THC vendors cash in on State Fair crowds outside of gates
ST PAUL, Minn. — When it comes to the Minnesota State Fair, no one wants to be on the outside looking in, but in some cases certain vendors don't have a choice. "We reached out to them last year, and this year, and we got denied," said Michael Donnelly with Beezwax and Kooka Inc.
Minnesota State Fair big draw for out-of-state vendors
ST PAUL, Minn. — At the Minnesota State Fair, I'm sure you have a list of spots you have to stop at before you leave. It's tradition. It could be your favorite food stand or even your favorite ride. Stopping for fashion advice may not be on that list....
Check out the guests who dropped by the KARE Barn at the State Fair Monday
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — Happy second week of the Great Minnesota Get-Together! The crowds at the State Fair this year have been huge, and a lot of people have made their way over to the KARE Barn. Read on for a look at Monday's guests at the KARE Barn...
St. Paul man's blue ribbon win at the State Fair is bittersweet
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — Competing for a blue ribbon at the Minnesota State Fair is a longstanding tradition, and after trying for 12 years, a St. Paul man finally took home the top prize for his salsa recipe. Gerry Heroff's family found out he won on the first day...
Nonstop lines for State Fair's first Hmong food vendor
ST PAUL, Minn. — Hmong people have been living in Minnesota for almost 50 years. At the Minnesota State Fair, you can find vibrant textiles for sale or attend Hmong Minnesota Day, an annual showcase of traditional dance and other art. The 7th annual Hmong Minnesota Day will be Monday, Sept 5 at Dan Patch Park.
What's more Minnesota than a Minnesota tattoo?
ST PAUL, Minn. — Minnesotans, for the most part, love Minnesota. Despite the bitter winters, the sweaty hot summers, the endless road construction and the often-present flocks of mosquitoes, there isn't a better place to live. When you really love something, like, really, really love something, you want to...
The Fair on $50: Alicia and Jen's State Fair haul on a budget
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — Call it the assignment of the year. Alicia Lewis and Jennifer Austin from KARE 11 Sunrise got $50 each (courtesy of KARE 11) to spend at the Minnesota State Fair. Their goal? See how far they can stretch it. They used coupons from the Blue...
BCA: 14-year-old girl missing from Minnesota State Fair found safe
ST PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota BCA says a 14-year-old girl originally reported missing Sunday at the Minnesota State Fair has been found safe.
Here's what you need to know for the Minnesota State Fair
The gates are now open, and here's everything you need to know for your trip to the 2022 Great Minnesota Get-Together. Are you ready to ride the Ferris wheel, eat a Pronto Pup and drink all the fresh, cold milk you can handle? The Minnesota State Fair is in full swing, and here's everything you need to know about the food, music and fun you can experience with thousands of other Minnesotans.
State Fair Grandstand evacuated as severe weather hits metro
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — State Fair officials are evacuating the Grandstand as severe weather sweeps through the Twin Cities metro. The band "Portugal. The Man" was the headliner on Saturday. Fair officials say they're expecting to resume the show after the weather passes. Rides at Mighty Midway and Adventure Park have been shut down, and all free stages have been closed for the night.
Minnesota State Fair vendors prepare for millions of customers
ST PAUL, Minn. — For Michael Wentzien, San Felipe Tacos is like a second home. "My wife and I have been out here for 15 years," he said. You may know them for the award-winning tacos they cook up in the State Fair Food Building. But this year, you'll...
New book on 4-H kids who don't win the blue ribbon
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — A new book is out from an award-winning Minneapolis photographer who captures the dignity and wisdom of Minnesota's rural youth, their animals and the importance of "not winning" R. J. Kern joins KARE 11 News Saturday to discuss his new book The Unchosen Ones. He...
Black police officers help local families get ready for school
ST PAUL, Minn. — Twelve-year-old Andre Conner and his mom are just about done shopping for clothes and supplies. Now, they can check two more things off the back-to-school checklist after receiving a free backpack and haircut at "Backpacks and Barbers." The National Black Police Association-Minnesota Chapter hosted the...
Neighbors near state fairgrounds taking safety into their own hands
ST PAUL, Minn. — Safety and security at the state fair are a big deal, which is why a group of more than 100 volunteers made up of people who call this neighborhood home and local community groups are coming together not just for the safety of their neighborhood, but for the safety of others.
Meet the 92-year-old volunteer behind one of the State Fair's oldest food vendors
SAINT PAUL, Minn. — This year, one of the State Fair’s oldest food vendors, Hamline Church Dining Hall, is celebrating 125 years. Every year, hundreds of volunteers step up to feed hungry Minnesotans their famous ham loaf and biscuits and gravy, as well as new foods added to their menu annually. It’s something fairgoers have started to look forward to each year.
Judge puts hold on North Dakota trigger law banning abortion
FARGO, N.D. — A judge on Thursday again blocked a trigger law banning abortion in North Dakota as he weighs arguments from the state's lone abortion clinic that the law violates the state constitution. Burleigh County District Judge Bruce Romanick granted the motion for a preliminary injunction as part...
Report finds Twin Cities homes overvalued by 20%. Here's what that could mean
MINNEAPOLIS — The Federal Reserve's war on inflation has definitely been cooling off a red-hot housing market. "Buyers who waited out the summer, they're seeing more inventory now, more options," said Lance Lambert, an editor for Fortune.com who has followed trends in the housing market for years. "Buyers are not having to partake in those nasty bidding wars that we saw through much of the pandemic. But when it comes to price, that's the real debate here."
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg visits Minneapolis to see $12 million Lake Street project
MINNEAPOLIS — Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg visited Minnesota Thursday morning, his fourth stop on his six-state tour this week to see how cities are spending federal infrastructure money. Buttigieg saw how $12 million in federal funding will be used to add bus lanes and turn lanes on Lake Street...
Minnesota Department of Public Safety shares back-to-school road safety reminders
ST PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota Department of Public Safety (DPS) released road safety guidelines for parents to know as children go back to school. DPS is reminding drivers to pay attention and slow down, "to anticipate school children and buses," in school zones and neighborhoods. Drivers must stop at least 20 ft. from a school bus that is displaying red flashing lights.
Twin Cities family reeling after crash kills young father, two kids
ST PAUL, Minn — A Twin Cities family is reeling after a tragic car crash in Ham Lake Sunday afternoon killed a young father and two of his children, leaving relatives to face thousands of dollars in funeral expenses and medical bills. According to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office,...
