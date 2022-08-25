Kansas City-area police see drivers speed through school zones at 50-70 mph

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The school year has just started for many districts around the Kansas City area, and the Kansas City Police Department is already seeing an issue with speeders in school zones.

The agency reported a driver going almost 70 mph in a 25 mph school zone this week, and that person wasn’t the only one KCPD officers caught speeding. Others were seen going 48, 53 and 55 mph.

“You know, 70 mph in a school zone is absolutely ridiculous,” KCPD Capt. Leslie Foreman said.

The Kansas City Police Department took to social media, reminding drivers to slow down in school zones.

“I can’t imagine how, you know, infuriating or unsettling that is, right, because I think we all can relate to that we think about children, you know, are most vulnerable and just trying to go to school,” Foreman said.

And it’s not just a problem in Kansas City.

In Overland Park, Kansas, the police department said last week its officers responded to an incident that could have been tragic.

“We just had a child get struck by a vehicle,” Overland Park Police Department spokesman John Lacy said. “He was uninjured but the vehicle was traveling northbound on Switzer, and it struck the child with the front tire. Luckily, the child was not injured.”

Overland Park police have increased enforcement near school zones.

“We’re probably seeing about four violations, 10 violations a week of people speeding through school zones, not paying attention,” Lacy said.

Lacy also issued a reminder for students to remember to push the crosswalk button near school zones. It activates the lights and alerts drivers to be mindful of pedestrians crossing.

Back in Kansas City, police recently issued a ticket for nearly $400 to a driver going 53 mph in a school zone. KCPD also said repeat speeding offenses in school zones can result in your license being suspended or revoked.

But Foreman said no fine or punishment can bring back a child if they were to be hit and killed.

“Not to sound dramatic, but it’s really important to slow down at the end of the day. No one wants to, you know, strike an individual or another vehicle,” she said.

