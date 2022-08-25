Read full article on original website
Related
Camera catches man allegedly trying to steal car, police say
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for a man they say broke into the window of a car and tried to steal on the southeast side. Police say around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday that the man broke the window of a car at the 2800 block of Citizens Place and tried to steal it […]
No arrests made in 2020 Columbus homicide case
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is looking for community tips to identify a possible suspect in the 2020 deadly shooting death of Michael James Fair Jr. in Columbus. On Sep. 1, 2020, police officers went to the 850 block of Wellington Boulevard just before 10:30 a.m. and found Michael James Fair Jr. […]
Video: Columbus man attempts to steal Hyundai
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for a man after a dash camera recorded the suspect unsuccessfully trying to steal a Hyundai. A man was recorded by a mounted dash camera on Aug. 10 attempting to steal a Hyundai SUV parked in the 4400 block of Bennington Pond Drive, according to Columbus Division […]
WHIZ
Pedestrian Killed in White Cottage
The Zanesville Post of the State Highway Patrol is investigating a pedestrian versus vehicle crash that took place in White Cottage this weekend. The accident happened around 1:25pm Saturday on County Road 652, Limestone Valley Road near Township Road 128 Foxfire Drive. The patrol said 19-year-old Colton Buck was westbound...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WANE-TV
1 arrested after lockdown at Ohio mall
FAIRLAWN, Ohio (WOIO) – A mall in Fairlawn, Ohio was locked down for an hour Saturday afternoon after a gun scare. A dispute between two men led one of them to pull out a gun at the Summit Mall. No shots were fired, WOIO reports. WOIO reports Fairlawn police...
WTHR
Man in critical condition after trying to save his dog from Ohio quarry
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is in critical condition after authorities say he tried to save his dog from a quarry in Obetz Monday morning. According to the Columbus Division of Fire, crews were called to Dixon Quarry, located between Alum Creek Drive and Interstate 270, around 10:41 a.m.
Mailbox thefts a growing concern in Ohio, US
GROVEPORT, Ohio (WCMH) – As Groveport Police investigate after mailboxes outside the post office on Main Street were broken into, a security expert said this type of theft is a growing problem across Ohio and the country. Police said the theft of the blue mailboxes happened overnight Monday, with everything inside the boxes being stolen. […]
Teen girl reported missing in Fairfield County, may be headed toward Perry County
LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) — The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a teenage girl missing since Aug. 25. Nikia Willis left her home at approximately 6 p.m. and is possibly headed to Perry County with a person named Thomas Hanna. Nikia was last seen wearing a black Puma shirt […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
whbc.com
Recent Fatal Crashes Raise Impaired Driving Conerns
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Just over a week ago, two Stark County residents were killed in separate head-on crashes. One of the accidents occurred in Wayne County. The two were struck by impaired drivers, according to law enforcement. 86-year-old Kenneth Russell was struck and killed in...
wtuz.com
Weekend Rollover Crash Sends Two to Hospital
Nick McWilliams reporting – A crash in Bethlehem Township in Coshocton County sent two young adults to the hospital over the weekend. The crash along State Route 60 was reported late Saturday to the Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office. According to sheriff’s records, the investigation led deputies to determine...
Two men convicted of rape in Richland, Crawford counties
MANSFIELD, Ohio (WCMH) — Two men were found guilty this week on charges of rape in neighboring Ohio counties. Kevin Cross, 66, was found guilty on six counts of rape and Jason Tupps, 47, was found guilty on one count of rape, according to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost. Cross was sentenced on Friday to […]
614now.com
Arrest made in sports bar shooting that killed two and injured two others
Columbus Police have made a pair of arrests in the case of last month’s shooting outside of a West Side sports bar that left two men dead and injured two others. Kacee Kenner and Anthony Davis, both 22, has been charged with murder in relation to the shooting deaths of Daylan Hawkins, 39, and Denver Spencer, 30.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
msn.com
Ohio man sentenced to 12 years in prison for posing as funeral director
TOLEDO, Ohio (WCMH) - An Ohio man has been sentenced to nearly 12 years in prison for providing funeral services without a license. Shawnte Hardin was sentenced to 11 years and 10 months in prison for running an illicit funeral home business at locations across Ohio, according to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost. Hardin was found guilty on August 5 of 31 charges, including six counts of abuse of a corpse, eight counts of posing as a funeral director and two counts of theft.
Stolen fire hydrant: The odd crime caught on video in Ohio
A police chief in Stark County said, "I am at a loss to explain this one."
Your Radio Place
Area woman arrested after admitting giving drugs to child
CAMBRIDGE, OHIO—A Guernsey County woman is in the Guernsey County Jail facing at least three felony counts after allegedly allowing a child access to drugs. The Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday responded to a Cadiz Road residence to conduct a welfare check on a 4-year child after receiving reports of drug abuse and child neglect.
Man wanted, accused of shooting at truck with baby inside
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is looking for a wanted man who they said shot at the back of a woman’s truck with her baby sitting in the backseat. Police said that on June 25 just after 9 p.m., the woman was at a Shell gas station on East Livingston Avenue with […]
cleveland19.com
‘Heavy police presence’ at Summit Mall, officials say
FAIRLAWN, Ohio (WOIO) - Fairlawn police officials confirmed a ‘heavy police presence’ at the Summit Mall on Saturday afternoon. Officials told 19 News there was a ‘male with a gun’ at the mall, located at 3265 W Market St. Officials said they believed no shots were...
Matheau Moore found not guilty on all counts in death of wife
DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — A Westerville man was found not guilty Friday of killing his wife and staging it as a suicide. After deliberating for nearly three hours, a Delaware County jury found Matheau L. Moore not guilty on charges of murder and felonious assault in the death of his 52-year-old wife, Emily Noble, whose […]
wtuz.com
New Phila Fire Department Works for Hours to Oust Hybrid Car Fire
Nick McWilliams reporting – Firefighters worked in the late hours at then of last week, due to a hybrid car fire at the East Central Ohio Educational Service Center. The incident occurred after crews were toned out around 9 p.m. Friday to East High Avenue, with the driver reportedly hearing a popping noise and pulling off the road, leaving the vehicle in the middle of the ECOESC parking lot.
New deadly drug combo being seen across Ohio
Those who treat people with substance abuse problems say a new deadly drug combination is starting to show up on the streets in other parts of the country and other communities in Ohio.
Comments / 0