Arizona man who assaulted, stabbed ex-wife sentenced to life in prison
PHOENIX — Sara Pitcher will never look at trash bags the same. It's been nearly four years since Shawn Spink, her ex-husband, tried to suffocate her with one. The trash bag was just one of many weapons he used on that September day back in 2018. Another was the knife Pitcher bought him on their wedding day.
fox10phoenix.com
Surveillance camera captures scene of deadly north Phoenix police shooting
A surveillance camera at an auto shop nearby shows the gunman’s movements, and the mayhem he caused. The owner of Action Auto Repair, Tom O’Kane, shared the surveillance footage with detectives and FOX 10. He points out the white car that pulls into the parking lot, where Williams was in the midst of firing off his rifle.
fox10phoenix.com
Drag racing in Chandler leaves man dead; suspect driver sought by police
CHANDLER, Ariz. - Police are searching for a driver they say was racing another vehicle in Chandler that led to a rollover crash, leaving a man dead. Chandler Police say officers responded to Gilbert Road and Powell Place just before 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 25 after receiving reports of a red Chevrolet Camaro that crashed into a block wall.
allaboutarizonanews.com
Circle K Increases Reward to Find Suspect Who Viciously Assaulted Employee
Police are seeking help from the public to help find a suspect in a vicious attack on a Circle K employee. On Thursday, August 4, 2022 at approximately 2:05 a.m., two female suspects walked inside the business and approached the victim clerk. Suspect 1 violently struck the victim in the face with a brick, knocking him to the ground inside the store. The suspect grabbed the victim by the back of the head and repeatedly assaulted them. The suspects took money from the register, alcohol and cigarettes and left on foot eastbound on Broadway Road.
Former PCSO deputy pleads guilty to burglarizing Valley weddings
CHANDLER, Ariz. — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. The former Pinal County Sheriff's Office deputy accused of crashing multiple Valley weddings and stealing property has pleaded guilty to several crimes, court records show. Landon Rankin, 55, was arrested in May by Chandler police after...
Arizona man who exchanged gunfire with officers found dead in backyard.
PCSO SWAT members assist MPD officers with shooting in neighborhood immediately west of ButterfieldBrian Petersheim. A man who exchanged gunfire with Maricopa Police officers Monday morning from inside a home in The Villages at Rancho El Dorado was found dead in his backyard by Pinal County Regional SWAT Team officers after a 2-hour standoff.
fox10phoenix.com
2 people badly hurt in Phoenix shooting, police say
PHOENIX - Two people were shot at a home in Phoenix on Tuesday, Aug. 30 near 40th Street and Thunderbird Road. Both victims are adults and one of them has life-threatening injuries, police say. A person, believed to be the gunman, was taken into custody. It's unclear what led up...
fox10phoenix.com
Tempe PD rescues man with new floatation device following the drowning of a man
Officers with the Tempe Police Department were able to deploy their newly implemented floatation device to rescue a paddleboarder who fell into Tempe Town Lake on Aug. 27. This rescue using the device comes after 34-year-old Sean Bickings, who was an "unsheltered Tempe community member," drowned in the lake early in the morning on May 28. Three police officers were placed on administrative leave after transcripts revealed they watched him drown.
KOLD-TV
Missing Phoenix teen girl and baby found; 24-year-old boyfriend arrested
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a missing Phoenix teen girl and her baby have been found on Monday afternoon, but her 24-year-old boyfriend is still gone. Investigators say a 16-year-old, her boyfriend, who police identified Horacio Figueroa Cigarroa, and their baby, went missing last Wednesday near 51st and Southern Avenues. Phoenix police confirmed Velasquez and the baby were found safe and reunited with her family five days after the disappearance.
KTAR.com
22 firearms, ammunition and drugs seized during Phoenix search warrant
PHOENIX — Detectives seized 22 firearms, thousands of rounds of ammunition and drugs while serving a search warrant at a Phoenix home in August. The search happened near 89th Avenue and Thomas Road on Aug. 18 following a criminal investigation, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety. About...
fox10phoenix.com
Police investigating another shooting at Sandbar Mexican Grill in Gilbert
GILBERT, Ariz. - For the second time in the past few months, police are investigating a shooting at a Gilbert restaurant that left a person injured. Gilbert Police say the shooting happened early Sunday morning outside the Sandbar Mexican Grill, located near San Tan Village Parkway and Williams Field Road.
fox10phoenix.com
Police looking for suspects in string of convenience store robberies in Phoenix area
PHOENIX - Officials with the Phoenix Police Department say they are looking for four suspects in connection with a number of robberies at convenience stores. According to a brief statement, officials say the robberies happened from Aug. 6 to 8, and a number of convenience stores in West Phoenix and Goodyear were targeted.
fox10phoenix.com
Neighbor reacts to deadly street racing incident in Chandler
A $1,000 reward is being offered in this case. Police are asking anyone with any information, including any dash-cam video, to contact them at 480-782-4130 or through their website. "I heard it in my backyard and then I ran out there and saw that part of our wall had collapsed. Then from there, I could see the car," says neighbor Brigitte Caruso.
fox10phoenix.com
2 people killed in shooting at Mesa apartments; suspect arrested
MESA, Ariz. - A suspect has been arrested after a shooting at a Mesa apartment complex left two men dead and another person with serious injuries. Mesa Police said on Aug. 29 that three people were shot near Mesa Drive and McKellips Road around 2 a.m. Investigators found 21-year-old Salvador...
KOLD-TV
Police say Arizona criminals are using illegal devices to amplify firepower of guns
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - For many, it was a normal trip to the mall, filled with lots of walking, talking, and other shoppers eager to find the latest fashion outfits on a packed back-to-school shopping day at the Chandler Mall. Suddenly, panic and chaos ensue as 30 shots ring out...
fox10phoenix.com
Suspect takes own life after shootout in north Phoenix; 2 people killed, 2 officers hurt
A suspect wearing tactical gear and armed with a semi-automatic rifle opened fire Sunday night in north Phoenix, killing two people and injuring five others, including two officers, Phoenix Police said. The suspect was also killed in the incident by taking his own life, police say.
fox10phoenix.com
Shootout and barricade situation prompts lockdown of Maricopa elementary school; suspect dead
MARICOPA, Ariz. - An investigation is underway, according to officials in the town of Maricopa, following a shooting and barricade situation that culminated in the suspect's death on Aug. 29. "These are complicated and convoluted investigations," said Commander Stephen Judd with the Maricopa Police Department. "There’s a lot of moving...
fox10phoenix.com
2 Phoenix Police officers injured, 2 people and suspect dead in shooting near I-17
fox10phoenix.com
Police searching for alligator that was reportedly placed in Glendale lake
GLENDALE, Ariz. - Police are investigating reports that someone placed an alligator into an artificial lake in Glendale. Glendale Police have not confirmed that an alligator was placed in the Arrowhead Lakes community, north of the Loop 101, but they were told the gator was being dumped out of a 10-gallon aquarium.
Man takes 2-year-old daughter on Glendale burglary incident
GLENDALE, Ariz. — A man is in custody after he allegedly tried to take items from cars in a Glendale parking lot while his 2-year-old daughter was with him, police said. Jared Ross Stone, 33, is facing two counts including reckless child abuse and 3rd degree burglary charges for the incident that occurred on Aug. 24.
