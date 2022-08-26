Buttigieg stops in Sandusky to announce $24 million Route 6 project

SANDUSKY — As part of the multi-state Building a Better America Tour, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg stopped in Sandusky to announce more than $24 million for the U.S. 6 corridor project.

“This is a corridor that is critically essential to the local and state economy,” he said during a news conference Thursday at Shoreline Park.

The funds were awarded from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability & Equity grant program, which is designed to support surface transportation projects of local and regional significance. The $24.5 million awarded to the Ohio Department of Transportation will be used to replace five existing intersections with roundabouts along Route 6 and Rye Beach Road.

Funds will also be used to expand a multi-use path along Route 6.

Mr. Buttigieg said Thursday that almost 1,000 applications were submitted to the program for approximately $13 billion worth of proposed projects. For this year, the RAISE grant program has been funded at $2.25 billion.

“We couldn’t say yes to everyone,” Mr. Buttigieg said, “but we got to say yes more than ever before.”

Route 6 is along Lake Erie between Sandusky and Huron in Erie County, and it helps support an $11 billion tourism industry that includes the Cedar Point amusement park, officials said. Major employers in the project area, including Cedar Fair, Bowling Green State University Firelands Campus, Mucci Farms, and the Huron Industrial Park.

The road serves as a main access point to Cedar Point, Cedar Point’s Sports Force Parks, and many other businesses. Officials pointed out that bottlenecks in traffic occur, and congestion is exacerbated by the close proximity to the Norfolk Southern rail line whenever a train is at the crossing.

The corridor project will decrease traffic congestion and increase safety, officials believe.

Millions of people use this route, Mr. Buttigieg said, and the project will strengthen the regional and local economies, which will have a positive impact on people who don’t live in the project area or even travel to Erie County.

“It’s also going to benefit people who never even drive on Route 6,” he said.

He and other officials also touted the collaboration needed to get this project off the ground, including cooperation among the federal, state, and local governments as well as working with community members and local transportation services, such as the railroad.

“The thing that really comes across is a sense of pride and a sense of passion,” Mr. Buttigieg said. “There’s nothing like being out among the people who are actually doing the work.”

During the news conference Thursday, Mr. Buttigieg was joined by U.S. Rep. Marcy Kaptur (D., Toledo), U.S. Sen. Rob Portman (R., Ohio), ODOT District 3 Deputy Director Bob Weaver, and local officials.

Mr. Weaver said the project would improve access to Cedar Point Sports Center, as well as to many local employees’ places of business. He estimated that construction would begin in 2026 and be completed in 2027.

“The biggest roadblock to any project is funding,” he said.

Ms. Kaptur said the reconstruction of Route 6 is long overdue.

“Today we celebrate progress,” she said, adding that $24.5 million “is not chicken feed.”

Mr. Portman acknowledged that while the project might not be the perfect proposal for Erie County, it represents a significant step forward in improving the infrastructure of the corridor and improving the lives of those who use it.

“The goal was to get something done,” he said. “The pathway and Route 6 improvements are exactly what are needed right now.”