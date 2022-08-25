ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christoval, TX

KLST FNF Game of the Week: Christoval and Eldorado

By Sabrina Hoover
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N99np_0hVezkye00

SAN ANGELO, TX— As practices come to an end there is one thing on the player’s and coaches’ minds, and that is the sights and sounds of Friday night football.

The 18th ranked 5-2A Div.II Eldorado Eagles will face the 17th ranked 3-2A Div. I Christoval Cougars in a top 25 ranked showdown.

“It’s the first game of the year. It’s always going to be hyped up anyway and with such a good opponent like Christoval, you got to come out and you got to be ready,” said Eldorado head coach Chad Tutle.

The Eldorado Eagles and the Christoval Cougars are keeping their rivalry alive as these two teams have met eighteen times since 2000. This year these two rivals will open the season against each other.

“Just because it is Eldorado, it puts a little more emphasis on it because we’ve been rivals in the past and things like that. Even though it’s not for a district championship, our kids are ready to play,” said Christoval head coach Casey Otho.

Second-year quarterback Kyle Loehman is confident in his team’s consistency and is ready to get out on the field under those Friday night lights at home.

“They’re a good team like I said I know they lost a lot of kids, just like we did but everything I think is going to be the same and I think we are ready,” said Christoval quarterback Kyle Loehman.

Jason Covarrubiaz will be the new starting quarterback for the Eagles as Eldorado will look to follow up on one of the best seasons in program history.

“I want to win for sure but also I just want to help the team out doing the best I can,” said Eldorado quarterback Jason Covarrubiaz.

“These kids have been practicing pretty hard the last three weeks and you know I think they’re ready to go,” said Tutle.

“Just everything we’ve done, the preparation you know, is what we try to get to through this Friday, and just you know they’re gonna get graded,” said Otho.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KLST/KSAN

High School Football Scoreboard: Week 1

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Here’s a look at scores from Week 1 of the high school football season from teams around the Concho Valley. Thursday night: 6-man Bronte defeated Zephyr 44-37 Leakey defeated Eden 48-8 Santa Anna defeated Veribest 58-13 Menard defeated San Marcos Hill Country 47-2 Friday night: 11-man Killeen Shoemaker defeated Central 31-24 […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Lake View Chiefs open season with a 44-28 win over Lamesa

SAN ANGELO, TEXAS- In our KSAN game of the week, the Lake View Chiefs came out with energy and motivation, leading them to a 44-28 victory in the season opener against Lamesa. Early on in the first quarter, running back Keeton Bolton for Lamesa takes it up the middle and the distance for six. Lamesa […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Angelo, TX
Christoval, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
City
Christoval, TX
City
Eldorado, TX
KLST/KSAN

Big win for Water Valley Wildcats over Abilene TLCA Eagles

(San Angelo, Tx.)– Water Valley’s first 11-Man game in over two decades as they hosted Abilene TLCA. Abilene Eagles with the ball. No. 18 Sophomore, Anthony Cordero, kicks it to the 50 yard line. Wildcats Junior, No. 22 Chaden Gibbs, scoops up the ball running it all the way to the end zone. This play […]
WATER VALLEY, TX
KLST/KSAN

PFC tickets going quickly

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Peak Fighting Championship (PFC) is headed to San Angelo in October and tickets are going fast with floor tickets being sold out within the first 24 hours. Peak Fighting was founded in 2018 with the goal of working with local gyms and coaches to grow the local fight community and […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fnf#American Football#Tx#The Eldorado Eagles#The Christoval Cougars
KLST/KSAN

‘Plateauberfest’ set to return to San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, Texas — A locally-owned and operated brewery is looking to get San Angelo hoppin’. Plateau Brewing Co. will host the business’s second annual ‘Plateauberfest’ event on Saturday, September 17 from noon to 6 p.m. at 214 South Chadbourne Street and in the adjacent parking lot. A nod to the traditional German Oktoberfest, the […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

A red light runner causes rollover crash

SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo Police Department responded to a rollover crash on South Bryant and West 19th Street Tuesday afternoon. According to the police, a white Ram truck with a green light was trying to turn right onto East 19th St when a beige Chevy truck, which was traveling northbound, ran a red […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

SAPD searching for possibly endangered minor

SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo Police Department is searching for a minor who may be in danger. Norberto Gonzales is a 15-year-old who stands 5’6″, 140 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen midday Sunday between 12 and 1 p.m. If you have any information about his whereabouts, please […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KLST/KSAN

Plateauberfests 2nd annual event coming soon

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Plateau Brewing Co. is a locally-owned, Texas-centric Brewery and beer distribution operation rooted deep in West Texas and the business’s second annual Plateauberfest event is coming back to San Angelo in September. Plateauberfest takes a West Texas spin on the traditional German Oktoberfest. Attendees can look forward to a variety of […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Currently unsolved cold cases in San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, Texas — There are currently four unsolved cold cases originating from San Angelo, Texas listed on the San Angelo Police Department’s website. 1984 Murder of Ronald Lewis HearnAt the time of his death, Lewis Hearn was a senior at Central High School and was looking forward to graduating and possibly joining the armed […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Traffic slowed on Chadbourne during noon wreck

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The San Angelo Police Department (SAPD) and San Angelo Fire Department (SAFD) responded to multiple vehicles that took place in the drizzly weather in San Angelo on August 30th. Police and firefighters responded to a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Chadbourne Street and East 10th Street that stopped traffic on […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Grape Creek ISD gives students free school supplies

SAN ANGELO, Texas — School has started and parents are facing the inflated prices of school supplies. “With my own two kids that I send to school, it was not cheap to send them there this year,” said Grape Creek Special Populations supervisor, Jordan Cox. Grape Creek officials say they want to make sure nothing […]
GRAPE CREEK, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy