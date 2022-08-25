Read full article on original website
Eddie Hearn claims stopping Anthony Joshua’s rant after Usyk loss would’ve sparked a ‘riot’ as he defends Brit’s passion
EDDIE HEARN insists a "riot" would have broken out if he tried to stop Anthony Joshua's fiery post-fight speech after his defeat to Oleksandr Usyk. A furious and heartbroken Joshua went on an x-rated rant following his split-decision defeat to the unified heavyweight champion in Jeddah last weekend. Joshua's team...
Rampage Jackson Says “Dirty Fighter” Jon Jones Is the Best He’s Ever Faced, Looks To Get Back To Fighting In Either MMA or Boxing
Rampage Jackson thinks there is some uncertainty with Jon Jones at heavyweight. Longtime UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones is making a move to heavyweight. The announcement of this intention came two years ago and during that time Jones has been making the necessary preparations for his transition. There has been some criticism lately about how Jones will fare at a higher weight class. One man who has some opinions is a man who once faced Jones at 205 pounds, Quinton “Rampage” Jackson.
Khamzat Chimaev fighting ‘just for fun’ at UFC 279, eats unranked gangsters like Nate Diaz for breakfast
Nate Diaz will complete the final fight on his UFC contract by headlining the upcoming UFC 279 pay-per-view (PPV) event opposite undefeated 170-pound rising star Khamzat Chimaev, a five-round contest scheduled for Sept. 10 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. A victory could lead to a title shot against...
Thurman: I Was The Guy Calling Out Mayweather; Now I'm The One These Other Guys Are Calling Out
Keith Thurman can relate to the generation of fighters calling out his name. (photo by Ryan Hafey) There was a time when the former unified welterweight titlist was a rising prospect and contender, taking the same exact approach to invade the title stage. He is now at a point where he hopes to become a two-time champ, though at a time when the division’s young guns are eager to remove him from the mix.
Khamzat Chimaev Says He Will Never Turn Down a Fight; ‘If You Think You’re Best in The World, Fight Everyone’
Fast-rising UFC welterweight Khamzat Chimaev is gearing up for the highest-profile fight of his MMA career thus far. On Saturday, September 10th, the Chechnyan-born fighter will step into the UFC 279 main event against veteran and perennial fan-favorite, Nate Diaz. The pairing has brought mixed emotions from the MMA community....
American heavyweight Jared Anderson is taking the boxing world by storm
Jared Anderson is developing into one of boxing's hottest heavyweights and obliterated another opponent in his developmental journey Saturday.
Ex-UFC Star John Dodson KO’s Opponent In Bare-Knuckle Boxing Debut At BKFC 28
John Dodson stopped his fellow former UFC fighter Ryan Benoit in the first round of their BKFC 28 bout. “The Magician” was able to pull off a remarkable performance in his BKFC debut. Former UFC fighters John Dodson and Ryan Benoit came in at the Rio Rancho Events Center...
Watch: MMA Fighter Slams Opponent Directly On His Head
MMA fighter Ray Waters put a stamp on his win over Leivon Lewis at LFA 140 by throwing Lewis on his head in the middle of their fight. Waters and Lewis fought on the main card of LFA 140 on Friday in New Town, ND. Both welterweights were looking to move one step closer to a potential title shot with a victory.
Boxer KO's opponent split-second after touching gloves, fans say it was a dirty move
Boxing fans have been in debate after footage emerged of a knockout blow that came just milliseconds after two opponents touched gloves. The incident came in a bout between Ruben Torres and Christian Baez at the ‘Path To Glory’ event at the Omega Products International Event Center in California.
Chael Sonnen Claims Leon Edwards Cheated ‘A Whole Bunch Of Times’ Against Kamaru Usman
There is something that happened during Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards 2 that no one is talking about. At least, that’s what former UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen says. Sonnen claims Edwards cheated multiple times in their title rematch which took place at UFC 278. ‘Uncle Chael’ argues Edwards’ fence grabs in the fight didn’t get enough spotlight.
Jose Aldo’s coach denies retirement talk after disappointing UFC 278 loss
Leading up to his UFC 278 fight against Merab Dvalishvili earlier this month, Jose Aldo said he was still competing to become a UFC champion, and if he couldn’t win the belt then there wouldn’t be much reason to continue fighting. After Dvalishvili defeated Aldo via decision, the...
Controversy erupts after Leon Edwards gets accused of cheating in UFC win over Kamaru Usman
Newly-crowned welterweight champion Leon Edwards defeated Kamaru Usman in the UFC 278 pay-per-view (PPV) main event earlier this month in Salt Lake City, delivering a fifth-round “Hail Mary” that put “The Nigerian Nightmare” flat on his back. But the fight may have ended much sooner if...
Zabit Magomedsharipov Says He Retired Because UFC ‘Didn’t Keep A Promise’
Zabit Magomedsharipov opened up about his decision to retire. The 31-year-old has no plans of coming back to fighting at this point. After being unbeaten for nine years, Zabit Magomedsharipov surprisingly never fought inside the octagon at least once since 2019. His last fight took place at UFC Fight Night 163 where he beat Calvin Kattar via decision. From then on, nothing progressed for the Russian MMA fighter, prompting him to call it a career earlier this year.
Rockhold Explains What Contributed To UFC 278 Fatigue
Luke Rockhold has explained what he feels contributed to his fatigue in his UFC 278 loss to Paulo Costa. The former middleweight champion gave it his all in the bout, ensuring a memorable final outing for his fans. One of the main contributing factors that was picked up on was Rockhold’s apparent lack of stamina, as he looked winded early on. As many later correctly guessed, the event’s location in Utah made things difficult.
Claressa Shields: Franchon Crews Had Wicked Power, Biggest Punch Of All My Opponents
Claressa Shields considers Savannah Marshall’s remarkable knockout ratio mostly the byproduct of opportunistic, smart matchmaking. Shields believes Marshall (12-0, 10 KOs) has feasted on smaller women who took fights against the unbeaten Brit on short notice. Even if Marshall is stronger than she anticipates, Shields definitely doesn’t expect her rival to hit harder than Franchon Crews in their grudge match September 10 at O2 Arena in London.
Tai Tuivasa Would Welcome The Chance To Fight ‘D–khead’ Jon Jones, Thinks ‘Nerds Behind Computers’ Are Writing Him Off
Tai Tuivasa is heading into one of the biggest fights of his career and thinks the fans are writing him off. For many years MMA was illegal in France. Although some of the biggest stars of the UFC call Paris their home, it wasn’t until now that they were able to showcase their skills in “The City of Light.” The UFC will be holding its first-ever event in Paris this weekend. The event will be headlined by French native Ciryl Gane vs. Australian Tai Tuivasa. Gane is coming off a title shot in which he lost by decision to champion Francis Ngannou. Gane has a lot of momentum coming into this fight and perhaps a lot of pressure. He is the hometown guy and should, in the eyes of the fans, beat the brawler Tuivasa easily.
Cain Velasquez lawyer suggests former UFC champion could take stand in potential trial: ‘He wants the truth to come out’
Cain Velasquez’s team is optimistic about the fighter’s chances should he go to trial. The two-time UFC heavyweight champion recently pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from a Feb. 28 incident that include attempted murder, assault with a firearm, assault with a deadly weapon, and carrying a loaded firearm with intent to commit a felony. Velasquez was arrested in Santa Clara, Calif., and is accused of chasing and firing upon a vehicle carrying alleged child molester Harry Goularte.
Islam Makhachev Says Charles Oliveira Doesn’t Truly Believe He Will Win at UFC 280
At UFC 280 on October 22nd, Islam Makhachev will get his long-awaited shot at UFC gold when he meets former world champion Charles Oliveira in the evening’s main event. With the UFC lightweight title currently vacant after Oliveira’s controversial weight miss ahead of UFC 274, the two fighters will compete to crown a new king of the 155-pound division. Weeks out from their championship showdown, Islam Makhachev sat down with EPSN’s Brett Okamoto to talk about the impending lightweight clash. As the conversation began heating up, Okamoto asked the Dagestani fighter if thinks Charles Oliveira truly believes his own words when saying that he will defeat Makhachev at UFC 280.
