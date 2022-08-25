Derek Chauvin, convicted of killing George Floyd, moved to federal prison in Tucson

Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted of killing George Floyd, has been transferred to a federal prison in Tucson.

Chauvin had been incarcerated at a state prison in Minnesota after his conviction on state charges of murder and manslaughter.

After Chauvin pleaded guilty to federal charges of violating Floyd's civil rights, a judge sentenced him to 21 years , which he will serve at the federal prison in Tucson.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons website lists Chauvin as located at FCI Tucson, which the government describes as "a medium security federal correctional institution with a detention center."

There are 266 prisoners at FCI Tucson.

An audit from July 2021 shows there are 13 housing units at the facility, composed of multiple occupancy cells, segregation cells and dorms.

