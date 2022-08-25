ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knox County, OH

No arrests made in 2020 Columbus homicide case

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is looking for community tips to identify a possible suspect in the 2020 deadly shooting death of Michael James Fair Jr. in Columbus. On Sep. 1, 2020, police officers went to the 850 block of Wellington Boulevard just before 10:30 a.m. and found Michael James Fair Jr. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Video: Columbus man attempts to steal Hyundai

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for a man after a dash camera recorded the suspect unsuccessfully trying to steal a Hyundai. A man was recorded by a mounted dash camera on Aug. 10 attempting to steal a Hyundai SUV parked in the 4400 block of Bennington Pond Drive, according to Columbus Division […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Pedestrian Killed in White Cottage

The Zanesville Post of the State Highway Patrol is investigating a pedestrian versus vehicle crash that took place in White Cottage this weekend. The accident happened around 1:25pm Saturday on County Road 652, Limestone Valley Road near Township Road 128 Foxfire Drive. The patrol said 19-year-old Colton Buck was westbound...
WHITE COTTAGE, OH
1 arrested after lockdown at Ohio mall

FAIRLAWN, Ohio (WOIO) – A mall in Fairlawn, Ohio was locked down for an hour Saturday afternoon after a gun scare. A dispute between two men led one of them to pull out a gun at the Summit Mall. No shots were fired, WOIO reports. WOIO reports Fairlawn police...
FAIRLAWN, OH
Mailbox thefts a growing concern in Ohio, US

GROVEPORT, Ohio (WCMH) – As Groveport Police investigate after mailboxes outside the post office on Main Street were broken into, a security expert said this type of theft is a growing problem across Ohio and the country. Police said the theft of the blue mailboxes happened overnight Monday, with everything inside the boxes being stolen. […]
GROVEPORT, OH
Recent Fatal Crashes Raise Impaired Driving Conerns

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Just over a week ago, two Stark County residents were killed in separate head-on crashes. One of the accidents occurred in Wayne County. The two were struck by impaired drivers, according to law enforcement. 86-year-old Kenneth Russell was struck and killed in...
STARK COUNTY, OH
Weekend Rollover Crash Sends Two to Hospital

Nick McWilliams reporting – A crash in Bethlehem Township in Coshocton County sent two young adults to the hospital over the weekend. The crash along State Route 60 was reported late Saturday to the Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office. According to sheriff’s records, the investigation led deputies to determine...
COSHOCTON COUNTY, OH
Arrest made in sports bar shooting that killed two and injured two others

Columbus Police have made a pair of arrests in the case of last month’s shooting outside of a West Side sports bar that left two men dead and injured two others. Kacee Kenner and Anthony Davis, both 22, has been charged with murder in relation to the shooting deaths of Daylan Hawkins, 39, and Denver Spencer, 30.
COLUMBUS, OH
Ohio man sentenced to 12 years in prison for posing as funeral director

TOLEDO, Ohio (WCMH) - An Ohio man has been sentenced to nearly 12 years in prison for providing funeral services without a license. Shawnte Hardin was sentenced to 11 years and 10 months in prison for running an illicit funeral home business at locations across Ohio, according to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost. Hardin was found guilty on August 5 of 31 charges, including six counts of abuse of a corpse, eight counts of posing as a funeral director and two counts of theft.
Area woman arrested after admitting giving drugs to child

CAMBRIDGE, OHIO—A Guernsey County woman is in the Guernsey County Jail facing at least three felony counts after allegedly allowing a child access to drugs. The Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday responded to a Cadiz Road residence to conduct a welfare check on a 4-year child after receiving reports of drug abuse and child neglect.
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH
‘Heavy police presence’ at Summit Mall, officials say

FAIRLAWN, Ohio (WOIO) - Fairlawn police officials confirmed a ‘heavy police presence’ at the Summit Mall on Saturday afternoon. Officials told 19 News there was a ‘male with a gun’ at the mall, located at 3265 W Market St. Officials said they believed no shots were...
FAIRLAWN, OH
New Phila Fire Department Works for Hours to Oust Hybrid Car Fire

Nick McWilliams reporting – Firefighters worked in the late hours at then of last week, due to a hybrid car fire at the East Central Ohio Educational Service Center. The incident occurred after crews were toned out around 9 p.m. Friday to East High Avenue, with the driver reportedly hearing a popping noise and pulling off the road, leaving the vehicle in the middle of the ECOESC parking lot.
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH

