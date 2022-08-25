ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma Daily

Pike Off OTA members protest ACCESS Oklahoma turnpike plan outside Gov. Kevin Stitt's campaign fundraiser

Members of Pike Off OTA, a grassroots organization in opposition to the ACCESS Oklahoma turnpikes plan, protested outside of Gov. Kevin Stitt’s reelection campaign fundraiser Tuesday morning, calling for a response regarding the proposed turnpikes. Stitt announced in February 2022 the ACCESS Oklahoma turnpike project, which is estimated to...
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

Pike Off OTA group protests outside of Gov. Stitt's fundraising luncheon

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Pike Off OTA group continued their fight against the Access Oklahoma Project on Tuesday. Protestors held a rally outside of the Association of Oklahoma General Contractors, where there was a fundraising luncheon for Governor Kevin Stitt. The fundraising luncheon for Stitt was disrupted by...
OKLAHOMA STATE
msn.com

With record $2.8 billion in Oklahoma's savings accounts, state leaders resist calls to spend

Oklahoma has a record $2.8 billion in state savings accounts, but state leaders say they intend to keep that money socked away for a rainy day. Gov. Kevin Stitt and Republican legislative leaders have no plans to dip into state savings anytime soon, even though some are calling for using a portion of the funds to cover emergency needs or help Oklahoma families amid high inflation.
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

Deadly shooting stirs talk on anti-red flag laws

It has now been one week since a shooting that lead to the death of an Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) deputy, an incident that is bringing up the conversation of red flag laws in the state. It was an emotional loss for the OCSO and for law enforcement across...
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
okcfox.com

Family of fallen Edmond officer C.J. Nelson files wrongful death lawsuit

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The family of an Edmond police officer killed in the line of duty earlier this summer filed a wrongful death lawsuit in Oklahoma County against Jay Fite and Coontz Roofing, the construction company that he worked for. C.J Nelson's family is seeking $100,000 in damages....
EDMOND, OK
publicradiotulsa.org

Oklahoma marijuana activists hopeful SQ 820 will be on November ballot

A change in how signatures for state questions are verified is causing major delays for the long-awaited ballot measure proposed to legalize recreational marijuana in Oklahoma. Oklahomans for Sensible Marijuana Laws are hopeful the state supreme court will approve State Question 820 for the November 8th ballot. SQ 820 would...
OKLAHOMA STATE
News On 6

Oklahoma Joins US Navy In Lawsuit Against Vaccine Requirements

Oklahoma joins a lawsuit against the Biden administration for requiring COVID-19 vaccines for Navy personnel. Oklahoma Attorney General John O'Connor and 21 other attorneys general have expressed their support for a group of Navy SEALs who objected to the vaccine for religious reasons. O'Connor wrote in a statement the Navy...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Z94

Spotlighting & Night Hunting Hogs & Coyote Is Now Legal in Oklahoma

There was a bill being floated around the Oklahoma state capital earlier this year aimed at correcting a licensing discrepancy that has persisted for years. Some licenses were only valid in the current calendar year, but on November 1st, a license will be good for a full 365 days... but that's not the bigger news.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KRMG

Millions of dollars headed to Oklahoma to plug orphaned wells

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The federal government is sending millions of dollars to Oklahoma to cap orphaned oil and gas wells. Oklahoma is among the states with the most orphaned wells. Some of them pose environmental risks. Orphaned wells are abandoned, but they could be placed back into production...
OKLAHOMA STATE

