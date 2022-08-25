Read full article on original website
Related
knkx.org
Seattle employee is found to hold racists beliefs; then city pays him $125K in settlement
A longtime employee of the Seattle Department of Transportation who sent a Black woman racist and threatening messages at the height of the protests over the police killing of George Floyd in 2020 is still working with the city agency, despite concerns over his problematic history with the department and continued interaction with the public.
kirklandreporter.com
City of Kirkland wants feedback on proposal of $20 car tab to fund ‘priority’ projects
The Kirkland City Council seeks to accelerate investments that they say will enhance the city’s walkability while reducing the community’s energy consumption and is considering implementing a $20 vehicle licensing fee to pay for the 45 highest priority projects identified in the City’s Safer Routes to School Action Plans and Active Transportation Plan.
Delivery drivers put a stop to surveillance efforts by Seattle company
SEATTLE — Worker tracking is a trend being seen more and more across the American workforce. It's a practice where companies use technology to monitor productivity levels from their employees. For workers that spend much of their time on the road, that vehicle can turn into an office, a...
constructiondive.com
Seattle-area light rail extensions delayed by myriad problems
A slew of issues have delayed construction on the $10 billion Sound Transit expansion project, which will eventually extend light rail service from Seattle to western Washington state. The problems include a monthslong local concrete workers strike, pandemic-related delays, a collapsed embankment and issues with track supports that the contractors,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
MyNorthwest
Dori: Regional homeless authority wants $90 million more; King Co. Councilman Dunn calls for audit
As the number of people living on the streets appears to soar, the King County Regional Homeless Authority (KCRHA) has announced it wants another $90 million annually to deal with this troubled population – but King County Councilman Reagan Dunn says he wants an audit first. “More money is...
q13fox.com
U.S. to return $1.2M to Romania following tax fraud case in Yelm
YELM, Wash. - The U.S. Department of Justice is paying $1.2 million back to the Romanian government, years after extraditing a couple for an international tax fraud scheme based out of Yelm, Washington. According to the DOJ, the U.S. extradited Radu and Diana Nemes to Romania back in 2014 to...
KOMO News
Ballard residents are taking back their street, moving heavy planters in to keep RVs out
SEATTLE — Frustrated and fed up. Some Ballard residents are taking back their street. They've moved in heavy planters to keep RVs and campers from moving in. Even though it's a clear violation - some residents say it’s a risk they're willing to take, but that's not the case for everyone.
redmond-reporter.com
Redmond City Council decides on name for new community center
At their Aug. 16 meeting, members of the Redmond City Council voted four to one in support of naming the City’s new community center the Redmond Senior & Community Center. The name recognizes the new facility as a space for all generations to enjoy, gather, and recreate. The city council said that throughout the naming process community members shared that they appreciated the name’s descriptiveness and that it clearly identifies the building as a place where seniors can feel comfortable and welcome.
The Suburban Times
What’s happening on the SR 167 Completion Project
Washington State Department of Transportation announcement. When traveling on either surface streets or I-5 through the City of Fife this summer, you will likely notice construction activities for the SR 167 Completion Project have started once again. On July 8, project partners met for a groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate the...
moderncampground.com
Camping World to Acquire Clear Creek RV Center Dealerships in Washington
Camping World Holdings, Inc. is continuously increasing its reach by announcing today that an agreement has been signed to purchase the Clear Creek RV Center dealerships in Silverdale and Puyallup (Washington). According to a press release, the acquisition is expected to be completed in September. “We continue to pursue dealership...
southsoundbiz.com
City of Olympia Passes New Rental-Housing Ordinance
The Olympia City Council passed earlier this month a new rental-housing ordinance that will cap move-in costs associated with security deposits, fees, and last month’s rent. “Olympia is a majority-renter city,” housing program specialist Christa Lenssen said in a release. “The City is concerned with the challenges faced by local renters and is interested in pursuing additional measures such as a rental-housing registry program. This is just one of many strategies to stabilize and increase access to housing in the City’s ongoing work to address the housing needs faced by Olympia residents.”
KUOW
'It's almost like a light switch.' Everett doctor touts potential of new drug to break meth addiction
A new solution for treating methamphetamine addiction may be in the works. At Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett, emergency room doctors are taking part in a national trial using monoclonal antibodies to treat the addiction. Monoclonal antibodies became more well-known during the pandemic as a treatment for Covid, but...
helpmechas.com
Soon! New Travel Route Between Everett And Anchorage
This post contains affiliate links. Read the full disclosure here. Families, friends, businesses, and industry will be connected by daily, year-round service in two important locations. The area’s newest commercial airport and one of our major hubs are connected by Alaska Airlines: Beginning Nov. 30, 2022, there will be new daily nonstop service between Everett and Anchorage. On alaskaair.com, tickets are currently on sale for flights between Paine Field-Snohomish County Airport and the state of Alaska’s largest city.
shorelineareanews.com
County Council approves requirement for electric vehicle charging in new development
When new development happens in unincorporated King County, much of it will now need to include charging stations for electric vehicles, a nod toward a future shifting away from fossil fuels and toward electric power. The King County Council recently approved legislation adding requirements for much of new development in...
Delta flight from Detroit to Seoul diverts to Sea-Tac after 'medical emergency'
SEATAC, Wash. — A Delta Airlines flight bound for Seoul from Detroit was forced to land at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport due to a "medical emergency," the Port of Seattle confirmed on Sunday evening. Delta Flight 159, which took off from Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport, landed at Sea-Tac after...
Half of Seattle homes failed to sell for initial asking price in July
Nearly 50% of houses in Seattle were sold below their initial asking price, nearly double the amount from July 2021, across an overall cooling housing market nationwide, according to Redfin data. A high share of home sellers dropped their asking price in July, particularly in pandemic boomtowns like Seattle and...
livingsnoqualmie.com
Work Now Underway on Western Washington’s Largest Pavement Repair Project…Including I-90 in North Bend!
After a spring and summer of slowdowns, lane closures, and bumpy roads, the Northwest Region Emergency Pavement Repair project is underway in King, Snohomish, Skagit and Whatcom counties. The $7 million effort began in January with Gov. Jay Inslee’s Emergency Proclamation during a winter of heavy snow and cold that...
msn.com
Wrong median paint color had to be redone on Highway 99
Some new lane paint on Highway 99 south of Everett made Erik Robins do a double take this summer. The Lynnwood man noticed fresh striping between 148th Street SW and Airport Road. But at some left turn medians, the color looked wrong in mid-July. Instead of a solid color, half...
redmond-reporter.com
Sound Publishing to host King County prosecutor candidate forum Sept. 28
Sound Publishing is hosting a King County prosecutor candidate forum Wednesday, Sept. 28 at Carco Theatre in Renton. Hosted in partnership with the Renton Chamber of Commerce, this event allows voters to meet and hear from the two candidates running for King County Prosecutor prior to casting ballots. The general election is Tuesday, Nov. 8.
PNW schools scramble to find staff before the start of classes
As waves of COVID swelled last year, short-handed schools across the Northwest struggled to stay operational. Principals stepped onto the playground to monitor recess or into the cafeteria to help serve lunches. Districts hired community members holding emergency substitute licenses, often with no teaching experience, to ensure classrooms had adequate supervision. In the most extreme circumstances, schools canceled classes for a day or more, as happened in Oregon’s Salem-Keizer and Idaho’s Nampa districts, among others.
Comments / 0