Sir Alex Ferguson 'never spoke' to final Man Utd signing who 'didn't get a lot of help'
Sir Alex Ferguson 'never spoke' to Wilfried Zaha, who was his final signing as Manchester United manager. Ferguson signed off on a transfer for Crystal Palace winger Zaha in January 2013 before retiring the following May. Zaha was loaned back to the Eagles for the rest of the season and...
Revealed: Manchester United's 2 potential Cristiano Ronaldo replacements includes Chelsea target
It seems that Manchester United are preparing for the possibility of Cristiano Ronaldo leaving the club, with them keeping tabs on two potential replacements. The Red Devils have been aware of the 37-year-old's wish to leave Old Trafford since early in the window. However, with many clubs not interested in...
Cristiano Ronaldo unhappy with wage reduction clause he agreed last year
One of Cristiano Ronaldo's reason for wanting to leave Manchester United is to do with a clause he signed in his contract just a year ago. It's nearly exactly a year ago that United fans were panicking and some even burning shirts, as Ronaldo looked on the verge of moving to rivals Manchester City.
Thomas Tuchel delivers honest verdict on Chelsea's 2-1 defeat to Southampton
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has delivered an honest verdict after his side's 2-1 loss to Southampton on Tuesday. The Blues got off to a fine start, with Raheem Sterling firing them ahead after on the 23rd minute. However, just five minutes later Romeo Lavia netted an equalised before Adam Armstrong...
Barcelona registering Jules Kounde has relegated one of their players to the THIRD division
Barcelona have finally registered Jules Kounde - but it's created a massive problem for another member of their squad. The 23-year-old joined Barcelona from Sevilla last month but has missed their opening two La Liga games due to the Catalan giants being over the league's wage cap limit. It was...
Neymar took PSG's penalty against Monaco despite Kylian Mbappe being the number one taker
Neymar took PSG's penalty against Monaco on Sunday night despite manager Christophe Galtier admitting Kylian Mbappe was the number one taker for the game. In the home game before last, there were reports of a rift between the two players over a penalty in the 5-2 win over Montpellier. Mbappe...
Lionel Messi's reaction to being substituted in PSG's draw with Monaco was telling
Lionel Messi's face was an absolute picture after he was substituted in Paris Saint-Germain's 1-1 draw with Monaco. A second half penalty from Neymar cancelled out Kevin Volland's opener to ensure the Ligue One champions remain unbeaten and top of the table after four games. And after playing the full...
Garth Crooks criticises Mikel Arteta's time wasting tactics vs Fulham
Mikel Arteta might be flying at the top of the Premier League but that just seems to be making him an even bigger target for pundits. Arteta was being laughed at before the season started, after the releasing of the All or Nothing documentary footage that showed him playing You'll Never Walk Alone on speakers in training.
‘Make it make sense’ - fans want answers after Everton goal cruelly ruled out
Leeds United and Everton drew 1-1 at Elland Road on Tuesday night, but a dubious looking offside call left Toffees fans on social media wanting more from the game. With the Premier League tie level heading into the final stages, Everton winger Demarai Gray raced through on the Leeds goal, before calmly slotting the ball beyond Illan Meslier.
After a summer of rumours Cristiano Ronaldo now looks set to stay at Manchester United
Cristiano Ronaldo is now expected to stay at Manchester United this season, according to reports, after neither Napoli or Sporting tabled bids for him. It has been the summer's longest and most arduous transfer saga, and that's saying something considering Frenkie de Jong's story, but it is nearly over. With...
Inside Thomas Tuchel's plans for West Ham clash as Blues wait for transfer window to shut
Chelsea’s start to the 2022-23 Premier League season has already been up and down despite being five games in, which has seen Thomas Tuchel’s side collect just seven points from a possible 15. Two wins, one draw and two defeats have been the return for Chelsea, which saw...
Frenkie de Jong receives last minute £15 million-a-year offer to leave Barcelona
Frenkie de Jong has received a stunning £15.4 million-a-year offer to leave Barcelona ahead of transfer deadline day. De Jong has dominated headlines throughout the summer transfer window, having been strongly linked with a move to Manchester United. But, as of now, Erik ten Hag has failed in his...
Thomas Tuchel refuses to give Chelsea any room for excuses after dismal Southampton defeat
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has refused to give his players any excuses after their 2-1 defeat to Southampton. The Blues suffered their second loss of the season, both coming away from home, as the Saints showed their class to defeat Tuchel's men. It looked to be a fairly comfortable match,...
Chelsea in advanced talks with RB Leipzig over €90 million Josko Gvardiol transfer in 2023
Chelsea are in advanced talks with RB Leipzig over a move that would see Josko Gvardiol join in 2023 for €90 million, according to Fabrizio Romano. The 20-year-old is one of the hottest prospects in world football, with Chelsea previously interested in bringing him to the club earlier in the summer.
Ajax manager Alfred Schreuder FURIOUS with Antony's impending transfer to Man United
Ajax manager Alfred Schreuder is furious that Antony is closing in on a move to Manchester United and says that "everything is about money". The current Eredivisie champions were in league action on Sunday afternoon. Goals from Steven Bergwijn and Brian Brobbey were the difference as they came out 2-0...
Wilfried Zaha gives the least media-trained interview after Brentford draw and it's refreshing to see
Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha gave an honest and emotional post-match interview after Brentford snatched a point at Selhurst Park on Tuesday night – and it was so refreshing to hear. The 29-year-old Ivory Coast international, who has started the 2022/23 Premier League campaign in fine form, opened the...
Fans have spotted Chelsea's 'Octagon' formation in 2-1 defeat to Southampton
Chelsea played with an 'Octagon' formation in the 2-1 defeat to Southampton on Tuesday night and it's fair to say it didn't quite work. The Blues went 1-0 at St Mary's through Raheem Sterling, who scored his third goal in two games. But former Manchester City youngster Romeo Lavia, a...
How to watch Manchester United vs Leicester City (Premier League) Kick-off times, live streams and TV channel
Manchester United are looking for their third win in a row as they travel to the King Power Stadium to face Leicester City on Thursday evening. Erik ten Hag's side have turned around a poor start to the Premier League season with back-to-back wins against Liverpool and Southampton. They now...
Jurgen Klopp accused of 'patronising' Scott Parker during Liverpool's demolition of Bournemouth
Jurgen Klopp has been criticised for his actions during Liverpool's huge win over Bournemouth, with fans claiming he patronised Scott Parker. It was a good ending to a tough week for Klopp, following on from his side's loss to rivals Manchester United, which left them without a win from their first three league games.
Match Preview: Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest (Premier League)
Manchester City look to close the gap on Arsenal in the Premier League, as they welcome recently promoted Nottingham Forest to the Etihad Stadium. The Sky Blues come into the match off the back of an electrifying comeback win over Crystal Palace. An own goal from John Stones, and a...
