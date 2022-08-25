Read full article on original website
Lawsuit challenges planned subdivision near Canyon Ferry Lake
Landowners and an environmental organization opposed to a proposed subdivision near Canyon Ferry Lake are now going to court, challenging the decision to let it move forward.
Bozeman Police, Fire prepare for move to new facility
It's the dawn of a new era for the Bozeman Police and Fire departments. Big changes years in the making are finally underway. “Feeling-wise, it's almost moving too fast for us to sit back and think about the time that we've had here, the times around the coffee table and the training in the station, all that kind of stuff. I think it'll be once we've moved and realize that we're in the new place, when that kind of sets in that we were not going back” Bozeman Fire Battalion Chief James Short said.
California man accused of stealing Bozeman Police car
On August 29, 2022, a California man, Travis Hardy, was cited for stealing a Bozeman patrol vehicle and criminal endangerment by numerous traffic violations.
Central Valley Fire crews knock down house fire
MISSOULA, Mont. — Central Valley Fire officials responded to a Belgrade house fire just before 3:30 p.m. on Saturday and assisted with getting all occupants and animals to safety. Crews were dispatched to 164 Astor Avenue for a person yelling for help and learned a house was on fire.
Gunfire reported during fight at Bozeman Beach
Bozeman Police Officers responded to a disturbance with a weapon on August 28, 2022, at 10:00 P.M. at Glen Lake Rotary Park, also known as Bozeman Beach.
Butte man facing felony charges after fentanyl, meth found in vehicle
A Butte man was arrested Friday after Bozeman Police responded to a possible domestic incident near the Gallatin Valley Mall and reportedly found more than 100 fentanyl pills and meth in a vehicle.
Belgrade family salvages memories after fire destroys their home
“People that we don't even know have stopped by and offered help,” said Rollins. “It's been amazing.”
Crews respond to large structure fire in Belgrade
Multiple fire departments and agencies are responding to a structure fire in Belgrade on Saturday afternoon.
10 Questions To Never Ask, If You Are Moving To Montana. Trust Me
As we all know, there are tons of people moving to Montana, and it has become an issue in so many ways. From housing, to daycare, to traffic at all hours. So if you are planning on moving to Montana or maybe have just arrived, there are a few things that will get you a nasty look when asked. Not by me...I'm pretty judge-free, but some are incredibly annoyed that the town they grew up in is now more of a city.
Is This Beautiful Rustic Montana Home Your New Happy Place?
Are you in search of a rustic Montana dream home? If so, you need to check out this beautiful home that was just listed for sale near Bozeman. There are quite a few ridiculously large luxury homes in the Bozeman area, but the price tag for most of them is out of reach for the average person. If you're looking for a home that includes a good chunk of property, breathtaking mountain views, and a place where you can unplug and get off the grid, there's a home for sale near Bozeman that offers all of that and more.
Male identified in downtown burglary
The male involved in a burglary of a downtown business in Bozeman has now been identified and arrested.
Bozeman police discover drugs in bus
MISSOULA, Mont. — Charges are pending after a Bozeman police K-9 sniffed out dangerous drugs while on a trespassing call. Stretch the K-9 was alerted to the smell of drugs coming from a bus. Officers seized the vehicle, and once they got the search warrant to enter, they found...
New numbers show housing market changes in Gallatin Co.
BOZEMAN, Mont — New numbers from the Gallatin Association of Realtors show the latest changes in the housing market in Gallatin County. The July report shows increased inventory, higher prices and homes staying on the market longer than in July 2021. Inventory for single-family homes jumped 69%, and for...
Bozeman police respond to strangulation, domestic violence call
MISSOULA, Mont. — Bozeman police officers tracked down a man accused of physically assaulting a woman last week. Officers responded to a call of domestic violence at a trailer and said the man fled the scene. They said the woman was physically assaulted and strangled by the man. She...
Here’s How to Get a Movie Ticket For Only $3 in Montana
Going to a movie can get expensive, but if you want to get a great deal on your movie tickets, you need to know about this. Saturday, September 3, 2022, is National Cinema Day. It's the only day all year long that you can get a movie ticket for only $3. Normally, adult tickets are $13.50, so you'd be saving over $10 per ticket.
Areas of Montana saw up to 3 in. of rain over past week
The National Weather Service in Billings said via Twitter Sunday that several areas of Montana over the last week received precipitation from various thunderstorms. The moisture level varied between certain areas of the state; some areas saw up to three inches of rain. According to the map on the NWS...
Giddy Up? New Montana Bakery Is A Dream Come True For Local Teen.
We all have things we would love to accomplish in life, right? Everyone has that dream job that they would love to have. For a lot of folks that dream is opening their own business, however, most don't follow through. Or if they do, they certainly don't do it 3 months after graduating high school. I mean, who would be brave enough to take on that sort of challenge?
[Poll] Which Steakhouse is Better: Oasis or Land of Magic?
If you ask any local where to get the best steak in the Bozeman area, their answer will most likely be Sir Scott's Oasis in Manhattan or Land of Magic in Logan. There has been a debate going on for many years about which steakhouse has the best steak. Both are extremely popular and have been around for a long time. As a resident of Manhattan, I can tell you that the parking lot at the Oasis is packed on most weekends.
This Delicious Montana-Made Treat is World Famous
Many popular products that are made in Montana are used by people all over the world, but did you know about this award-winning sweet treat?. The caramel that's made at Béquet Confections in Bozeman, Montana is some of the best in the world. In fact, Béquet Confections has won eight highly prestigious national awards. The company's Gourmet Celtic Sea Salt Caramel won the Gold Award in the Confectionary category in the 2022 Sofi Awards.
After Nearly 20 Years, A Popular Bozeman Restaurant is Closing
A restaurant that has been in Bozeman for nearly 20 years is closing at the end of the month. Bozeman is home to many restaurants, but few have been open as long as the Bamboo Garden Asian Grille on Main Street. The restaurant opened in 2003 and has served locals and visitors for nearly 20 years. Bamboo Garden is one of the only Chinese restaurants in town, and the owners recently announced that the business will close at the end of the month.
