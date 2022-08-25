Bay District, Sheriff discuss school safety

BAY COUNTY, Fla. ( WMBB ) – Bay District Superintendent Bill Husfelt and Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford spent the day visiting several schools across Bay County.

They met with thousands of students and spoke about the importance of school safety. Their main focus today was grabbing the attention of students and sharing responsibility with them in keeping everyone safe.

“One of the main ways to do that is we got to have you as a partner. We don’t know everything that is going on in schools so if there is something that concerns you,” Ford said. “You have a fellow student that’s making some concerning statements or threats, or you know somebody has a weapon on campus we need to know about that.”

Local authorities said they are taking threats very seriously. Every threat made is treated as if it is going to happen. If a child does make a threat, a thorough investigation will be conducted, Ford added

The student responsible for the threat could possibly be charged with a felony.

“You are going to get caught, you are going to suffer the consequences, it’s not acceptable,” said Superintendent Bill Husfelt.

Husfelt also spoke to students about bringing drugs to school. He explained to students who do see these drugs on campus should remove themselves from that setting and report it to the office immediately.

“The students’ choices start at home.” Husfelt said, “It is the parents responsibility to talk to their students about right from wrong and set the example of making good choices.”

