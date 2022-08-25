Read full article on original website
Yankees’ true feelings on Aroldis Chapman’s infection from tattoo
Well, this is certainly one of the weirder injuries this season. Amid a rather tumultuous stretch of games, the New York Yankees received some unfortunate news about Aroldis Chapman. The closer was placed on the IL list for an infection on his leg. The reason for the infection? A recent tattoo Chapman had.
Dodgers News: Trea Turner Gets Hit in the Head and Embarrasses Pitcher on Next Pitch
Everybody knows about the infamous Trea Turner slide. The dude even has a whole GIF about it:. But during Sunday afternoon’s game, Turner’s slide had a lot more context and emotion behind it than the usual smooth and casual glide. After the Dodgers lost 2-1 in a tough...
Padres owner drops truth bomb on Fernando Tatis Jr contract extension after PED incident
The San Diego Padres were dealt a brutal blow following the Fernando Tatis Jr PED incident. He will miss the remainder of the season and beginning of next year due to a suspension. The star shortstop had already missed the first portion of 2022 due to an injury he suffered after a careless motorcycle accident. The Padres extended Fernando Tatis Jr to the tune of a 14-year, $340 million dollar contract prior to his drama-filled 2022 campaign. And one has to wonder if the Padres regret the contract extension.
Look: Meet The Wife Of Golf Star Rory McIlroy
Rory McIlroy is putting on a show on Sunday afternoon. The PGA Tour star - who's made it very clear that he's committed to the PGA Tour while LIV Golf continues to pluck players - has taken the lead on Sunday. McIlroy is on fire with his putter. We could...
Cowboys Released Notable Rookie On Sunday
The Dallas Cowboys parted ways with a notable rookie on Sunday afternoon. According to reports out of Dallas, the franchise released rookie defensive lineman Markaviest Bryant. Bryant, a rookie out of UCF, recorded a sack in the team's second preseason game. "Cowboys have waived former UCF DE Markaviest "Big Kat"...
Colin Kaepernick, Girlfriend Announce Major Personal News
Colin Kaepernick and his longtime girlfriend, Nessa, announced some big personal news on Sunday night. The former NFL quarterback and the media personality welcomed their first child into the world earlier this month. "I thought long and hard about sharing our life changing news today. I decided to do so...
Browns Reportedly Cutting Veteran Wide Receiver On Monday
The Cleveland Browns are making a change in their wide receiver room. According to Ari Meirov, the Browns have cut Javon Wims. He had six receptions for 80 yards during the preseason. Wims played for the Chicago Bears from 2018-20 before he wasn't brought back for last season. In those...
Look: NFL Cheerleader's Best Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos
The 2022 NFL regular season is less than two weeks away. At this time two weeks from Sunday, the NFL's first weekend of games will have fully kicked off. The NFL's cheerleaders are excited, too. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue featured some NFL cheerleaders several years ago. The 2022 NFL...
Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of NFL Broadcaster Troy Aikman
Troy Aikman is gearing up for another NFL season, though this one will be a little different. The former Dallas Cowboys star turned Fox Sports broadcaster has officially joined ESPN. He'll be calling Monday Night Football games with Joe Buck, who also departed Fox Sports for the Worldwide Leader. Aikman,...
1 fatal flaw Dodgers must address in final month before 2022 MLB Playoffs
The Los Angeles Dodgers have World Series aspirations. In fact, anything short of a World Series would be considered a failure for LA. The Dodgers, despite investing a jaw-dropping amount of money into stars over the years, have won just 1 World Series championship since 1988. With just over a month left in the regular season, we are taking a look at each contender’s fatal flaw ahead of the 2022 MLB playoffs.
Raiders Release Veteran Wide Receiver In Surprise Move
The Las Vegas Raiders released veteran wide receiver Keelan Cole ahead of Tuesday's 53-man roster cut deadline. This move leaves the Raiders with just five wide receiver options heading into the 2022 regular season. The Raiders added Cole as a free agent back in May. The former New York Jet/Jacksonville...
Photos: Meet Erin Andrews' Longtime Husband, A Former Athlete
Erin Andrews and the Fox Sports family are gearing up for another NFL season. The longtime Fox Sports reporter had to watch her longtime co-workers, Troy Aikman and Joe Buck, depart for ESPN this summer, though she stayed put. Andrews has said that Aikman and Buck were like family to...
NFL World Reacts To Monday's Cowboys Trade Rumor
The Cowboys and the Jets are reportedly discussing a trade on Monday. According to a report from Aaron Wilson, Dallas is looking to boost its depth on the offensive line. "Dallas Cowboys are attempting to trade for New York Jets offensive tackle Chuma Edoga, per a league source," Wilson reports.
49ers Are Reportedly Visiting With Veteran Free Agent
As NFL teams look to trim their rosters, the San Francisco 49ers could add a veteran offensive lineman. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the 49ers are bringing in right guard John Miller for a visit. Miller played 24 games for the Carolina Panthers over the last two seasons. Per Pro...
Bob Melvin drops truth bomb on pitching after wasting Manny Machado, Juan Soto’s efforts
The San Diego Padres got big games from their prized bats but proved to be not enough for them to overcome the even hotter offense of the Kansas City Royals in a 15-7 road loss on Sunday. Manny Machado and Juan Soto were in the zone in that game, as they combined for five runs. Unfortunately, the Padres’ pitching staff simply did not have it, particularly the pair of Sean Manaea and Josh Hader.
What we learned in Giants' sloppy sixth straight loss
SAN FRANCISCO -- The 2021 Giants won 107 games. The 2021 Arizona Diamondbacks lost 110 games. On Aug. 30, 2022, the two organizations are tied in the NL West standings, and there's little doubt about which one is heading in the right direction and which one has some serious thinking to do about how to better handle the offseason.
Phillies blow 7-run lead under the weight of 8 walks and a bad error
PHOENIX -- This was a tale of two games, the one in which the Phillies jumped out to a big lead and should have cruised to a win, and the one where they blew said big lead and endured one of their ugliest and most discouraging losses of the season.
Rumor: Alex Rodriguez “scrambling” to come up with his half of money to buy Timberwolves
There was a big splash when baseball legend Alex Rodriguez teamed up with tech billionaire Marc Lore and the pair entered an agreement to purchase the Minnesota Timberwolves over a few years. The duo is already changing the Timberwolves’ culture — they pushed for a new team president in Tim Connelly, then wanted a big splash and the result was the Rudy Gobert trade.
49ers bring John Miller in for a visit
The 49ers are looking at a possible veteran addition to their offensive line. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that guard John Miller is visiting with the team. Miller became a free agent in March after spending the last two seasons with the Panthers. Miller started all 24 games he played...
