kirklandreporter.com

City of Kirkland wants feedback on proposal of $20 car tab to fund ‘priority’ projects

The Kirkland City Council seeks to accelerate investments that they say will enhance the city’s walkability while reducing the community’s energy consumption and is considering implementing a $20 vehicle licensing fee to pay for the 45 highest priority projects identified in the City’s Safer Routes to School Action Plans and Active Transportation Plan.
KIRKLAND, WA
constructiondive.com

Seattle-area light rail extensions delayed by myriad problems

A slew of issues have delayed construction on the $10 billion Sound Transit expansion project, which will eventually extend light rail service from Seattle to western Washington state. The problems include a monthslong local concrete workers strike, pandemic-related delays, a collapsed embankment and issues with track supports that the contractors,...
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Working Conditions#Health And Safety#Business Industry#Linus Business#Labor Issues
q13fox.com

U.S. to return $1.2M to Romania following tax fraud case in Yelm

YELM, Wash. - The U.S. Department of Justice is paying $1.2 million back to the Romanian government, years after extraditing a couple for an international tax fraud scheme based out of Yelm, Washington. According to the DOJ, the U.S. extradited Radu and Diana Nemes to Romania back in 2014 to...
YELM, WA
redmond-reporter.com

Redmond City Council decides on name for new community center

At their Aug. 16 meeting, members of the Redmond City Council voted four to one in support of naming the City’s new community center the Redmond Senior & Community Center. The name recognizes the new facility as a space for all generations to enjoy, gather, and recreate. The city council said that throughout the naming process community members shared that they appreciated the name’s descriptiveness and that it clearly identifies the building as a place where seniors can feel comfortable and welcome.
REDMOND, WA
The Suburban Times

What’s happening on the SR 167 Completion Project

Washington State Department of Transportation announcement. When traveling on either surface streets or I-5 through the City of Fife this summer, you will likely notice construction activities for the SR 167 Completion Project have started once again. On July 8, project partners met for a groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate the...
FIFE, WA
moderncampground.com

Camping World to Acquire Clear Creek RV Center Dealerships in Washington

Camping World Holdings, Inc. is continuously increasing its reach by announcing today that an agreement has been signed to purchase the Clear Creek RV Center dealerships in Silverdale and Puyallup (Washington). According to a press release, the acquisition is expected to be completed in September. “We continue to pursue dealership...
SILVERDALE, WA
southsoundbiz.com

City of Olympia Passes New Rental-Housing Ordinance

The Olympia City Council passed earlier this month a new rental-housing ordinance that will cap move-in costs associated with security deposits, fees, and last month’s rent. “Olympia is a majority-renter city,” housing program specialist Christa Lenssen said in a release. “The City is concerned with the challenges faced by local renters and is interested in pursuing additional measures such as a rental-housing registry program. This is just one of many strategies to stabilize and increase access to housing in the City’s ongoing work to address the housing needs faced by Olympia residents.”
helpmechas.com

Soon! New Travel Route Between Everett And Anchorage

This post contains affiliate links. Read the full disclosure here. Families, friends, businesses, and industry will be connected by daily, year-round service in two important locations. The area’s newest commercial airport and one of our major hubs are connected by Alaska Airlines: Beginning Nov. 30, 2022, there will be new daily nonstop service between Everett and Anchorage. On alaskaair.com, tickets are currently on sale for flights between Paine Field-Snohomish County Airport and the state of Alaska’s largest city.
EVERETT, WA
msn.com

Wrong median paint color had to be redone on Highway 99

Some new lane paint on Highway 99 south of Everett made Erik Robins do a double take this summer. The Lynnwood man noticed fresh striping between 148th Street SW and Airport Road. But at some left turn medians, the color looked wrong in mid-July. Instead of a solid color, half...
EVERETT, WA
redmond-reporter.com

Sound Publishing to host King County prosecutor candidate forum Sept. 28

Sound Publishing is hosting a King County prosecutor candidate forum Wednesday, Sept. 28 at Carco Theatre in Renton. Hosted in partnership with the Renton Chamber of Commerce, this event allows voters to meet and hear from the two candidates running for King County Prosecutor prior to casting ballots. The general election is Tuesday, Nov. 8.
KING COUNTY, WA
Crosscut

PNW schools scramble to find staff before the start of classes

As waves of COVID swelled last year, short-handed schools across the Northwest struggled to stay operational. Principals stepped onto the playground to monitor recess or into the cafeteria to help serve lunches. Districts hired community members holding emergency substitute licenses, often with no teaching experience, to ensure classrooms had adequate supervision. In the most extreme circumstances, schools canceled classes for a day or more, as happened in Oregon’s Salem-Keizer and Idaho’s Nampa districts, among others.
SEATTLE, WA

