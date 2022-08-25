ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everton revive talks with Brighton for £15m striker Neal Maupay after moving on Dele Alli as Frank Lampard desperately seeks attacking reinforcements... but Toffees face competition from Fulham for signature

Everton have revived talks with Brighton over a £15million deal for striker Neal Maupay.

The 26-year old has been courted by Fulham and Nottingham Forest in recent weeks while Salernitana also made a bid.

Fulham have agreed a deal with Brighton for Maupay but the French forward is keen to join Everton. Maupay spoke to Frank Lampard and is keen on the move to Goodison as talks advance.

Neal Maupay is keen on a move to Everton after talks over a £15m deal advanced with Brighton

Everton have been juggling a number of targets for striker including Ben Brereton Diaz of Blackburn and Chelsea's Armando Broja.

They remain keen to keep hold of winger Anthony Gordon but expect another offer from Chelsea.

They are also keen on Manchester United's Anthony Elanga and Mohammed Kudus of Ajax.

Frank Lampard (left) has spoken to Maupay and has tried to get him to snub other suitors

Meanwhile, Everton midfielder Dele Alli has completed his loan to Besiktas for the rest of the season, which in turn allowed for the revival of talks for Maupay.

The Turkish side will pay £1.9m as a loan fee and can sign the 26-year-old permanently for £6m before January or for £8m next summer.

Another Toffee looks set for Turkey, too, with Trabzonspor close to signing Jean-Philippe Gbamin on loan while Everton full-back Niels Nkounkou, 21, is expected to sign a new contract before being loaned out to Cardiff City.

Salernitana, meanwhile, are hopeful of signing Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi.

Besiktas used popular cartoon show Rick and Morty to announce Dele Alli's loan deal

