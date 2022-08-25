Read full article on original website
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
realitytitbit.com
Kim Kardashian reveals she 'can't walk' as she continues killer body transformation
Kim Kardashian first showed off her much more slender figure at the Met Gala, when she lost weight to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress. Since then, the reality TV personality has continued to embark on a weight loss journey. She took to Instagram to tag her personal trainer, Melissa...
Arctic Monkeys: There’d Better Be a Mirrorball review – Alex Turner channels Bacharach
On their 2018 album Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino, Arctic Monkeys took a dramatic turn for the cosmic. The band’s sixth album, Tranquility Base saw singer and songwriter Alex Turner, drummer Matt Helders, bass player Nick O’Malley and guitarist Jamie Cook ditch the muscular arena-rock sound of 2013’s AM in favour of sleazy, absurdist lounge pop. On each song, Turner sang from the perspective of some kind of rakish, wine-drunk loser, becoming a lounge lizard singing at the album’s titular casino and a property developer ranting about his gentrification of the moon’s surface. Released without any advance singles, it was Arctic Monkeys’ most obtuse record yet – an artistic triumph that, nonetheless, seemed to alienate fans more accustomed to their booming, riff-heavy earlier work.
