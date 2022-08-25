Read full article on original website
The Best Small Town in Pennsylvania For a Weekend GetawayTravel Maven
Do You Like Whoopie Pies? There is a Festival Coming Up in Lancaster, PA [Food & Drink]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Weekend Events: A Cookie Fest, Sunflower Festival, and Live Music [Lancaster, PA]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Goodie Bags, Live Music, And Old Treasures: Vintage Revival Market is One of a Kind [Lancaster, PA]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Want to Guess What the Top 5 Restaurants in Lancaster are, According to Yelp?Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Harrisburg restaurant owner sentenced for drug trafficking
A Harrisburg restaurant owner was sentenced to more than nine years in prison for cocaine trafficking and weapons offenses.
Officer On Patrol Witnesses Armed Robbery At Rutters In Central Pennsylvania: Police
A trio of 20-somethings was spotted by police while robbing a Rutters in central Pennsylvania on Saturday, August 27, authorities say. A Northern York County Regional police officer "performing stationary patrol" witnessed part of the robbery, according to a release by the police. Wilmer Febus-Lopez, 29, John Taylor-Williams, 22, both...
Trooper’s 4th fatal shooting is justified, central Pa. prosecutor rules
A Pennsylvania state trooper who has killed four people over 15 years was justified in fatally shooting a man last year, according to a ruling by the Lebanon County District Attorney announced Monday. District Attorney Pier Hess Graf said Trooper Jay Splain reasonably feared for his partner’s safety when he...
Pennsylvania EMT charged with exposing patient, photographing her in ambulance
Police in a suburban Philadelphia community are investigating an alleged indecent assault that happened while a woman was being transported to an area hospital in the back of an ambulance. Police said the crime took place Aug. 25 in Brookhaven Borough, Delaware County, according to 6abc. A woman reportedly in...
abc27.com
Lancaster Police stop three crimes in progress within 30 minutes
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Lancaster Police say officers responded to and stopped three separate crimes in progress within 30 minutes on August 26. At 2:57 a.m. officers responded to the first block of W. Vine Street for a man appearing to be checking door handles and looking into cars. Officers say Angel Roldan-Roman, was determined to have an active criminal warrant and was taken into custody. Officers also located a small amount of marijuana during the arrest.
Woman gets 1 to 2 years on gun charge in 2009 Pennsylvania state trooper death
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — A woman has been sentenced to one to two years in state prison in the purchase of a gun used in the shooting death of a state trooper more than a decade ago in eastern Pennsylvania. Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.
abc27.com
Lebanon County DA potential conflict of interest clouds Trooper shooting report
(WHTM) – For the second time in two years the Lebanon County District Attorney’s Office ruled an on-duty State Trooper was justified in killing another person. That decision is raising questions because the district attorney, Pier Hess Graf, is married to a State Trooper. In her 46-page report,...
WGAL
DA: Pennsylvania State Police trooper justified in fatally shooting man in Lebanon County
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — The Lebanon County district attorney has ruled that a Pennsylvania State Police trooper was justified in fatally shooting a man last year. District Attorney Pier Hess Graf on Monday released a nearly 50-page report on the investigation. The shooting has drawn scrutiny due to the...
Camp Hill prison guard charged with selling drugs to inmate
A Cumberland County woman sold drugs to at least one incarcerated man while she was a correctional officer at SCI Camp Hill, court documents said. Natalie T. Greene, 24, is charged with three felonies and a misdemeanor in connection to sales that Department of Corrections investigators said were made earlier this month.
abc27.com
Juveniles found to be in possession of three stolen guns in Lancaster
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Lancaster Bureau of Police, juveniles were found to be in possession of three stolen handguns. According to the Lancaster Bureau of Police, a juvenile was stopped for a tail light violation. The juvenile driver of the vehicle failed to stop and intentionally rammed the officer’s vehicle to the exit of the parking lot. After the juvenile backed out of the parking lot, they intentionally rammed the police cruiser a second time. The juvenile began driving backward down Manor Street, and the officer pushed the juvenile’s vehicle onto the sidewalk ending the pursuit.
foxbaltimore.com
Pennsylvania officials identify 2 who killed each other in afternoon shootout
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WJAC) — The two men who fatally shot each other Wednesday afternoon in Johnstown have been identified. The Cambria County Coroner’s Office, District Attorney’s Office and Johnstown police held a joint press conference Friday morning to provide an update in the case. The afternoon shootout...
2 dead after weekend Harrisburg crash
Two people are dead after a two-vehicle crash Friday in Harrisburg, police said. Harrisburg police said a vehicle crossed into oncoming traffic and hit another vehicle around 10 p.m. in the area of South Cameron and Shanois streets. The Dauphin County coroner pronounced 67-year-old Washington Collier, of Swatara Township, dead...
abc27.com
Man accused of groping preteen at Huntingdon County farm
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Wrightsville man is facing charges after being accused of molesting a preteen in the office of the grocery store of a local farm. State police were called to the grocery store of Agape Farm on Rapture Street in Shirleysburg after receiving a report about 55-year-old Richard Fritz.
FBI agent injured in firearm discharge at Pennsylvania federal building
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — The FBI says a special agent is expected to be treated and released following the discharge of a firearm at the federal building in Philadelphia. Officials said the weapon discharged Monday morning in the loading dock of the building, and the agent was receiving medical attention for minor injuries. No immediate information was released about the circumstances.
abc27.com
Workers at several Midstate nursing home intend to go on strike
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Multiple nursing home employees intend to go on strike as Comprehensive and Priority Homes are yet to reach an agreement with the workers’ union. Staff at The Meadows at Blue Ridge, West Shore, and Gettysburg, along with Rose City Nursing and Rehab in Lancaster are planning to go on strike on Friday, Sept. 2.
Man Killed, Another Hurt In Pottstown Double-Shooting, DA Says
A 25-year-old man was killed and another victim hurt in a double-shooting in Pottstown, authorities said. Officers responding to a report of shots fired on the 100 block of Grant Street at Union Valley found blood stains and fired cartridge casings around 10:05 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele said alongside Pottstown Police Chief Mick Markovich.
iheart.com
Juveniles Arrested in Lancaster for Having Stolen Guns
>Juveniles Arrested in Lancaster for Having Stolen Guns. (Lancaster, PA) -- Lancaster police say they recovered three stolen handguns from two juveniles. The weapons were confiscated in two separate events over the weekend. One juvenile was arrested at a traffic stop on Manor Street after the driver was pulled over for a broken tail light. Police say the driver refused to pull over and that he also rammed their cruiser twice. Another teen was arrested in a separate incident. Both face charges that include possession of a firearm by a minor.
abc27.com
Central Dauphin High School temporarily placed on lockdown after police incident
(WHTM) – Central Dauphin High School was temporarily placed on administrative lockdown Tuesday due to a police incident on I-81. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the incident occurred around mile marker 74.5. There was no direct threat to the school and the lockdown was conducted as a precaution. The school has been contacted by State Police for the lockdown to be canceled.
lebtown.com
Blotter: Arrest warrants, unlawfully owning a vicious exotic animal as a pet, harassment
Retail Theft – Police cited a 44-year-old South Lebanon Township man with retail theft after investigation into an incident that occurred at 4:10 p.m. May 24 on the 800 block of South 12th Street. He is accused of stealing merchandise worth $134.96. Public Drunkenness – Police cited a 44-year-old...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania Lottery Treasure Hunt Jackpot sold in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania Lottery player in York County will split a $127,000 jackpot with four other winners of a Pennsylvania Lottery Treasure Hunt Jackpot. Each jackpot-winning ticket matched all five numbers drawn, 5-10-14-17-18, to win individual prizes of $25,400, less applicable withholding. The winning tickets...
