Oklahoma Daily
Pike Off OTA members protest ACCESS Oklahoma turnpike plan outside Gov. Kevin Stitt's campaign fundraiser
Members of Pike Off OTA, a grassroots organization in opposition to the ACCESS Oklahoma turnpikes plan, protested outside of Gov. Kevin Stitt’s reelection campaign fundraiser Tuesday morning, calling for a response regarding the proposed turnpikes. Stitt announced in February 2022 the ACCESS Oklahoma turnpike project, which is estimated to...
msn.com
Rev. Don Heath: Oklahoma executions will continue until the people say 'Stop'
I was in the execution chamber with James Coddington Thursday for the last 45 minutes of his life. When I entered, he was already strapped to a gurney, lying on his back with his arms extended. It looked like he was on a cross, except lying flat on his back. He had an IV going.
okcfox.com
blackchronicle.com
Report ranks Oklahoma second-to-last in the U.S. for COVID-19 response
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A new report ranks Oklahoma second-to-last among other states and the District of Columbia for its response to COVID-19. Now, one of the state’s top doctors is taking a look at what went wrong – and what we can try to do right in the future.
msn.com
With record $2.8 billion in Oklahoma's savings accounts, state leaders resist calls to spend
Oklahoma has a record $2.8 billion in state savings accounts, but state leaders say they intend to keep that money socked away for a rainy day. Gov. Kevin Stitt and Republican legislative leaders have no plans to dip into state savings anytime soon, even though some are calling for using a portion of the funds to cover emergency needs or help Oklahoma families amid high inflation.
Tulsa man released from California jail with felony warrants in Oklahoma arrested in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — A 48-year-old man accused of running away with a teenage girl from Tulsa has been arrested in Tulsa after he was convicted and found guilty of similar crimes in California. Bartley walked out of a California courtroom on August 17 after being convicted of having sex...
okcfox.com
Deadly shooting stirs talk on anti-red flag laws
It has now been one week since a shooting that lead to the death of an Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) deputy, an incident that is bringing up the conversation of red flag laws in the state. It was an emotional loss for the OCSO and for law enforcement across...
Oklahoma City residents can enroll in EMSAcare
Oklahoma City residents are being reminded that they can enroll in EMSAcare throughout the month of September.
okcfox.com
Family of fallen Edmond officer C.J. Nelson files wrongful death lawsuit
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The family of an Edmond police officer killed in the line of duty earlier this summer filed a wrongful death lawsuit in Oklahoma County against Jay Fite and Coontz Roofing, the construction company that he worked for. C.J Nelson's family is seeking $100,000 in damages....
publicradiotulsa.org
Oklahoma marijuana activists hopeful SQ 820 will be on November ballot
A change in how signatures for state questions are verified is causing major delays for the long-awaited ballot measure proposed to legalize recreational marijuana in Oklahoma. Oklahomans for Sensible Marijuana Laws are hopeful the state supreme court will approve State Question 820 for the November 8th ballot. SQ 820 would...
Texas man dies in Oklahoma vehicle crash; woman in critical condition
A Texas man died in a vehicle crash in Oklahoma that also injured two people, including a woman who was left in critical condition.
News On 6
Oklahoma Joins US Navy In Lawsuit Against Vaccine Requirements
Oklahoma joins a lawsuit against the Biden administration for requiring COVID-19 vaccines for Navy personnel. Oklahoma Attorney General John O'Connor and 21 other attorneys general have expressed their support for a group of Navy SEALs who objected to the vaccine for religious reasons. O'Connor wrote in a statement the Navy...
Joy Hofmeister accepts governor race debate invitations
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister accepted invitations to participate in election debates in the race for Oklahoma governor, according to Hofmeister's campaign.
Spotlighting & Night Hunting Hogs & Coyote Is Now Legal in Oklahoma
There was a bill being floated around the Oklahoma state capital earlier this year aimed at correcting a licensing discrepancy that has persisted for years. Some licenses were only valid in the current calendar year, but on November 1st, a license will be good for a full 365 days... but that's not the bigger news.
Organization challenges abortion bans in Oklahoma
The Oklahoma Call for Reproductive Justice has several cases before the Oklahoma Supreme Court challenging abortion restrictions and bans.
okcfox.com
Family of fallen Oklahoma County sergeant thanks community for outpouring of support
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The family of a fallen member of the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office is sharing a message of gratitude after the law enforcement officer was laid to rest on Friday. Sgt. Bobby Swartz was killed last Monday while serving lockout papers in Oklahoma City. He had...
Tulsa Man Sentenced To 14 Months In Federal Prison For Neglecting 5-Year-Old Daughter With Special Needs
A Tulsa man has been sentenced to 14 months in federal prison for neglecting his five-year-old step-daughter, with special needs, so severely, that she weighed only 19 Lbs. Victor Castro-Huerta admitted that he did not provide adequate care for the girl who suffers from cerebral palsy. Castro-Huerta has already served...
KOCO
Convicted Oklahoma murderer on Netflix series to remain in prison, appeals court rules
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals has ruled that Tommy Ward will stay behind bars for good. The case got a lot of attention through the Netflix series The Innocent Man, in which Ward claims he never killed a young Ada woman. Ward, 61, has been...
Millions of dollars headed to Oklahoma to plug orphaned wells
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The federal government is sending millions of dollars to Oklahoma to cap orphaned oil and gas wells. Oklahoma is among the states with the most orphaned wells. Some of them pose environmental risks. Orphaned wells are abandoned, but they could be placed back into production...
News On 6
