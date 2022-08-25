Read full article on original website
Related
Trans-Siberian Orchestra returning to Sacramento at Golden 1 Center in December
SACRAMENTO – Looking to take your mind off the extreme heat coming a little later this week? Maybe making some winter plans will help cool things off. The Trans-Siberian Orchestra announced its 2022 winter tour dates on Monday. Sacramento will have its Christmas season date with the prog-rock group on Dec. 2 at the Golden 1 Center. Two shows are scheduled for that date, one at 3 p.m. and another at 7:30 p.m.Presale tickets will go live on Sept. 9. Tickets for the general public open on Sept. 16.
thesfnews.com
Avoiding Ticks For Cats In Sacramento
UNITED STATES—As a Sacramento cat owner, it’s up to you to make sure that your cat stays healthy and happy. One of the lesser-known issues that can arise in Sacramento is that of ticks. Grassy, brushy, and wooded areas can all host ticks, and in Sacramento, the mild climate makes it the perfect place for ticks to latch onto you or your cat. Here’s how you can keep your cat safe from ticks.
Sacramento Observer
Casino Bets On Early Elk Grove Opening
The team at Sky River Casino in Elk Grove put on its poker face and had a “surprise” opening after estimating that they’d open in mid-September. Sky River opened ahead of schedule Aug. 16 to huge crowds clamoring to see the 100,000-square-foot casino that boasts 2,000 slot machines and 80 table games. Visitors can venture away from gambling action and partake of 17 dining and beverage options including SR Prime Steakhouse and 32 Brews Street, a sports bar offering locally crafted beer.
Fox40
Child hit by car biking to school in West Sacramento
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The West Sacramento Fire Department said a 12-year-old received minor injuries after being hit by a vehicle while biking to school Tuesday morning. The incident was reported around 7:40 a.m. by a man who witnessed it near Bridgeway Island Elementary School. The child waited...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
This Restaurant Serves The Best French Toast In California
Here's where you can find it.
These are the shelters and places where the unhoused population can stay in the Sacramento area
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento County has been increasing the number of respite centers and “Stay Safe Communities” in order to help those in the county who are experiencing homelessness. “Stay Safe Community” On Tuesday, July 26, 2022, Sacramento County announced the start of construction for their first “Stay Safe Community” at 8144 Florin Road, […]
1st grocery store in 22 years to open in Olivehurst
OLIVEHURST, Calif. — An independent grocery store chain is ending Olivehurst's 22-year run as a food desert in Yuba County, officials announced Monday. Yuba County Supervisor Gary Bradford made the announcement on Facebook, touting it as a milestone event for the town. He said it's been 22 years since Olivehurst last had a grocery store.
msn.com
Exotic pets available for adoption in Sacramento
Compiled a list of exotic pets available for adoption near Sacramento, California on Petfinder. Birds, barnyard animals, horses, and reptiles were included in the list if available.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Can anyone own a casino in California? | To The Point
SACRAMENTO, Calif — Following the early opening of Sky River Casino in Elk Grove, many community members have made their voices heard about their excitement and opposition to the casino. One ABC10 viewer asks, will other ethnicities have their own casinos in the future?. The Sky River Casino in...
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Casinos in the Sacramento area
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sky River Casino in Elk Grove opened its doors in August, becoming Sacramento County’s first tribal casino. On the casino’s opening day, there were long lines of cars full of people eager to check out the new 100,000-square-foot-facility. The casino is located...
Birria Boys opens location at gas station in Elk Grove
ELK GROVE, Calif. — Chris Cornelis hadn’t planned on being in the food business, but life took him there. When he was young, his mother became ill, so he and his siblings had to get jobs to make ends meet. He became a line cook and quickly learned about the food service industry.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Crews continue to battle Glass Fire in Napa, Sonoma counties
Crews continue to battle Glass Fire in Napa, Sonoma counties. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Firefighters continue to work to gain containment Tuesday night on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fox40
2 killed in collision with tree in South Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — At least two people were killed in a collision in South Sacramento Monday morning, California Highway Patrol said. According to CHP, a vehicle collided with a tree on Vintage Park Drive. The female driver died at the scene and a male passenger in the front...
Deadly Broadway hit and run in Sacramento under investigation
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento Police Department has opened an investigation after a deadly hit-and-run collision. Police said the collision happened along the 3700 block of Broadway around 8 p.m. Police said a vehicle hit a woman and then took off. The woman was taken to the hospital but ultimately...
Forward progress stopped on Vacaville vegetation fire
VACAVILLE, Calif. (BCN) — Fire crews with Cal Fire’s Sonoma-Lake-Napa unit helped local firefighters control a vegetation fire in Vacaville Saturday night. CalFire’s media unit reported on its Twitter account that the fire broke out on the 250 block of Gibson Canyon Road. Forward progress was stopped by 10:29 p.m. Firefighters remained on the scene […]
Car split in half in Sacramento crash
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A car was sheared in half after striking a utility pole Saturday, according to Sacramento Metro Fire. After 2 p.m. Saturday, fire officials said crews arrived at the sheared vehicle, which only had one person inside. Firefighters extricated the person in under four minutes and transported them to a hospital in […]
Front Street Animal Shelter critically full, free adoptions offered through Friday
SACRAMENTO – Adoption fees are being waived at the Front Street Animal Shelter through the end of the week to free up the facility's overflowing kennels. The shelter announced over the weekend that adoption fees are being waived through Friday, Sept. 2. According to the shelter, the waived fee does not include animals in foster care.As of Tuesday, according to the shelter's website, there are currently 32 dogs and 8 cats being housed in kennels. There are also several bunnies up for adoption.Of course, those numbers will fluctuate daily as animals leave or are taken in. Regular adoption fees for dogs are $100 for adult dogs and $150 for puppies under 6 months. Cats are regularly $75 for adults felines and $100 for kittens under 6 months. Spaying or neutering, microchips and current vaccinations come with every dog or cat adoption.
How a brewery, a bank robbery and California’s first mass murder are connected
On Sept. 27, 1906, Adolph Weber was hanged at Folsom State Prison for the murder of his mother, father, brother and sister. The story of how he got there was full of twists, turns and warning signs, and his death would forever change California law.
msn.com
Vacaville man en route to college is missing
Vacaville resident Tyler Kincaid, who recently graduated from Solano Community College, has been missing since Wednesday and his loved ones are asking for the public’s help in locating him. Kincaid reportedly was headed to California State Polytechnic University, Pomona, where he was transferring to, in a silver-colored 2020 Subaru...
Comments / 0