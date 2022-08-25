ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Narvon, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salisbury Township, OH
City
Salisbury, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Delaware State
Lancaster County, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Narvon, PA
City
Delaware, OH
County
Lancaster County, PA
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
abc27.com

Lancaster Police stop three crimes in progress within 30 minutes

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Lancaster Police say officers responded to and stopped three separate crimes in progress within 30 minutes on August 26. At 2:57 a.m. officers responded to the first block of W. Vine Street for a man appearing to be checking door handles and looking into cars. Officers say Angel Roldan-Roman, was determined to have an active criminal warrant and was taken into custody. Officers also located a small amount of marijuana during the arrest.
LANCASTER, PA
abc27.com

Lebanon County DA potential conflict of interest clouds Trooper shooting report

(WHTM) – For the second time in two years the Lebanon County District Attorney’s Office ruled an on-duty State Trooper was justified in killing another person. That decision is raising questions because the district attorney, Pier Hess Graf, is married to a State Trooper. In her 46-page report,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Defendants#Pennsylvania State Police#Violent Crime
PennLive.com

Camp Hill prison guard charged with selling drugs to inmate

A Cumberland County woman sold drugs to at least one incarcerated man while she was a correctional officer at SCI Camp Hill, court documents said. Natalie T. Greene, 24, is charged with three felonies and a misdemeanor in connection to sales that Department of Corrections investigators said were made earlier this month.
CAMP HILL, PA
abc27.com

Juveniles found to be in possession of three stolen guns in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Lancaster Bureau of Police, juveniles were found to be in possession of three stolen handguns. According to the Lancaster Bureau of Police, a juvenile was stopped for a tail light violation. The juvenile driver of the vehicle failed to stop and intentionally rammed the officer’s vehicle to the exit of the parking lot. After the juvenile backed out of the parking lot, they intentionally rammed the police cruiser a second time. The juvenile began driving backward down Manor Street, and the officer pushed the juvenile’s vehicle onto the sidewalk ending the pursuit.
LANCASTER, PA
PennLive.com

2 dead after weekend Harrisburg crash

Two people are dead after a two-vehicle crash Friday in Harrisburg, police said. Harrisburg police said a vehicle crossed into oncoming traffic and hit another vehicle around 10 p.m. in the area of South Cameron and Shanois streets. The Dauphin County coroner pronounced 67-year-old Washington Collier, of Swatara Township, dead...
HARRISBURG, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
abc27.com

Man accused of groping preteen at Huntingdon County farm

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Wrightsville man is facing charges after being accused of molesting a preteen in the office of the grocery store of a local farm. State police were called to the grocery store of Agape Farm on Rapture Street in Shirleysburg after receiving a report about 55-year-old Richard Fritz.
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

FBI agent injured in firearm discharge at Pennsylvania federal building

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — The FBI says a special agent is expected to be treated and released following the discharge of a firearm at the federal building in Philadelphia. Officials said the weapon discharged Monday morning in the loading dock of the building, and the agent was receiving medical attention for minor injuries. No immediate information was released about the circumstances.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
abc27.com

Workers at several Midstate nursing home intend to go on strike

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Multiple nursing home employees intend to go on strike as Comprehensive and Priority Homes are yet to reach an agreement with the workers’ union. Staff at The Meadows at Blue Ridge, West Shore, and Gettysburg, along with Rose City Nursing and Rehab in Lancaster are planning to go on strike on Friday, Sept. 2.
LANCASTER, PA
Daily Voice

Man Killed, Another Hurt In Pottstown Double-Shooting, DA Says

A 25-year-old man was killed and another victim hurt in a double-shooting in Pottstown, authorities said. Officers responding to a report of shots fired on the 100 block of Grant Street at Union Valley found blood stains and fired cartridge casings around 10:05 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele said alongside Pottstown Police Chief Mick Markovich.
POTTSTOWN, PA
iheart.com

Juveniles Arrested in Lancaster for Having Stolen Guns

>Juveniles Arrested in Lancaster for Having Stolen Guns. (Lancaster, PA) -- Lancaster police say they recovered three stolen handguns from two juveniles. The weapons were confiscated in two separate events over the weekend. One juvenile was arrested at a traffic stop on Manor Street after the driver was pulled over for a broken tail light. Police say the driver refused to pull over and that he also rammed their cruiser twice. Another teen was arrested in a separate incident. Both face charges that include possession of a firearm by a minor.
LANCASTER, PA
abc27.com

Central Dauphin High School temporarily placed on lockdown after police incident

(WHTM) – Central Dauphin High School was temporarily placed on administrative lockdown Tuesday due to a police incident on I-81. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the incident occurred around mile marker 74.5. There was no direct threat to the school and the lockdown was conducted as a precaution. The school has been contacted by State Police for the lockdown to be canceled.
DAUPHIN, PA
abc27.com

Pennsylvania Lottery Treasure Hunt Jackpot sold in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania Lottery player in York County will split a $127,000 jackpot with four other winners of a Pennsylvania Lottery Treasure Hunt Jackpot. Each jackpot-winning ticket matched all five numbers drawn, 5-10-14-17-18, to win individual prizes of $25,400, less applicable withholding. The winning tickets...
YORK COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy