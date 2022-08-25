Read full article on original website
The Word Meghan Markle Said Over 200 Times In Her First Podcast
Earlier this year, Meghan Markle found herself in hot water with Spotify, partly because the Duchess of Sussex hadn't lived up to the expectations of her multimillion-dollar deal with them. As Newsweek reported, despite signing an agreement in December 2020, to date Markle and her husband Prince Harry had released just one short podcast episode. Meanwhile, the former "Suits" star chatted with feminist icon Gloria Steinem for Vogue, which seemed an odd choice given she was supposed to be creating her own content.
Princess Diana's Friend Makes A Bold Statement About Her Feelings On Divorcing Prince Charles
The wedding of Prince Charles and Princess Diana was one of the most watched events in television history, attracting 750 million viewers (via BBC). But while the day had all the makings of a fairytale — including the bride walking down the aisle followed by a 25-foot train — the marriage of the Prince and Princess of Wales now seems doomed from the start. In fact, Diana would later call her wedding day, "the worst day of my life," explaining that she felt like "a lamb [being led] to the slaughter" (via the Independent).
Fans Are Going Wild For Meghan Markle's New Nickname
On January 8, 2020, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, announced via Instagram that they'd decided to step back from royal duties. The couple said they wanted to "carve out a progressive new role within [the royal] institution," in addition to giving their son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor a private and stable childhood. Harry and Meghan expressed how they wanted Archie to grow "with an appreciation of the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing [their] family with the space to focus on the next chapter," which they could achieve by stepping "back as 'senior' members of the Royal Family" as well as becoming "financially independent."
Meghan Markle Gets Painfully Real About Forgiving The Royal Family
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been through a lot over the past few years, enduring a horrible smear campaign by the British media and leaving their roles in the royal family. In an August 29 interview with The Cut, Meghan keeps it real about life in the royal family and how she and Harry have come through the bad times. One aspect of royal life that really bothered Meghan was the extensive communication guidelines set by the monarchy about Archie. The Duchess of Sussex told the outlet, "Why would I give the very people that are calling my children the N-word a photo of my child before I can share it with the people that love my child? You tell me how that makes sense, and then I'll play that game."
Royals Expert Claims Meghan Markle's Podcast Has A Hidden Motive
Meghan Markle's podcast is No. 1 on Spotify, beating out "The Joe Rogan Experience," for the top pod in the United States. Variety reported that "Archetypes" not only holds the tops spot in the U.S., but in Canada, Ireland, Australia, the UK, and New Zealand as well. On Spotify, "Archetypes" is described as a podcast that will "investigate, dissect, and subvert the labels that try to hold women back." On the first episode of "Archetypes," Markle claims, "We're going to live inside and rip apart the boxes women have been placed into for generations." In other words, Markle did not come to play.
Kim Kardashian reveals she 'can't walk' as she continues killer body transformation
Kim Kardashian first showed off her much more slender figure at the Met Gala, when she lost weight to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress. Since then, the reality TV personality has continued to embark on a weight loss journey. She took to Instagram to tag her personal trainer, Melissa...
Why Prince Charles' Unexpected New Gig Has Meghan Markle Fans Upset
As Queen Elizabeth deals with ongoing mobility issues, Prince Charles is stepping up to fulfill some of his mother's duties. In May 2022, he gave the queen's speech at the State Opening of Parliament, marking only the third time Her Majesty has missed this important event during her 70-year reign, according to ABC News.
Why William And Harry Definitely Won't Be Together On The Anniversary Of Diana's Death
It seems nearly impossible to imagine now, but there was a time when Prince William and Prince Harry issued joint statements. In January of 2017, the Duke of Cambridge and his younger brother announced how they would commemorate the death of their beloved mother, Princess Diana, on the 20th anniversary of her tragic accident. The statement was shared via Twitter, saying in part about the Princess of Wales, "the time is right to recognize her positive impact in the U.K. and around the world with a permanent statue. Our mother touched so many lives. We hope the statue will help all those who visit Kensington Palace to reflect on her life and her legacy" (via Vogue).
Meghan Markle Makes A Big Announcement About Social Media
Listeners absolutely ripped Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex's first podcast apart, suggesting the lengthy wait for "Archetypes" wasn't quite worth it. For instance, The Times argued, "The podcast is a tastefully sound-tracked parade of banalities, absurdities and self-aggrandizing Californian platitudes." Further, "The effect of all the tinkly music and vapid conversation is to make you feel you've been locked in the relaxation room of a wellness spa with an unusually self-involved yoga instructor."
Ethan Plath Reveals Where His Relationship With Olivia Is At In Rare Post
The Plath family — of "Welcome to Plathville" fame — has had a rocky year, announcing the pending divorce of Barry and Kim Plath during the fourth season of their reality show (per People). The brood's eldest son, Ethan Plath, and his wife Olivia Plath have struggled with how to navigate the unfolding drama. Recently, it came to light that Ethan was open to reconciling with his mother, Kim, who he has had a fractured relationship with, yet Olivia disagreed with his decision. When the Plaths gathered in a recent episode to visit the gravesite of Joshua Plath, Olivia stayed in the car to avoid having to face Kim.
Meghan Markle Gives A Peek Into Prince Harry's Strained Relationship With His Father
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have found themselves in the spotlight lately. While positive publicity is rare for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex these days, the fantastic story surrounding the adoption of their new furry family member has been this week's feel-good story (via The Los Angeles Times). However,...
New PM will meet Queen at Balmoral before taking over at No 10
The new prime minister will have to travel to Balmoral in Scotland for their audience with the Queen before formally taking over in Downing Street, the royal family has said in a statement. Boris Johnson will also have to travel 500 miles from London to the monarch’s Aberdeenshire estate on...
How Nicky Whelan Feels About Australia's Longest-Running Soap Coming To An End - Exclusive
For fans of Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, or for anyone excited to see Margot Robbie as Barbie in the upcoming "Barbie" movie, you have one TV show in particular to thank. The Australian soap opera "Neighbours" helped to launch the careers of not just Robbie and Chris Hemsworth, but also actors like Guy Pearce and musicians like Kylie Minogue (via Express & Star).
What You Don't Know About The House Of The Dragon Cast
"Winter is coming." There was a time when we all knew the ominous catchphrase. After all, during its eight-season run on HBO, "Game of Thrones" became the most popular TV show of all time (via Time). In fact, as of 2022, it is still the fourth most popular show worldwide (via Insider). Based on the fantasy book series by George R. R. Martin, "Game of Thrones" followed the ancient Stark, Targaryen, and Lannister families as they battled for the Iron Throne in the fictional medieval era kingdom of Westeros.
Mckenna Grace And Ross Burge On Writing The Bad Seed Returns - Exclusive Interview
If you were left wondering what happened to Emma when "The Bad Seed" ended, you weren't alone. The incredible actress who plays her, Mckenna Grace, knew there was more to Emma's story — so she decided to write it herself. Grace and her own father, Ross Burge, sat down...
