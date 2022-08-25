By Michael Del Trecco, Interim President and CEO, Vermont Assocation of Hospitals & Health Systems Hospitals have just finished two weeks and likely close to 50 hours of budget hearings before the Green Mountain Care Board (GMCB). This is an exhaustive, expensive and time-consuming effort, but it has allowed hospitals to share their thorough and candid assessment of where they stand. The financial outlook may be bleak, but the resolve, creativity and leadership exhibited in the face of great challenges was nothing short of inspiring.

VERMONT STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO