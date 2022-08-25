Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NBCMontana
4 Montana teachers named finalists for Teacher of the Year award
MISSOULA, Mont. — Superintendent Elsie Arntzen announced four finalists for the 2023 Montana Teacher of the Year award. The finalists are Sheila Devins, Kris Gulman, Catherine Matthews and Jake Warner. A record 57 teachers across the state were nominated by parents, teachers, administrators and community members. The finalists will...
Montana Board of Public Education hears concerns about axing ‘equity,’ ‘trauma,’ in updated rules
Students who experience trauma at home throw chairs in the classroom, don’t pay attention, and use profanity, and teacher Jenny Murnane Butcher said she sees challenging behaviors every day. “I needed training in how to respond to these trauma-caused behaviors and how to prevent them in the future,” said Butcher, who noted she has taught […] The post Montana Board of Public Education hears concerns about axing ‘equity,’ ‘trauma,’ in updated rules appeared first on Daily Montanan.
agdaily.com
New USDA meat processing facility to open in Montana
A new meat processing facility is slated to open this fall in Havre, Montana. The facility, named Montana Premium Processing Cooperative, is a member-owned, service-based slaughter and processing facility with the capacity to process 4,000 animals annually. The new facility is the result of the Montana Farmers Union‘s and Farmers...
NBCMontana
Classes start Monday at University of Montana
MISSOULA, Mont. — Monday is the first day of fall semester for the University of Montana. Hundreds of new students are starting classes after five days of orientation. Each fall, this includes service experiences with different academic programs, or nonprofits like Free Cycles, the Missoula Food Bank, Homeword, UM Alumni and more.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBCMontana
Montana Tech alum donates $1 million to alma mater
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Montana Tech alum donated $1 million to the school that will be spread out over the next two years. Arthur Ditto pledged the money to fund scholarships for students in fields that support the mining industry. Ditto served as a member of the Tech Foundation...
Fairfield Sun Times
State, ACLU gear up for fight over changing Montana birth certificates
Yellowstone County Courthouse in downtown Billings, Montana (Photo by Darrell Ehrlick for the Daily Montanan). Attorneys for a group of Montanans who want to change the gender marker on their birth certificate believe the state of Montana is intentionally ignoring a judge’s order and is pushing ahead making its own rules which violate a Yellowstone County District Court injunction.
mtpr.org
Trial over the legality of Montana's new voting restrictions ends
The future of three new Montana election laws are in the hands of a state judge. Attorneys recently concluded nine days of arguing over the laws' possible benefits and harms. A Yellowstone County judge plans to issue a decision on whether they meet constitutional muster “as soon as possible.” Montana Public Radio’s Shaylee Ragar joins Freddy Monares to give a rundown of the trial.
NBCMontana
Childcare remains scarce and expensive as school year approaches
MISSOULA, Mont. — As the school year approaches and parents look to find childcare past the school day, there may still be scarcity. According to Zero to Five Missoula, Missoula is behind in care givers. “State data and national data shows us that Missoula has about one-third of the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Western Montana Fair attendance tops 100,000
Organizers report that for the first time in recent years, attendance topped 100,000 at the Western Montana Fair.
NBCMontana
Missoula hosts events to honor International Overdose Awareness Day
MISSOULA, Mont. — This Wednesday marks International Overdose Awareness Day and several events are scheduled in Missoula to honor the annual campaign to end overdose. Events include an overdose reversal and prevention training, a film screening and discussion and a lighting of the Main Hall at the University of Montana.
NBCMontana
Missoula PaddleHeads to host UM night, John Engen night
MISSOULA, Mont. — Monday started the Missoula PaddleHeads' final home stand of the regular season, and along with their typical weekly events, they will host a University of Montana night on Friday and a John Engen night on Saturday. Nonprofit Tuesday, Woof Wednesday and Thirsty Thursday are still on...
10 Questions To Never Ask, If You Are Moving To Montana. Trust Me
As we all know, there are tons of people moving to Montana, and it has become an issue in so many ways. From housing, to daycare, to traffic at all hours. So if you are planning on moving to Montana or maybe have just arrived, there are a few things that will get you a nasty look when asked. Not by me...I'm pretty judge-free, but some are incredibly annoyed that the town they grew up in is now more of a city.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBCMontana
Missoula Co. students return to classes this week
MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula schools begin a staggered return to the classroom on Tuesday. Public school grades kindergarten, 6th and 9th start school today. Then students in grades 1-5, 7-8, and 10-12 will begin on Wednesday. In the Seeley Swan, Tuesday is the first day for grades 10 through...
roundupweb.com
USS Montana Crew Members Visit Eastern Montana
At the end of June, the U.S. Navy added another high-tech nuclear-powered fast attack submarine and christened it the USS Montana. Three of its crew members were given the opportunity to visit eastern Montana. The three sailors came from different parts of the country. Navy Lieutenant Junior Grade or LTJG...
mtpr.org
Uncertainty remains after federal funding for the Montana State Hospital was revoked
Montana’s top health official on Friday said the Gianforte administration is undecided on whether it will try to regain Medicare and Medicaid funding at the Montana State Hospital. Charlie Brereton, the state health department director, said that while conditions for patients and staff at the state hospital are improving,...
yourbigsky.com
Montana wildfire update for Aug. 29
Several large wildfires in Montana were contained last week, while wildfire officials and crews are still managing other fires in various areas of the state. On Sunday, the Helena – Lewis & Clark National Forest announced over social media that officials were responding to a fire that ignited on Mount Helena. The public was asked to avoid the area until further notice and make room for emergency personnel on roadways responding to the fire. The city of Helena announced that the fire was quickly contained, and mop-up began shortly after responding to the fire. Fire crews remained on site overnight to ensure the fire was contained.
“Yellowstone” Filming in the Montana Capitol, Why the Masks?
*Note: The people in the photo above are extras for the TV show, while some may be Montana lawmakers- the photo is not of the Montana Legislature wearing masks. So, apparently they're doing some filming for the hit TV show Yellowstone in the Montana State Capitol building this week. So what's with all the masks?
Is This Beautiful Rustic Montana Home Your New Happy Place?
Are you in search of a rustic Montana dream home? If so, you need to check out this beautiful home that was just listed for sale near Bozeman. There are quite a few ridiculously large luxury homes in the Bozeman area, but the price tag for most of them is out of reach for the average person. If you're looking for a home that includes a good chunk of property, breathtaking mountain views, and a place where you can unplug and get off the grid, there's a home for sale near Bozeman that offers all of that and more.
americasstateparks.org
5 State Parks Near Billings, Montana
Montana is well known for being the home of Glacier National Park, as well as the northern gateway to Yellowstone National Park. But it is also blessed with 55 State Parks that are well worth checking out too. Showcasing everything from stunning mountain ranges and picturesque meadows replete with gorgeous...
Stop Feeding The Bison! Montana’s Top Cop Goes After Bison
Last week, Attorney General for Montana Austin Knudsen asked the U.S. Department of the Interior Office of Hearings and Appeals to overturn the decision allowing bison grazing in Phillips County here in Montana, a decision that was granted to the American Prairie Reserve. What is the American Prairie Reserve?. The...
Comments / 2