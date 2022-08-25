TOLEDO, Ohio (WCMH) - An Ohio man has been sentenced to nearly 12 years in prison for providing funeral services without a license. Shawnte Hardin was sentenced to 11 years and 10 months in prison for running an illicit funeral home business at locations across Ohio, according to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost. Hardin was found guilty on August 5 of 31 charges, including six counts of abuse of a corpse, eight counts of posing as a funeral director and two counts of theft.

2 DAYS AGO