was arrested in January on several charges including sexual assault and risk of injury to a minor.
Car hits Central High School in Bridgeport; students return for first day of classes today
A car slammed into the side of Central High School overnight -- just one day prior to the start of the school year.
Police: Ax-wielding person menaces police while state official serves eviction at Norwalk residence
Police say two people were arrested, one for wielding an ax and allegedly menacing police officers while a state marshal attempted to serve an eviction notice at a Norwalk residence today.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Officials: Hudson County emergency construction off to successful start
A potentially weekslong traffic nightmare is underway in Hudson County.
Norwalk police: Two arrested after man approached police with an ax
Two men were arrested in Norwalk Monday after one of them reportedly responded to an eviction notice with an ax.
Yonkers Mayor Spano to NYC: Clean up illegal dumping on Major Deegan Expressway
Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano is calling on City of New York and its Department of Transportation to clean up of illegal dumping on the Major Deegan Expressway.
Police: 57 catalytic converters stolen from 19 school buses in Trumbull
Several dozen catalytic converters were stolen from school buses in Trumbull, police say.
RELATED PEOPLE
Police: Motorcyclist hospitalized following Bridgeport crash
Bridgeport police responded to the scene of a serious accident involving a motorcycle Tuesday.
Middletown woman sentenced to 12 years for assaulting infant granddaughter
A Middletown woman convicted of assaulting her 7-month-old granddaughter was sentenced to 12 years in prison on Tuesday.
Rockland County could charge residents extra for water use amid droughts
Rockland County residents could be charged extra money if they use more water than they’re supposed to as the region continues to struggle with ongoing drought conditions.
Emergency construction on Route 440 in Hudson County begins
Crews have begun emergency construction on Route 440 in Hudson County – a project that is expected to leave parts of the road closed for at least two weeks.
IN THIS ARTICLE
1,290 stolen catalytic converter thefts in 2022 the focus of emergency meeting in Nassau
Residents say they have had their catalytic converters stolen from their driveways right outside their homes.
Police: Shots fired between police and individual in the Bronx
The NYPD says a shooting incident occurred between police and an alleged shooter in Morrisania.
Man sentenced to 29 years in prison for shooting at Freeport police
David Serrant, 23, is a suspected Crips gang member.
Beloved Bridgeport man with kidney disease dies from respiratory infection
A Bridgeport man who spent more than a decade dealing with a kidney disease died Sunday night.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ALERT CENTER: Bear spotted in Rockland County
Ashley Moralez-Pena told News 12 that she and some co-workers were driving to a camp in Spring Valley when they spotted the bear.
Teen accused of firing gun inside North Babylon gym expected to be sentenced
As News 12 has reported, 18-year-old Noah Haynes was asked to leave the gym last December after getting into a fight with another teen.
News 12
Police: 1 arrested in Milford robbery; 2nd suspect at large
Police say one person was arrested in connection to a robbery in Milford on Saturday, but a second suspect is still at large. Milford police say 18-year-old Niza Clark, of Stratford, was arrested by Bridgeport police around 10 p.m. Saturday. Clark and another suspect are accused of holding a man...
Elected officials make surprise visit to Rikers Island
Three New York City elected officials made a surprise visit to Rikers Island on Monday. The purpose of the visit was so that they could see what has improved and what needs to be changed inside the prison.
Comments / 0