At their Aug. 16 meeting, members of the Redmond City Council voted four to one in support of naming the City’s new community center the Redmond Senior & Community Center. The name recognizes the new facility as a space for all generations to enjoy, gather, and recreate. The city council said that throughout the naming process community members shared that they appreciated the name’s descriptiveness and that it clearly identifies the building as a place where seniors can feel comfortable and welcome.

REDMOND, WA ・ 11 HOURS AGO