Minnesota State

KARE 11

Nonstop lines for State Fair's first Hmong food vendor

ST PAUL, Minn. — Hmong people have been living in Minnesota for almost 50 years. At the Minnesota State Fair, you can find vibrant textiles for sale or attend Hmong Minnesota Day, an annual showcase of traditional dance and other art. The 7th annual Hmong Minnesota Day will be Monday, Sept 5 at Dan Patch Park.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

What's more Minnesota than a Minnesota tattoo?

ST PAUL, Minn. — Minnesotans, for the most part, love Minnesota. Despite the bitter winters, the sweaty hot summers, the endless road construction and the often-present flocks of mosquitoes, there isn't a better place to live. When you really love something, like, really, really love something, you want to...
SAINT PAUL, MN
KARE 11

Here's what you need to know for the Minnesota State Fair

The gates are now open, and here's everything you need to know for your trip to the 2022 Great Minnesota Get-Together. Are you ready to ride the Ferris wheel, eat a Pronto Pup and drink all the fresh, cold milk you can handle? The Minnesota State Fair is in full swing, and here's everything you need to know about the food, music and fun you can experience with thousands of other Minnesotans.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

State Fair Grandstand evacuated as severe weather hits metro

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — State Fair officials are evacuating the Grandstand as severe weather sweeps through the Twin Cities metro. The band "Portugal. The Man" was the headliner on Saturday. Fair officials say they're expecting to resume the show after the weather passes. Rides at Mighty Midway and Adventure Park have been shut down, and all free stages have been closed for the night.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

New book on 4-H kids who don't win the blue ribbon

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — A new book is out from an award-winning Minneapolis photographer who captures the dignity and wisdom of Minnesota's rural youth, their animals and the importance of "not winning" R. J. Kern joins KARE 11 News Saturday to discuss his new book The Unchosen Ones. He...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Black police officers help local families get ready for school

ST PAUL, Minn. — Twelve-year-old Andre Conner and his mom are just about done shopping for clothes and supplies. Now, they can check two more things off the back-to-school checklist after receiving a free backpack and haircut at "Backpacks and Barbers." The National Black Police Association-Minnesota Chapter hosted the...
SAINT PAUL, MN
KARE 11

Meet the 92-year-old volunteer behind one of the State Fair's oldest food vendors

SAINT PAUL, Minn. — This year, one of the State Fair’s oldest food vendors, Hamline Church Dining Hall, is celebrating 125 years. Every year, hundreds of volunteers step up to feed hungry Minnesotans their famous ham loaf and biscuits and gravy, as well as new foods added to their menu annually. It’s something fairgoers have started to look forward to each year.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Judge puts hold on North Dakota trigger law banning abortion

FARGO, N.D. — A judge on Thursday again blocked a trigger law banning abortion in North Dakota as he weighs arguments from the state's lone abortion clinic that the law violates the state constitution. Burleigh County District Judge Bruce Romanick granted the motion for a preliminary injunction as part...
FARGO, ND
News Break
Politics
KARE 11

Report finds Twin Cities homes overvalued by 20%. Here's what that could mean

MINNEAPOLIS — The Federal Reserve's war on inflation has definitely been cooling off a red-hot housing market. "Buyers who waited out the summer, they're seeing more inventory now, more options," said Lance Lambert, an editor for Fortune.com who has followed trends in the housing market for years. "Buyers are not having to partake in those nasty bidding wars that we saw through much of the pandemic. But when it comes to price, that's the real debate here."
BUSINESS
KARE 11

Minnesota Department of Public Safety shares back-to-school road safety reminders

ST PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota Department of Public Safety (DPS) released road safety guidelines for parents to know as children go back to school. DPS is reminding drivers to pay attention and slow down, "to anticipate school children and buses," in school zones and neighborhoods. Drivers must stop at least 20 ft. from a school bus that is displaying red flashing lights.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

