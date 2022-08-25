Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been through a lot over the past few years, enduring a horrible smear campaign by the British media and leaving their roles in the royal family. In an August 29 interview with The Cut, Meghan keeps it real about life in the royal family and how she and Harry have come through the bad times. One aspect of royal life that really bothered Meghan was the extensive communication guidelines set by the monarchy about Archie. The Duchess of Sussex told the outlet, "Why would I give the very people that are calling my children the N-word a photo of my child before I can share it with the people that love my child? You tell me how that makes sense, and then I'll play that game."

