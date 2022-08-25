ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Struthers, OH

Struthers gets grant to make city bike, walker friendly

By Stan Boney
STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) — Struthers has been awarded a state grant to help the city become friendly for bicycles and walkers.

Through the Ohio Department of Transportation, Struthers will get between $70,000 ad $80,000 to complete what’s called an Active Transportation Plan which focuses on advancing bicycle and pedestrian priorities.

Struthers Mayor Cat Cernone-Miller said “An equitable transportation network makes neighborhoods walkable…Residents can enjoy greater access to key services and more opportunities to participate in community activities.”

Struthers is in the process of creating a comprehensive plan which should be done by year’s end.

