Read full article on original website
Related
vermontbiz.com
Scott appoints Jennifer Barrett to Vermont Superior Court
Vermont Business Magazine Governor Phil Scott today announced his appointment of Jennifer Barrett, of Newport, to the Vermont Superior Court. “Jennifer has demonstrated her legal expertise, as well as her commitment to justice and public service, in her role as state’s attorney and I’m confident she will continue to set a strong example on the bench,” said Governor Scott.
vermontbiz.com
Scott, Moore highlight water infrastructure investments in Royalton
Vermont Business Magazine Governor Phil Scott and Agency of Natural Resources Secretary Julie Moore today visited the Royalton Water Treatment Facility project and highlighted the substantial investments secured this year in water, sewer and stormwater infrastructure, and climate resiliency. More details can be found in the below transcript of Governor...
vermontbiz.com
Feds approve expanded coverage in Vermont’s essential health benefits benchmark plan
New Plan Will Require Coverage of Most Hearing Aids Starting in 2024. Vermont Business Magazine Governor Phil Scott today announced that starting in 2024, individual and small group health plans will cover one set of prescription hearing aids every three years and annual exams. This week, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services approved expanded coverage in Vermont’s essential health benefit (EHB) for services including prescription hearing aids.
vermontbiz.com
Houghton rejoins KeyBank as regional cash management adviser
Eric Houghton has rejoined Burlington-based KeyBank(link is external) as regional cash management adviser for the bank's Vermont and Maine markets. He will partner with Key’s business banking teams to deliver customized cash management solutions to meet business clients’ cash flow needs. Houghton has more than 15 years of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
vermontbiz.com
Del Trecco: Vermont hospitals made their cases for stabilization budgets
By Michael Del Trecco, Interim President and CEO, Vermont Assocation of Hospitals & Health Systems Hospitals have just finished two weeks and likely close to 50 hours of budget hearings before the Green Mountain Care Board (GMCB). This is an exhaustive, expensive and time-consuming effort, but it has allowed hospitals to share their thorough and candid assessment of where they stand. The financial outlook may be bleak, but the resolve, creativity and leadership exhibited in the face of great challenges was nothing short of inspiring.
vermontbiz.com
State to consider how to spend infrastructure funds
The Department of Public Service Announces a public hearing on distribution of federal “Grid Resilience” funding under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont Department of Public Service (PSD) seeks feedback from stakeholders and ratepayers on the objectives and metrics by which the state should distribute federal funding provided under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA).
vermontbiz.com
Reimbursement Available for Organic Certification Costs
Vermont Agency of Agriculture Food & Markets If you paid fees to receive USDA organic certification between October 1, 2021, and September 30, 2022, the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food & Markets has funding available to reimburse you. With funding assistance through the U.S. Department of Agriculture, certified organic producers...
vermontbiz.com
Vermont DOC reports death of incarcerated individual in Springfield
Cause to be determined in Sunday death at Southern State Correctional Facility. Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont Department of Corrections is conducting internal administrative and medical reviews following the death of an incarcerated individual on Sunday. Ronald Roy, 71, of New Hampshire, was found unresponsive in the infirmary unit at...
RELATED PEOPLE
vermontbiz.com
Vermont Fish and Wildlife taps Stedman for director of Warden Service Division
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department(link is external) announced that Major Justin Stedman will succeed Colonel Jason Batchelder as director of the Warden Service Division. Stedman, an 18-year veteran of the Warden Service, will be promoted to colonel on Sept 24. “Leadership transitions can bring uncertainty in a law enforcement...
Comments / 1